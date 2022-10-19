 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Getting married? Score some free pans from Le Creuset. There's a catch, but you'll still get free stuff
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the ad/plug tag was broken again.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where's my towel?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le Creuset seemed like the kind of thing that you never buy new; you murder old women wander around estate sales.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having just dropped almost three hundred bucks on a Le Creuset pot I'm  . . . uh . . . anyone want to get married and divorced real quick?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"get free stuff after your family spends $1,500 first" isn't free, it's a MLM pyramid scheme.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that said "murdered" and I was like that's a high price for a free pan.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catch, of course, is that you have to get married.  Run, run like the wind.

/ J.K.  Married for a number of decades and we haven't yet tried to kill each other (as far as she suspects)
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Le Creuset seemed like the kind of thing that you never buy new; you murder old women wander around estate sales.


Yup. I had rich in-laws who got us a Le Creuset kit for the wedding. We subsequently inherited a set from a great friend friend who moved overseas and had to get rid of some of her stuff. The wedding present set is still untouched. Some say it's because the used stuff is seasoned. Sometimes memories of cooking old recipes with old friends is the best seasoning.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le Creuset stuff is top notch, but way overpriced.  After you use and clean it a few times it will look no different than what you bought online at less than half the cost.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: The catch, of course, is that you have to get married.  Run, run like the wind.

/ J.K.  Married for a number of decades and we haven't yet tried to kill each other (as far as she suspects)


Do you, though?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le creuset is for people spend $89 on a mens polo shirt because it has a horse on it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

toraque: Having just dropped almost three hundred bucks on a Le Creuset pot I'm  . . . uh . . . anyone want to get married and divorced real quick?


I call top bunk!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Le creuset is for people spend $89 on a mens polo shirt because it has a horse on it.


Without the horse on it, is it not just a golf shirt?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as we're all here talking about pans, can anyone recommend a decent, sturdy set in the $300-500 range?  I'm used to using indestructible restaurant-quality stuff, but I didn't get much of it in the divorce.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like my Le Creuset Dutch oven. It was a gift. I never would have spent 300 bucks on cookware
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

toraque: Having just dropped almost three hundred bucks on a Le Creuset pot I'm  . . . uh . . . anyone want to get married and divorced real quick?


What's the point?  Does it cook better or is it just for the name?
I'm fine with my $99 farberware set that came with 11 pieces and i have been using for 10 years.   Once your done cooking the food goes in a bowl or platter so I really don't care what it looks like.

Is it like my $3k drink set we pull out 2x a year and use with the fancy utensils that are stored in a wooden box?

I can see fancy dinnerware but not cookware unless it's on display.  I'm not paying $300 for a pot unless it comes with someone to do the cooking and I tend to spend money on stupid stuff.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: As long as we're all here talking about pans, can anyone recommend a decent, sturdy set in the $300-500 range?  I'm used to using indestructible restaurant-quality stuff, but I didn't get much of it in the divorce.


The older I get, the less and less I like sets. The only thing worse than pot/pan sets are knife sets.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: As long as we're all here talking about pans, can anyone recommend a decent, sturdy set in the $300-500 range?  I'm used to using indestructible restaurant-quality stuff, but I didn't get much of it in the divorce.


Again, this was many years ago when we got them, and the quality may have changed. As much as I like dunking on him, Emeril's cookware sets are damned good for the price.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: What's the point? Does it cook better or is it just for the name?


I've chipped the enamel off of cheap, crappy Dutch ovens. My Staub (fingers crossed) is indestructible.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: toraque: Having just dropped almost three hundred bucks on a Le Creuset pot I'm  . . . uh . . . anyone want to get married and divorced real quick?

What's the point?  Does it cook better or is it just for the name?


People put stuff like this on wedding registries because it's the thing to do.  Culture of consumption.  Is it better?  Some things are. Wife got the Kitchen Aid blender and I have a knock-off now.  The difference is significant.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Le creuset is for people spend $89 on a mens polo shirt because it has a horse on it.


Everyone pays extra for the brand name.  Look at your TV, sneakers, clothes, watch, phone, foods.
I have started 3 brands and starting a 4th.  My 1st and 3rd are the same EXACT product, I sell both on Amazon and I charge double for 1 because of branding.  It started as an experiment for my kids economics class but if people perceive value they will spend more.  I sell more of the low end product but earn more on the more expensive one.
People are generally not bright.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trocadero: foo monkey: As long as we're all here talking about pans, can anyone recommend a decent, sturdy set in the $300-500 range?  I'm used to using indestructible restaurant-quality stuff, but I didn't get much of it in the divorce.

The older I get, the less and less I like sets. The only thing worse than pot/pan sets are knife sets.


The set with one knife you use and six you don't?  I had that set too.
 
Campanula
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
6 qt Dutch Oven:
Le Creuset for $420, or Lodge for $80.

I doubt the Le Creuset cooks five times as well or last five times as long.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: foo monkey: As long as we're all here talking about pans, can anyone recommend a decent, sturdy set in the $300-500 range?  I'm used to using indestructible restaurant-quality stuff, but I didn't get much of it in the divorce.

The older I get, the less and less I like sets. The only thing worse than pot/pan sets are knife sets.


Haaaa the one thing I like is my butcher block knife set, I bought a second to replace any losses, I had a dog that would grab knives and chew the handle.

I can care less about the cookware. It gets hot, food cooks then it's job is over unless your an animal and put the pot on the table to serve out of.

Get a nice serving set.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: ctighe2353: What's the point? Does it cook better or is it just for the name?

I've chipped the enamel off of cheap, crappy Dutch ovens. My Staub (fingers crossed) is indestructible.


Yeah, I've gone through a couple of shiatty Lodge enameled dutch ovens at $99 a pop through the years since the supposed porcelain on them is about as strong as mud. Since I use those things so much, I figured I'd go with the cookware version of the Sam Vimes Boots Theory and get something expensive that will last longer.

It appears to be valid, since I'm so afraid to do anything that could possibly hurt the thing that it'll last forever.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got a Le Creuset Dutch oven off of Craigslist for pretty cheap. Relatively speaking.

The guy who sold it to me was a charming old queen in an RV who was holding on to it out of sentimentality.  I like thinking of him when I cook.
 
boozehat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Campanula: 6 qt Dutch Oven:
Le Creuset for $420, or Lodge for $80.

I doubt the Le Creuset cooks five times as well or last five times as long.


Bro, you're getting ripped off.  $80 for a Lodge single dutch oven?  You can get a 5 piece set from their website for $90.  Sure, the DO is 5qt, not 6, but for $10 more you get a set.

https://www.lodgecastiron.com/product/seasoned-cast-iron-5-piece-set?sku=L5HS3&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI0vCAo6zt-gIVdgitBh0gNQqbEAQYAyABEgIibPD_BwE
 
Speef
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
$300 for a pot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I got a Le Creuset Dutch oven off of Craigslist for pretty cheap. Relatively speaking.

The guy who sold it to me was a charming old queen in an RV who was holding on to it out of sentimentality.  I like thinking of him when I cook.


What's the cooking equivalent of "Dear Penthouse Letters?"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Speef: $300 for a pot?

[Fark user image 300x168]


And they say it's an ounce, but it's really only 28 grams?  wtf?
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

toraque: Having just dropped almost three hundred bucks on a Le Creuset pot I'm  . . . uh . . . anyone want to get married and divorced real quick?


I have suddenly discovered my speed-marriage poly side
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB: There used to be a good Le Creuset outlet store just outside of Las Vegas. Bought the missus
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's right, apparently you don't have to go all the way to Thailand for that.

/Damn fat finger
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
1. Register with W.S.
2. Buy $500 worth of Le Cruset gifts
3. Return purchased items
4. Keep free gift

I feel like I missed a step somewhere.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing says marriage like a heavy ass pot that you have to take with you everywhere you move because you're attached to it.
 
boozehat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Speef: $300 for a pot?

[Fark user image 300x168]

And they say it's an ounce, but it's really only 28 grams?  wtf?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
