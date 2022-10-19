 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "A dingo ate my cookie." "That'll be $2,300, mate"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd rather take the boot.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a ding(o) dong
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't Sid.  It could have been Sid.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
C is for.....cookie and cookie is for me!
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why DO your articles capitalize WORDS for no particular REASON?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You never feed the wildlife, jackass.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
what a Dingus
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The man, seen in the picture feeding the dingo, is now known as Buttcrack Bruce in the Sunshine State Queensland.
 
