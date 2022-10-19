 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair)   The commercials looked great, however Dywane Johnson as "Black Adam" falls flat as a thin-crust pizza, or the McDLT, or IHOP pancakes, or... and now I'm hungry, did I miss any other bland fast food item?   (vanityfair.com) divider line
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Actually the commercials look terrible.
 
Coredatum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This will be at your local Redbox in about a month.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, a superhero movie. How Original
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now that guy must get paid by the word for such in depth, over-lengthy reveiws.

TLDR: mvy ok?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned that movie-by-movie Dwayne Johnson appears to be shrinking.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chthonic Echoes:

Well as one gets older one may experience not being able to maintain a rock hard as long as possible
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The McDLT was awesome.   They should bring it back.  Yes.  I hate this planet and my lower colon.

The planet seems to be handling all the Sup-R Gulps Circle K can sell.

Jason Alexander rocked the Miami Vice look.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
McDLT was actually pretty good, almost like a real hamburger.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Dywane", subby?  Dwyane Wade is the one with the wack spelling, not the Rock
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dywane Johnson as Black Adam seems as much of a too-good-to-be-true-in-this-reality casting as Patrick Stewart was for Charles Xavier, but I guess it's hard to escape the suck that usually comes with a DC superhero movie.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
McDonald's hamburgers are mediocre drek sure, but they serve a purpose and don't waste hours of my time.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weirdass all-gold color palette and a lack of backgrounds.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bottles of pee.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: McDLT was actually pretty good, almost like a real hamburger.


I like McDonald's triple cheese, sadly you need a triple to have enough meat.   Most times it's good, sometimes it's great some times it's not.
Take it for what it is, sometimes I crave that, some times I crave white castle, sometimes I crave a bloody diner burger.

I doubt I will like the movie but my kids will.
I remember loving Howard the duck and the reviews were HORRIBLE.  That's when I stopped trusting reviews and just started watching what I wanted., I was 12
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, I tied an onion to my belt which was the style at the time. Now, to get a hamburger cost a nickel. And in those days, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on 'em. 'Give me five bees for a quarter,' you'd say.
eatthis.comView Full Size
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Inchoate: "Dywane", subby?  Dwyane Wade is the one with the wack spelling, not the Rock


Hoobajube: Dywane Johnson as Black Adam seems as much of a too-good-to-be-true-in-this-reality casting as Patrick Stewart was for Charles Xavier, but I guess it's hard to escape the suck that usually comes with a DC superhero movie.


Hah, not subby, but copy-pasting from their submission without checking bit me in the ass.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IHOP pancakes are delicious, especially when you're drunk.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hate to say it, but I prefer the Injustice version of Black Adam.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never even heard of Black Adam.

Then again, I was more of a Marvel fan then a DC fan.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: Bullets and missiles and grenades can't stop him

They should have summoned his nemesis, The Paper.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty damning when a comment thread about your movie devolves into a discussion over McDonald's hamburgers as it is the more interesting topic.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Actually the commercials look terrible.


it is DCU so failure is assumed.
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HAH!

CALLED IT!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The commercials look like the same CGI comic book schlock that's been churned out for, probably 20 years now.  The subject is covered. Enough already.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been a Shazam nut since I was a wee bairn of a lad, so I'll be seeing this regardless of what the rags all say.

There too...it's a comic book movie, not "My Dinner With Andre". The bar should be set all that high.

There also too...Vanity Fair is still being published?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The hubs and I decided as Covid restrictions lifted, we didn't really miss seeing movies at the theater and haven't been since 2019. He said if this one got good reviews, he'd want to break the moratorium and go to the theater. I'm rooting for more bad reviews.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just make more Batmans movies...Batmen movies.

What is the plural of Batman?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But there's gonna be scenes where a bunch of guys try to kill him and he says "Pathetic" and then suddenly darts from person to person killing them but the scene is in slow motion so you can't see the guys being killed and then it looks like the head guy lands a hit and he pauses but then he just looks at the camera for a second all badges and then says something badass and kills the head guy or makes friends with him and that advances the plot and then he meets some good guys that are as strong as he is and decides to fight alongside them and saves the planet right?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Torchsong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

covfefe: But there's gonna be scenes where a bunch of guys try to kill him and he says "Pathetic" and then suddenly darts from person to person killing them but the scene is in slow motion so you can't see the guys being killed and then it looks like the head guy lands a hit and he pauses but then he just looks at the camera for a second all badges and then says something badass and kills the head guy or makes friends with him and that advances the plot and then he meets some good guys that are as strong as he is and decides to fight alongside them and saves the planet right?


Throw in the villain looking at him and saying "We're a lot alike, you and I..." and you've got at least one ticket sold. Always down for a good/bad cliche. :D
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Torchsong: I've been a Shazam nut since I was a wee bairn of a lad, so I'll be seeing this regardless of what the rags all say.

There too...it's a comic book movie, not "My Dinner With Andre". The bar should be set all that high.

There also too...Vanity Fair is still being published?


Shazam was fantastic because it was so different from the previous DC movies. It was fun, lighthearted, never took it self seriously, and colorful. Handled family/adoption issues well.

When I saw the trailer for this, I said "oh, it's completely different from Shazam, which means it's like almost every other DC movie, and it'll probably suck."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pretty damning when a comment thread about your movie devolves into a discussion over McDonald's hamburgers as it is the more interesting topic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Solty Dog: Just make more Batmans movies...Batmen movies.

What is the plural of Batman?


They usually nickname as "Bat Family"

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to read Dr Fate comics (many a year ago) and I sure as shiat do not see Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

Will watch when it's on Netflix/Prime/HBO/whatever.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Perhaps, but he is usually an entertainingactor.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: Just make more Batmans movies...Batmen movies.

What is the plural of Batman?


Batmeese
 
