(PA Homepage)   Rooftop bar opens in Luzerne County Pennsylvania thanks to retractable roof it will be able to be open year around. But if the roof retracts won't it suddenly be a ground floor bar?   (pahomepage.com) divider line
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For that matter, it's currently a reservation.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If a rooftop suddenly becomes ground level you have bigger problems than nomenclature.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That place is in my area. First of all, the owner's name is Rob Friedman not John Friedman. It is an expensive place for this area but all of his other restaurants are doing well so I wish him the best of luck.
 
slantsix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uh, no. Because, you see, a roof is abovethe ground. And the bar is on the roof, which makes it basically anything excepta ground floor bar.

Also that headline is awful.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It'll be a topless bar. Perfect place to dump a headless body.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Technically, the only time it is a rooftop bar is when the roof is retracted. Otherwise it's an indoors top floor bar with a great inside view of a retractable roof.
 
