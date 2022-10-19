 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Cannibal killer convicted of first degree murder, turns out "but your honor, his name was Bacon" is not a valid defense   (mlive.com) divider line
13
    More: Sick, Murder, Plea, Mark David Latunski, Manslaughter, Homicide, Capital punishment, Murder conviction without a body, Genesee County, Michigan  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 10:10 PM (1 hour ago)



13 Comments     (+0 »)
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I should have known it was illegal to kill cannibals.
Especially fine young ones.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Turns out he had 0 degrees of separation.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm... bacon
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I should have known it was illegal to kill cannibals.
Especially fine young ones.


Well, they just drive you crazy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannibal killer, qu'est-ce que c'est?

/run, run, run, run, run, run, run away
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now had the victim's name been Chris P. Bacon, that would have been a valid legal defense.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size

Why was I born delicious?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I should have known it was illegal to kill cannibals.


Well, when you get invited to a dinner party, it is rude to make a scene.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine Young Cannibals - Suspicious Minds (Official Video)
Youtube 13iMsGNUHFo
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I should have known it was illegal to kill cannibals.
Especially fine young ones.


You can only kill him by chopping off his head.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
165 degrees of Kevin Bacon?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Text messages prior to Bacon and Latunski meeting up included Latunski asking the victim if he had any medical issues that would interfere with their fetish taint his flesh.

Fixed for the defense attorney.
 
