|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Boozer in the Hoosier
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-10-19 12:32:31 PM (7 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
115 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 12:54 PM (8 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
This Friday at 5 p.m. we're having the first Fark Party in awhile at the Red Yeti in Jeffersonville, Indiana - right across the river from Louisville. If the weather's nice you can walk over the Big Four bridge, the northern ramp stops about a block away from the pub.
Someone asked about mask/vaccine status for the party. For those who aren't aware, Indiana is a backwards third world libertarian paradise that won't allow anyone to require any safety precautions whatsoever. I've personally had all the vaccines: COVID, bivalent, flu, polio, HPV, rabies, scurvy, you name it, and you should too. However I would not recommend anyone who is immuno-compromised to set foot in Indiana, a state so bad at maintaining basic infrastructure that it is regularly sued over car damage incurred because it can't be bothered to fix potholes on the Interstate. And yes I do live in Kentucky, but Indiana had a better rep at some point in the past, at least I think it did. And don't get me started on Ohio. Anyhow, the bright blue but metaphorically red oasis that is Louisville shines down upon the river towns on the wrong side of the Ohio river, hopefully good civic behavior rubs off on them but I wouldn't count on it. So if you are able, join us Friday at 5 p.m. at the Red Yeti and we can trash talk even more states - such as Missouri, home of radioactive elementary schools for over 75 years but somehow we're just finding that out this week. Tl;dr we're boned, might as well have a pint.
Also, a note for those of you who see ads. First off, I thank you for not using an ad blocker, every little bit helps us keep the lights on. I would also like to recommend, for those who are able, a BareFark or TotalFark subscription as both come with a no-ads experience. True fact: Fark sees far more revenue per person from subscriptions than it does from ads. It would be the greatest ChristmasWeen gift to me ever if everyone subscribed and we didn't have to deal with ads at all.
Anyhow, reading everything in the news cycle is part of my job, and lately there have been some schadenfreude articles about a certain party's candidates and PACs getting soaked on last minute ad spend because they don't understand how digital advertising works. In analog advertising (TV/print/radio), slots are blocked out in advance and more can't be created. These are all sold out as we approach election day. Digital ads work on an auction however - it's always possible to buy digital ads provided you're willing to outbid everyone else. And since campaign money is use it or lose it, apparently they're willing.
Normally we block political ads on Fark. Everyone finds them annoying, especially when they chase unlikely voters. I personally don't like them at all. However, for the next couple days I'm testing out a theory. Google Ad Manager allows you to run A/B testing experiments, so starting yesterday I told it to allow political ads on 1% of our inventory IF the buyer was paying a super-high premium. Like 2x or higher normal average spend.
It's been running for about 24 hours now and the results are "inconclusive," which probably means the demand isn't there. But I'm going to keep it running to see how it goes, and if political campaigns start to lose their minds at the last minute, I may throw the floodgates open. So if you get a political ad that enrages you, rest assured that we extracted a very steep price from that advertiser. Which is still less than what we realize from BareFark and TotalFark, so please sign up today!
This week on the Fark News Livestream with Christine, Dill, Lucky and me - this may be the last week before pre-election politics completely takes over the news cycle. So far, the Fark news cycle is breaking in two different directions - we're seeing a ton of articles about 1) space and 2) Pennsylvania. I can't explain why either of these are showing up so much this week, but I'm glad because we don't delve into politics much if at all on the livestream. Next week may take the option away from us, but we'll see!
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Marcus Aurelius had a strange side effect when the "toxins" in the COVID-19 vaccines were "activated" October 10
physt donated to Alex Jones because one perk was just too good to pass up
Ragin' Asian recognized the inspiration for the decor in a house for sale in Seattle
Devolving_Spud guessed who might be on the cover of a book about the 1990s between the Clintons and O.J. Simpson
syrynxx had an important question about "the world's hottest gummy bear"
cyberspacedout wondered what's wrong with an interactive playground that includes musical instruments
Russ1642 wanted a little more information about Alex Jones
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat noticed a definite change since the evil vaccine has been activated
neongoats reacted word that some people are offended by the thumbs-up emoji
Moniker o' Shame described what a team of divers found in the Allegheny River
Smart:
Bajtaur had a solution for a reverend who refused to baptize a baby whose parents are "living in sin"
GardenWeasel had an idea to actually add some value to a painting by Adolf Hitler
Ker_Thwap made a point that activists sometimes miss about some of their destructive stunts
LindenFark figured a country club that went back on a promise of a prize truck could face more trouble
Monkeyfark Ridiculous thought the dealership seemed a little fishy in the case of the phantom hole-in-one truck
Rev.K suggested a change to a chart that breaks down how much alcohol American adults drink each week
Redh8t shared a story about a tournament that was organized by people who knew how to properly offer a hole-in-one prize
Neondistraction shared something you hopefully already know about your computer
Mad Canadian did some math on giving away a truck for a hole-in-one at a golf tournament
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The first time you felt like a grownup
Smart: Maybe you should drive finally had a moment to say goodbye
Funny: Winterlight worried for a child's welfare
Politics Funny:
Jesus McSordid discussed how pleased Russians are with how the attack on Ukraine is going
Bootleg took a guess at how much a jury would decide Alex Jones had to pay in his latest trial
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That had another way to deal with hecklers after ducking thrown beers
Chariset agreed Herschel Walker wasn't acting dumb when he pulled out his prop badge and said "I am work with many police officers"
Summoner101 thought about things that never get old
Politics Smart:
markie_farkie pointed out the fact that there really was a plan for security on January 6, 2021
bloobeary made a suggestion on how to handle Donald Trump's Jan. 6 committee testimony if it's done on live TV
Ghastly discussed the problem with billionaires
koder thought there should be one universal rule for cops' uniforms
Paddy shared how well Russia is able to control information within the country
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba gave us the important feature smart phones have been missing all this time
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed Weird Al's dark side
west.la.lawyer found time travelers depicted in the ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead
Yammering_Splat_Vector's dinosaur ate our waterfall
Yammering_Splat_Vector depicted the humble life of the owl farmer
chewd showed us this dysfunctional couple on vacation
RedZoneTuba introduced a new political magazine
artifishy knew how to make a rollercoaster ride way more exciting
Dodo David tried to fix Budweiser
brachiopod heard you like pizza, dog
Farktography theme: Youthful
Lovesandwich photographed a nervous perch
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
In the midnight fire, it burned moai, moai, moai, moai. With a rebel yell we lost moai, moai, moai
Russia strikes military railroad stations, military hospitals, military playgrounds, military theaters, military apartment blocks, military power stations, military shopping centers, and military holocaust memorials in Ukraine
Bad: high beams from oncoming traffic. Worse: I-beams from oncoming traffic
Man falsely claimed he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA, and a special forces veteran to commit $35 million fraud. Authorities became suspicious when he didn't launch a Senate campaign
Woman who plunged to her death from swanky rooftop bar in NYC remembered as "sweet and loving," down to earth
Panthers kill off the golden Rhule
The foam pit at TwitchCon was evidently sponsored by Action Park
Naan Solo
Maybe you didn't hear about it, but Teller had triple bypass surgery earlier this week. Expect there will be no statement later either
Madoff fried Bacon
Five words that strike terror into the hearts of modern society: "Supreme Court back in session"
Pennsylvania to the US Extreme Court: "You have made your decision. Now have your army enforce it"
Cats never studied law thus they don't adhere to the laws of gravity
Forget weed, wine, and Xanax: Science says therapy is what you really need for your anxiety. Screw you, science
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although I'm still wondering where people who purchase "certified pre-owned" cars put their certificates. On the Quiz itself, dionysusaur came out on top with 1009 and a ticket to the 1000 club where I just made maple bacon ice cream, with TheMothership in second with 991 and Evildog in third with 942. WoolyManwich made fourth with 940, and maumau the flakcatcher made it into the top five with 928.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the word "bombinate," which was Merriam Webster's Word of the Day last Monday. Only 31% of quiztakers knew that the word actually means "to make a sustained buzzing or droning sound," like students in a class when the teacher is trying explain boring stuff like the definition of "bombinate."
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the actress Angela Lansbury's most famous role, her character in the "Murder, She Wrote" TV series and made-for-TV movies. 98% of quiztakers knew it was Jessica Fletcher. Annie Wilks was the villain from "Misery," and Joan Wilder was the writer protagonist from "Romancing the Stone" and "Jewel of the Nile," who wrote the books Juan read to his goons on Saturdays.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which hip-hop star UC Berkley students would have the opportunity to study in the Spring 2023 semester. Only 53% of quiztakers recognized Nicki Manaj as the artist behind hits like "Super Bass." Starship," and being featured in the Alicia Keys hiat "Girl on Fire," which I never understood why they felt the need to write a song about before notifying emergency services.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the 1968 Jane Fonda comic book movie that's finally getting a long-awaited remake. 93% of quiztakers recognized "Barbarella" as the flick that's been greenlit, starring Sydney Sweeney who you might know from "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Let's hope they follow the plotline from [insert obscure plot point from Volume II issue #37] instead of trying to shoehorn in [insert other character no one liked from the first half of Volume IV].
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be back again for more on Friday.
· · ·
7 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 7 of 7 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|