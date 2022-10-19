 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   A judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Difficulty: Not Florida   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Except for the 'illegitimate arrest warrants', I'd have said it could be Judge Harry Stone.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What time you got, bailiff?"

"It's five to ten, judge."

"That's the defendant's sentence. Five to ten. Next!"
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably hoping to get picked up by daytime TV.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't give a day's about his apparel or footwear. The other things mentioned are the real problem.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"In the final 5-2 ruling, the justices said Carr's 'unprecedented' behavior demonstrated a severe 'abuse' of power." What would it take for the final two to have agreed with the decision??
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK, you've got way too much sh*t up there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This Night Court reboot isn't working out is it?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess I shouldn't be surprised that in a story about a judge destroying lives or elevating friends above the law, it all boils down to "wait, she wore THAT?"
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It says something about the Daily Fail that their headline emphasizes the judge's poor choices in attire and not the judge's illegitimate arrest warrants.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

alitaki: This Night Court reboot isn't working out is it?


Starts in January
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the final 5-2 ruling, the justices said Carr's 'unprecedented' behavior demonstrated a severe 'abuse' of power.

They have two people on their high court that were totally cool with all of that nonsense.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Amateur.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In every other country, you go to school to become a judge.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait. Judges don't have the right to do whatever they want? Okay. Cool. Now bust the rest.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.


ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anfrind: It says something about the Daily Fail that their headline emphasizes the judge's poor choices in attire and not the judge's illegitimate arrest warrants.


I'm OK with the emphasis, but they failed to deliver quality pics of a judge wearing spandex.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dress codes or expectations are dumb. SCOTUS dresses up and its clearly in no way indicative of their competency or integrity.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Except for the 'illegitimate arrest warrants', I'd have said it could be Judge Harry Stone.


I don't know if he had the ass for spandex
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.


Um, see the pictures and think about why that is probably not likely
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: anfrind: It says something about the Daily Fail that their headline emphasizes the judge's poor choices in attire and not the judge's illegitimate arrest warrants.

I'm OK with the emphasis, but they failed to deliver quality pics of a judge wearing spandex.


Monty Python: High Court Judges (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)
Youtube Q80ElML7KGk
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She often demeaned defendants and attorneys in her courtroom, calling one attorney who questioned holding court during the pandemic a 'little idiot.'

This seems like one of those things that are super common, but shouldn't be. I'd wager that a majority of judges chose the job for an opportunity to trash talk defendants and lawyers, and ruin their lives if they talk back.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: I don't give a day's about his apparel or footwear. The other things mentioned are the real problem.


Karma Chameleon: Dress codes or expectations are dumb. SCOTUS dresses up and its clearly in no way indicative of their competency or integrity.


All rise for the honorable Judge Borat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Be the first gay-man-on-roller-skates judge, they said...
It'll really connect with the public, they said...
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: pissnmoan: She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.

Um, see the pictures and think about why that is probably not likely



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: too_amuzed: pissnmoan: She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.

Um, see the pictures and think about why that is probably not likely


[Fark user image image 850x566]


Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: pissnmoan: She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.

Um, see the pictures and think about why that is probably not likely


There are plenty of "Oh see - the leopard won't eat your face if you stooge for 'em even if you aren't white" geniuses out there that'd vote for her in a heartbeat, as well as "We're centrists!" and "That's not racist!" types that would just to give themselves a delusional "We're not really racist" pat on the back.  If you're unsure on that - consider the name Herschel Walker
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bslim: I don't give a day's about his apparel or footwear. The other things mentioned are the real problem.

Karma Chameleon: Dress codes or expectations are dumb. SCOTUS dresses up and its clearly in no way indicative of their competency or integrity.

All rise for the honorable Judge Borat.

[Fark user image 634x1024]


I've always thought the socks and shoes really sold the costume that Sacha put together for this scene.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anybody mention Night Court yet?

/yeah, I know
//I miss Harry Anderson :(
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Dress codes or expectations are dumb. SCOTUS dresses up and its clearly in no way indicative of their competency or integrity.


You no idea what they are wearing under those robes. Ruth Bader Ginsberg would wear a thong and nothing else.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Would you believe that this misconduct stemmed from 'mistreated' or 'untreated' conditions including 'sleep apnea, menopause, and a generalized mood disorder?

How about cough due to cold?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: pissnmoan: She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.

Um, see the pictures and think about why that is probably not likely


I was told on fark that if you see a person's color your racist.

Welcome to the club.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "In the final 5-2 ruling, the justices said Carr's 'unprecedented' behavior demonstrated a severe 'abuse' of power." What would it take for the final two to have agreed with the decision??


Dunno, what's up with that one dentist that just won't agree that Crest is a good toothpaste?
 
munko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: She's just hustling to get on the Federalist Society short list for the U.S. Supreme Court  She is just a couple of MAGA cases away from finalist.


you know I know she wasn't a MAGA judge?  because they didn't mention it or even attempt to connect her to Trump.  I won't judge her on anything else.
 
