(UPI)   Looks like EVs are making a dent in CO2 emissions after all   (upi.com) divider line
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they're not.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank You, Elon.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixed forever!

*Dusts hands thusly*

*Rolls coal just to see what it's like*
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's a start.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelical Vehicles?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great and all that EVs are having a positive impact. That said, a reduction in the rate of increase is not the same as a decline in emissions.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Paris-based IEA estimated that global CO2 emissions are on pace to reach 33.8 billion tons this year, an increase of nearly 300 million tons should forecasts prove accurate. That's substantially lower than the 2-billion-ton increase from 2020 levels last year.

Bury the lead.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...we better set all the electric vehicles on fire and get some straight piped leaded diesel hummers!
 
Halpha Blomega
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love me some environment, and especially good news about the environment.  I cannot read this article, though.

"Could've" has no place in respectable reporting, especially in the first sentence.


/You're talking to me all wrong
//Soldering iron
///Wednesday
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: It's great and all that EVs are having a positive impact. That said, a reduction in the rate of increase is not the same as a decline in emissions.


Progress, but not enough.

/ We were probably screwed when "Silent Spring" was published
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The true cause is social distancing.  Grandfathers across the world have, sadly, been left with unpulled fingers for several years.  Those poor old farts.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Well that's a start.


setting another all time record high is not a start.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so....it's ok to roll coal again to offset the carbon offsets?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: The Paris-based IEA estimated that global CO2 emissions are on pace to reach 33.8 billion tons this year, an increase of nearly 300 million tons should forecasts prove accurate. That's substantially lower than the 2-billion-ton increase from 2020 levels last year.

Bury the lead.


2020 was an anomaly because covid.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among reliable reports. Who knows what went down in China as they increased access to Mongolian coal deposits.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone tell the Terroristes de la Soupe before they attack another painting.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: It's great and all that EVs are having a positive impact. That said, a reduction in the rate of increase is not the same as a decline in emissions.


But it is, in fact, necessary for a decline to be preceded by a reduction...

/math, how does it work?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: It's great and all that EVs are having a positive impact. That said, a reduction in the rate of increase is not the same as a decline in emissions.


Give it time, it's not a light switch.  Many are adopting, I have solar that completely covers my house, my 1 ev and replaced my nat gas furnace and pool heater with heatpumps.
Not only is ot green my non-elon ev is very fun to drive and even with my on bill 12 loan and 0 out of pocket I'm saving around $500 a month
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like lockdowns and population reduction, morelike
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of increase being on the decline isn't a decline, headline writer.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: The Paris-based IEA estimated that global CO2 emissions are on pace to reach 33.8 billion tons this year, an increase of nearly 300 million tons should forecasts prove accurate. That's substantially lower than the 2-billion-ton increase from 2020 levels last year.

Bury the lead.


How much of that is Commie China's Coal fired plants?  How many new plants are they (still) building? And Brought online since Al "Inventor of the Internet " Gore sold out the US Tax Payer?

Pepperidge Farm remembers!
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One, they are seriously underestimating how many lockdowns china had the last 12 months.

two, these idiots needs to stop looking at just co2. Methane is becoming a larger problem really fast, and everyone is ignoring it
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: No they're not.


I literally said those three words out loud right before clicking straight through to the comments.
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in SoCal I see a lot of EVs.  Mostly Teslas, but plenty of others (Bolt, Ioniq, MachE, Polestar, even a few Rivians).  I don't doubt they're making an impact.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but... Fark's anti-EV crew have assured  us that making a battery is JUST as bad for the environment as burning thousands of gallons of gas across the life of a vehicle.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: Rent Party: The Paris-based IEA estimated that global CO2 emissions are on pace to reach 33.8 billion tons this year, an increase of nearly 300 million tons should forecasts prove accurate. That's substantially lower than the 2-billion-ton increase from 2020 levels last year.

Bury the lead.

2020 was an anomaly because covid.


Yup.  So our emissions went up 300 million 2021 to 2022, which is much better than the last measurement, which was from 2020 to 2021 where they went up 2 billion.

Might there be some other correlation with that 2 billion ton increase in emission?   And if there were, what might then we interpret the 300 million increase this year?

Or is it all just EVs?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: One, they are seriously underestimating how many lockdowns china had the last 12 months.

two, these idiots needs to stop looking at just co2. Methane is becoming a larger problem really fast, and everyone is ignoring it


Maybe look at the weather, which is short term climate. Is it really that bad or even worse? Maybe a bit of warming is good or even better than those years back in the 70s been a great fall here in Idaho.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CO2 isn't the only greenhouse gas. Did refrigerants stop getting released? Methane is 25x more potent than co2, did we stop harvesting that? We're boned.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much the war in Ukraine itself (not the knock on effects regarding Europe's energy use; the actual war) has reduced CO2 usage.

I mean, a blown up gas power plant isn't polluting any more.  A blown up steel factory isn't either.  The people that used to work in either aren't commuting to work in their cars, even if you assume they are still alive and their cars haven't also been blown up.  Sure, tanks and fighter jets pollute, but not much more than they do during peacetime during training and maneuvers, and a lot less than everything destroyed in the country.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or all the hurricanes and fires have destroyed so much infrastructure and made so many people homeless, we're simply not burning as much carbon.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.statista.com/statistics/276629/global-co2-emissions/

2019: 36.7 billion tons
2020: 34.8 billion tons (-1.9 billion tons)

Gee, no idea where the +2 billion tons came from in 2021. Yup. Just noooo idea.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if economic growth is correlated with increased emissions, and a recession does the opposite.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: Rent Party: The Paris-based IEA estimated that global CO2 emissions are on pace to reach 33.8 billion tons this year, an increase of nearly 300 million tons should forecasts prove accurate. That's substantially lower than the 2-billion-ton increase from 2020 levels last year.

Bury the lead.

2020 was an anomaly because covid.


This!

"Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6% in 2021 to 36.3 billion tonnes, their highest ever level, as the world economy rebounded strongly from the Covid-19 crisis and relied heavily on coal to power that growth, according to new IEA analysisreleased today."

https://www.iea.org/news/global-co2-emissions-rebounded-to-their-highest-level-in-history-in-2021

But continue building more EV's and replacing coal with natural gas. We'll get there one day.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing that for the most part, EVs just refer their emissions upstream, the naysayers forget two important things: they have no idle emissions, and an electric drivetrain is just a far more energy efficient system. These are important to keep in mind because the other issues like battery weight and power sources are improving while IC has about hit its limit.

Auto shut off helps with the first but they tend to be inconvenient and require a heavy duty starter, most drivers don't like them.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the rate of increase is less than it could have been and less than prior years, but it's still an increase.

How the fark do you get from that fact to: "In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline"

Terrible, terrible writing.  Guess the editor was out smoking meth when this gem came along.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The rate of increase is declining. That's not that same as "on the decline". The headline writer obviously failed to actually read the article. Something all-too-common in internet news circles. I think editors went the way of the f*cking dodos.
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Fixed forever!

*Dusts hands thusly*

*Rolls coal just to see what it's like*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no way EVs are having a noticeable impact at their tiny numbers. The reporter just pulled that idea out of his ass. 7 million EVs sold vs 60+ million non-EV cars sold, and add in the hundreds of millions of non-EV cars on the road already?

Use of renewable energy sources makes a lot more sense than EVs for an explanation. It would have been nice if there had been a real attempt to figure out what happened, instead of randomly suggesting EVs were the reason.

Author further shows their idiocy: The agency has estimated that nearly 7 million electric vehicles were sold in all of 2021. In just the first quarter of 2022 alone, however, that reached 2 million, a 75% increase year-over-year.

Ok, so 7 million EVs sold last year and this year...we're on track for 8 million! That's not a 75% increase. That's a 14% increase.

Basically that article was written by a moron and shouldn't be cited for anything. I wouldn't doubt there's a retraction on the emission numbers cited, too, the author probably got those wrong as well.
 
sat1va
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd bet a decline in air travel put a bigger dent in the increase in emissions than EVs.
 
Hinged
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christian Bale: Hey, you know what you call a Christain who skips church?

I'm sorry, I just couldn't help myself.
 
Electrify
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But... But... But... LITHIUM!!!11!1!1

/ignores the fact that the majority of lithium mining is likely done for phone batteries
//also ignores that while any automobile production is going to take a toll on the environment, through production and lifespan an EV will leave a significantly smaller footprint
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: There's no way EVs are having a noticeable impact at their tiny numbers. The reporter just pulled that idea out of his ass. 7 million EVs sold vs 60+ million non-EV cars sold, and add in the hundreds of millions of non-EV cars on the road already?

Use of renewable energy sources makes a lot more sense than EVs for an explanation. It would have been nice if there had been a real attempt to figure out what happened, instead of randomly suggesting EVs were the reason.

Author further shows their idiocy: The agency has estimated that nearly 7 million electric vehicles were sold in all of 2021. In just the first quarter of 2022 alone, however, that reached 2 million, a 75% increase year-over-year.

Ok, so 7 million EVs sold last year and this year...we're on track for 8 million! That's not a 75% increase. That's a 14% increase.

Basically that article was written by a moron and shouldn't be cited for anything. I wouldn't doubt there's a retraction on the emission numbers cited, too, the author probably got those wrong as well.


They are talking about quarterly sales, not yearly.  If 1.15 million EVs were sold in Q1, and 5.85 million were sold in Q2-Q4, then total 2021 sales were 7 million. Since 2 million EVs were sold in Q1 2022, then year-over-year Q1 sales did increase 75%.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Electrify: But... But... But... LITHIUM!!!11!1!1

/ignores the fact that the majority of lithium mining is likely done for phone batteries
//also ignores that while any automobile production is going to take a toll on the environment, through production and lifespan an EV will leave a significantly smaller footprint


While arguing against EVs, make sure to forget to account for the fact we can and do recycle lithium ion batteries, especially ones big enough to power a car for hundreds of miles per charge. The gasoline that is burned and lost forever is WAY better for the environment.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpocksEars: whatsupchuck: It's great and all that EVs are having a positive impact. That said, a reduction in the rate of increase is not the same as a decline in emissions.

But it is, in fact, necessary for a decline to be preceded by a reduction...

/math, how does it work?


Tell that to the stock market!
 
adamatari
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hopefully there will be a realignment and the solar and wind companies will gain the upper hand in power production. Since they're cheaper than everything else and don't require reliance on hostile foreign governments (so far - I fully expect Saudi solar farms powering Europe to become a thing).

Natural gas/Methane is the new coal - it's actually as bad as coal for climate due to the amount of leakage in the systems - and perhaps the Ukraine war can make it expensive enough that Europe actually cuts usage. The US is screwed there though (because we're a big producer it's extremely cheap).

Anyways, my hope is that it becomes painful and stupid and expensive enough that we move off fossil fuels. Because we didn't and won't move off if they aren't shiatty.
 
