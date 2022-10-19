 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Ebay pulls 'Jeffrey Dahmer' Halloween costume after outcry. No worries though, you can still dress up as 'Anne Frank', 'Robert E. Lee' and a 'cigarette'. Sexy versions, presumably   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 4:48 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um Subby did you look at the picture?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best ones combine sexy with unwillingness to pay for a license, so you get the "Sexy Arachnid Person" costume.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a sexy Doug Dimmadome owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome costume on the Internets the other day.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Ohh c'mon. That's f*cking hilarious.
 
djfitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x634]

Ohh c'mon. That's f*cking hilarious.


Perfect casting for that gender-bent cross-dressing serial killers show.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x634]

Ohh c'mon. That's f*cking hilarious.


Ick or eat!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Robert E. Lee and a cigarette will potentially  kill you, at least they won't eat you afterwards.

Is that why it was pulled long pork?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No sexy version?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why not just go as a clown.....
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hell hath no fury like a gaggle of newly minted victims' advocates who just watched a Netflix show.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blond wig and some glasses. You have to bring the rest of the serial killer look yourself
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ebay pulls 'Jeffrey Dahmer' Halloween costume after outcry.

Aw, that bites.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're supposed to dress as scary things for Halloween. That's the point. It's not like they're selling sexy Dahmer costumes... Yet
 
phedex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty much anything distasteful that you can think of, theres a costume for it.  I just started thinking of awful dudes and... here you go.

Putin:

https://www.cappelsinc.com/product/vladimir-putin-full-head-latex-mask/

Jimmy Savile:

https://ilovefancydress.com/costumes-beginning-with/costumes-beginning-with-j/80s-tv-presenter-bad-taste-costume
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: No sexy version?


Sexy version isn't needed, the original is quite sexy enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you feel the need to dress up as a serial killer, stop and ask yourself "why?"
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: You're supposed to dress as scary things for Halloween.


But that's sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo prollamutic.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think a serial killer is more scary than "a ghost" or "a witch" or "Batman".
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Isn't half the point of Halloween to dress as scary, frightening things in a way that makes them fun and palatable, in part to confront our fears in a fun way?

He was sentenced three decades ago.

Hell, most people donning this costume probably weren't even born yet when he was convicted.

Yes, his crimes were utterly horrific and I feel nothing but sympathy for the victims and their families, (here comes the but) but we're long past the time when it would be unthinkable to piss on the mythos surrounding him with a Halloween costume.
 
pheelix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got an idea for the Robert E Lee costume. Lose the rebel battle flag, give the kid a grey bushy goatee, and put a COLONEL ANGUS name tag on him. Have mom follow about 15 feet behind him shouting in a heavily southern accent "I'm looking for Caanalagnus! Please help me find Caanalangus! I do so enjoy mah Caanalangus!". Dad walks alongside her, pantomiming Mick Jagger all the while.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phedex: Pretty much anything distasteful that you can think of, theres a costume for it.  I just started thinking of awful dudes and... here you go.

Putin:

https://www.cappelsinc.com/product/vladimir-putin-full-head-latex-mask/

Jimmy Savile:

https://ilovefancydress.com/costumes-beginning-with/costumes-beginning-with-j/80s-tv-presenter-bad-taste-costume


Pussy grab or treat!

images.halloweencostumes.comView Full Size
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GatorBreath: [Fark user image 425x450]


That's a really weird cowboy outfit.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you feel the need to dress up as a serial killer, stop and ask yourself "why?"


Why? Because it's halloween? I'd be more concerned if someone was doing it at Thanksgiving.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does the Anne Frank costume come with the airplane she disappeared in?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Does the Anne Frank costume come with the airplane she disappeared in?


No, but it does come with the harmonica that sadly blew her cover.

Of all the birthday presents Pa Frank could have got her,.....
 
Toxophil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Blond wig and some glasses. You have to bring the rest of the serial killer look yourself


I once had a baggy brown leather jacket with brass pentagram buttons and about a dozen pockets, many hidden. Got it from a thrift store. Friends called it my axe murderer jacket. Wish I still had it.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Robert E Lee? Who would do that? Anyone caught on social media would be fired from their job and immediately their name would be toxic when an employer or potential date/friend/client Googles them.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People dress as scary things but not often as particular murderers though Kyle costumes seem popular this year.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: People dress as scary things but not often as particular murderers though Kyle costumes seem popular this year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: The best ones combine sexy with unwillingness to pay for a license, so you get the "Sexy Arachnid Person" costume.


I liked "Sexy Dragon Queen" back when game of thrones was big which was just a blonde wig. It had a picture of what looked like her stunt double on the label.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are certain topics that are off-limits to comedians: JFK, AIDS, the Holocaust. The Lincoln Assassination just recently became funny.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

browntimmy: There are certain topics that are off-limits to comedians: JFK, AIDS, the Holocaust. The Lincoln Assassination just recently became funny.


I need JFK joke as much as I need a hole in the head.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fano: ArkPanda: The best ones combine sexy with unwillingness to pay for a license, so you get the "Sexy Arachnid Person" costume.

I liked "Sexy Dragon Queen" back when game of thrones was big which was just a blonde wig. It had a picture of what looked like her stunt double on the label.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now, I'm just on the hunt for the worst thing possible.  Can anyone outdo this?  Granted, you don't see the actual "mask" that you get, but the idea of it alone is pretty awful.

https://celebrity-facemasks.com/products/joseph-fritzel-crazy-mask-face-mask.html
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This year my costume will be easy: Wearing a Van Gogh painting on my back.

I'm going as soup.
 
darinwil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: This year my costume will be easy: Wearing a Van Gogh painting on my back.

I'm going as soup.


Oyl see what you did there!
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.