(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Concrete Blonde, The Pretenders, The Smithereens, Devo, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #403. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hello everyone
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I survived last night and I be here
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Last night's absurd setup we cobbled together
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Who - I'm Free - Tommy (1975)
Youtube v4L8L43GieE

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: [Fark user image 425x318]

Last night's absurd setup we cobbled together


THAT is Not Absurd. So many dials and sliders... ~Drool~ That is audio engineering porn...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: [Fark user image 425x318]

Last night's absurd setup we cobbled together


No VLC?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: [Fark user image 425x318]

Last night's absurd setup we cobbled together

No VLC?


We're not THAT dumb :p
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Busy day at work.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes , denizens!

I will be here, even if I appear somewhat absent...many things to do, unfortunately.

Ears work independently, fortunately...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: [Fark user image 425x318]

Last night's absurd setup we cobbled together


Looks like someone got a tremendous send-off...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: [Fark user image 425x318]

Last night's absurd setup we cobbled together

Looks like someone got a tremendous send-off...


As he deserved. W/O him there probably wouldn't be a goth/industrial scene here in Seattle. I had to drive, so I only did 2 shots last night (spread out over 4 hours, mind you)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here for good tunes and Mr Humphries jokes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
electronicbeats.netView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Headphone volume warnings can get bent.
I'm going loud today
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

