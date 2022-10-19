 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Ontario airport offering new program to let non-ticketed visitors party like it's 1999   (ktla.com) divider line
38
    More: Spiffy, Southwest Airlines, John Wayne Airport, Airport, approved visitors, John Wayne, United Airlines, airport terminal, visitor pass  
•       •       •

1200 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All approved visitors will be subject to the same security protocols as ticketed fliers, meaning no prohibited items or liquids can be brought inside during their visit.

To receive a visitor pass, an online application must be filled out within seven days of a planned visit. Same-day applications are available as well.

If approved, visitors will be emailed a pass which can be presented along with a government-issued photo ID to bypass the security checkpoint.

One of these things is not like the other.
Do they have to go thru Security or not?
The whole application thing is unnecessary.
Just get in line and go thru Security like everyone else.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better watch for trucker convoys...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the *one* silver lining of post-9/11 airport security. Trying to find a place to sit and/or eat is already hard enough, now it's going to be impossible.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Just get in line and go thru Security like everyone else.


Mixed feelings on this. I mean, of course, i hope that is a misprint and people are being screened still. If they aren't why bother screening anyone at that point?

But as someone who flys alot, introducing anyone additional people to security that you absolutely don't have to, sucks. Even people who regularly fly still have trouble taking off their god damn shoes and belt already, now you are going to have their 90 year old grandma do the same so she can wave them off to college?

At the same time though, it sucks if someone is picking you up at an airport which doesn't have a ton of amenities before security if you need to kill time. Likewise it sucks when you are at an airport and past security already (delay\connection), and they have shiat on that side of security, and you need to rescreen if you want anything more than some stale auntie-anns pretzels.

Its usually one or the other in smaller airports.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry honey, I can't go through security so I will just leave you at the curb with a hug and a kiss."

The one good thing about TSA regulations.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: That was the *one* silver lining of post-9/11 airport security. Trying to find a place to sit and/or eat is already hard enough, now it's going to be impossible.


If by silver lining you mean 'one of the many things that creating the joke that is the TSA did to make flying a nightmare', then yes, that is a factual statement.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL that it wasn't Wendy Melvoin in the 1999 music video. I remember her from Raspberry Beret and Kiss, for sure, though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shop, dine and spend

And there we have it.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security lines are already too long, how about just let us keep our shoes on?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: "Sorry honey, I can't go through security so I will just leave you at the curb with a hug and a kiss."

The one good thing about TSA regulations.


Correction on what I said before... *two* silver linings. The security lines are going to be even more insane.

That said, maybe it will be a self-correcting problem... the lines are so bad that most people will still say goodbye on the outside.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact -- the Ontario Airport is the setting for this Kanye West music video:

Kanye West - All Falls Down ft. Syleena Johnson
Youtube 8kyWDhB_QeI
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuffy: shop, dine and spend

And there we have it.


when I want something to eat and to shop for stuff I'm always thinking damn I wish I could go to the airport, but I'm not a ticketed passenger
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Note that this is for the Ontario, CA airport, not the Ontario, CA one.

/i.e., the one in California, not the one in Canada
//i.e., the one in the IE
///Inland Empire
////word games!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LineNoise: If they aren't why bother screening anyone at that point?


I think this has been the right question for a long time.

If you can get snagged at security with a regular tube of toothpaste or a loaded farking gun without winding up in prison, maybe we're just wasting a ton of resources on the whole thing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not only can visitors greet or send off loved ones when flying, but the free program allows visitors to shop, dine and spend leisure time at the airport if they choose.

Yes, because whenever I have leisure time to spend, I thoroughly enjoy eating overpriced food in a crowded setting full of screaming children and their ill-tempered parents screaming and spreading pathogens. All whilst huffing jet fuel exhaust that reeks like a diesel tractor running to rich.

And all in Ontario no less.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Note that this is for the Ontario, CA airport, not the Ontario, CA one.

/i.e., the one in California, not the one in Canada
//i.e., the one in the IE
///Inland Empire
////word games!


I read that in Liza Minnelli's voice.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: That was the *one* silver lining of post-9/11 airport security. Trying to find a place to sit and/or eat is already hard enough, now it's going to be impossible.


The great thing was that I didn't have to go spend 3 goddamn hours at the airport when my girlfriend takes a flight, to keep her company.  I can just drop her at the door, say "see ya later honey", give her a kiss, and get the fark on with my day.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As someone who has been in this airport many times, it would be cruel to bring loved ones beyond security.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Note that this is for the Ontario, CA airport, not the Ontario, CA one.

/i.e., the one in California, not the one in Canada
//i.e., the one in the IE
///Inland Empire
////word games!


I live in Ontario (Canada) and any time I get items shipped from newegg I get a little excited when I see its coming from Ontario, CA...until I realize its that cursed little copy cat on the other side of the continent.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BretMavrik: That was the *one* silver lining of post-9/11 airport security. Trying to find a place to sit and/or eat is already hard enough, now it's going to be impossible.

The great thing was that I didn't have to go spend 3 goddamn hours at the airport when my girlfriend takes a flight, to keep her company.  I can just drop her at the door, say "see ya later honey", give her a kiss, and get the fark on with my day.


Buy her some noise cancelling headphones.

The noise that they cancel will surprise you.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: That was the *one* silver lining of post-9/11 airport security. Trying to find a place to sit and/or eat is already hard enough, now it's going to be impossible.


Ontario is overbuilt/underused and always has been since they expanded it in the late 1990's.  Crowding should not be a problem.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Note that this is for the Ontario, CA airport, not the Ontario, CA one.

/i.e., the one in California, not the one in Canada
//i.e., the one in the IE
///Inland Empire
////word games!


Americans are welcome to spend their tourist dollars in Canada's world class cities, too!
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Just get in line and go thru Security like everyone else.


Better yet, get rid of that crap.
It doesn't work. It's all just for show.

I flew through two major US airports with a metal box that you could not xray. Both times they searched my bag and ignored the metal box. I saw it on one of the screens, just blank.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh gawd no. No. I hope this does not catch on at other airports. More people going through security. Long lines. Longer wait times. Too crowded already. Too few places to sit down already.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: All approved visitors will be subject to the same security protocols as ticketed fliers, meaning no prohibited items or liquids can be brought inside during their visit.

To receive a visitor pass, an online application must be filled out within seven days of a planned visit. Same-day applications are available as well.

If approved, visitors will be emailed a pass which can be presented along with a government-issued photo ID to bypass the security checkpoint.

One of these things is not like the other.
Do they have to go thru Security or not?
The whole application thing is unnecessary.
Just get in line and go thru Security like everyone else.


Do security checkpoints require a ticket or proof of e-ticket to allow entry to gate area?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: BretMavrik: That was the *one* silver lining of post-9/11 airport security. Trying to find a place to sit and/or eat is already hard enough, now it's going to be impossible.

Ontario is overbuilt/underused and always has been since they expanded it in the late 1990's.  Crowding should not be a problem.


I'm sure it will vary by airport but I'm not too keen on the potential trend, especially if it extends to international terminals at LAX and the like. US airports are already terrible about amenities in those, and now you couple that with one passenger bringing a dozen extended family members to see them off... ugh.

/A lot of airports in east Asia have the right idea... they don't even let you in the airport itself unless you have a ticket.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Oh gawd no. No. I hope this does not catch on at other airports. More people going through security. Long lines. Longer wait times. Too crowded already. Too few places to sit down already.


New Orleans did this when it opened its new terminal in 2019. It appeared to be successful (security lines were already a mess, so who could tell if this made things worse).

Then the pandemic hit a few months later. I have no idea what the hell they're doing now.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
but the free program allows visitors to shop, dine and spend leisure time at the airport if they choose

Everybody knows the best shopping and dining are in airports.  Leisure time . . .maybe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: All approved visitors will be subject to the same security protocols as ticketed fliers, meaning no prohibited items or liquids can be brought inside during their visit.

To receive a visitor pass, an online application must be filled out within seven days of a planned visit. Same-day applications are available as well.

If approved, visitors will be emailed a pass which can be presented along with a government-issued photo ID to bypass the security checkpoint.

One of these things is not like the other.
Do they have to go thru Security or not?
The whole application thing is unnecessary.
Just get in line and go thru Security like everyone else.


GODDAMMITSOMUCH
The sevurity theater line is LONG ENOUGH
Parking Lot is FULL ENOUGH
Drop off and GTFO!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"but the free program allows visitors to shop, dine and spend leisure time at the airport if they choose"

memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: stuffy: shop, dine and spend

And there we have it.

when I want something to eat and to shop for stuff I'm always thinking damn I wish I could go to the airport, but I'm not a ticketed passenger


I love paying five dollars for a bottle of water I can get two for a dollar at the local gas Station.  And those $13 week old sandwiches... Yum!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: stuffy: shop, dine and spend

And there we have it.

when I want something to eat and to shop for stuff I'm always thinking damn I wish I could go to the airport, but I'm not a ticketed passenger


Before 9/11 my friends and I would hop the train to the airport all the time. And if a family member was laying over I could meet them for lunch. Or, when I flew home from somewhere, my mom would meet me at the gate and we'd grab something.

There's no question the TSA checkpoints killed a bunch of businesses. Yes, convenience costs money.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BTW, this isn't only at Ontario. SNA is doing this as well.
 
dlatino3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This will make all the Spirit Airline departures that much more interesting.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: BizarreMan: "Sorry honey, I can't go through security so I will just leave you at the curb with a hug and a kiss."

The one good thing about TSA regulations.

Correction on what I said before... *two* silver linings. The security lines are going to be even more insane.

That said, maybe it will be a self-correcting problem... the lines are so bad that most people will still say goodbye on the outside.


If you have to apply 7 days in advance almost no one will bother doing it.  When my kids were teenagers I would require a gate pass to go through and see them off. It wasn't hard to get one.  Other than needing to assist the young or elderly, I really don't see why anyone would do this.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Security lines are already too long, how about just let us keep our shoes on?


But you may have a shoe bomb!!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: "Sorry honey, I can't go through security so I will just leave you at the curb with a hug and a kiss."

The one good thing about TSA regulations.


There is one other good thing....

Before 9/11, at LAX you would get approached by people working for various "charities".  It didn't matter if you were nose-deep in a book...they would still bother you.

Although my most amusing encounter was a guy hanging outside the shops....he was asking people...myself included, if we could give him some money because he needed to fly to Denver.  This was in December, and he was only wearing shorts and a t-shirt....and he had no luggage...not even a backpack.

Yeah right...Denver.  LOL.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love the Ontario airport.   Small, easy in and out, rental car agency right there, and about 20 seconds from the freeway.  If I am flying anywhere even kind of  east of LA, that's where I land.

TSA is still dumb.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.