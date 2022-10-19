 Skip to content
(CNN)   Strange things are afoot at the Circle K   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
blog.lootcrate.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bill & Ted, meet Jay & Silent Bob.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Done in one. I got the lights.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also this:
"Circle K's parent company Couche-Tard"

tvinsider.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One stop shopping at it's finest

/now Jack In The Box needs to step up and start carrying it
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$20 on pump one, a pack of Marlboros, and some weed please.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Bill & Ted, meet Jay & Silent Bob.


It's like looking into a mirror of their future selves.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rural Canadian general stores are awesome. Gas, guns, fireworks, alcohol, weed, tobacco and snacks all under one roof.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh...interesting definition of "American" that Wikipedia has.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes I are a couch tard
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But you'll still have to go out in the parking lot to get your meth.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So we'll have to watch out for people doing 50 km/h on the highway now?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/be excellent to each other, Florida Men
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Rural Canadian general stores are awesome. Gas, guns, fireworks, alcohol, weed, tobacco and snacks all under one roof.


that there is good livin. that's how it should be. damm.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Finally something the graveyard shift guy is qualified for
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know. I just work here.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeeeah, so much for downplaying the Canuckian stoner image.
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Dude, I'm like in Circle K & honkin' on a maple-flavoured spliff!
They totally spell "flavour" with a "u"- OH WOW! They got milk in bags here, man!'
 
