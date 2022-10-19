 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Biden trains his focus on abortion and gas prices," leading the exciting possibility that we may start seeing a special discount program where if you get so many abortions stamped on your card, you get a deep gas discount. Fingers crossed   (cnn.com) divider line
53
    Democratic Party, Democracy, Elections, Joe Biden, Voting, United States Senate, President of the United States, Voter turnout  
•       •       •

wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a special brand of defeatist headline.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they can call it the "empty 1 tank and fill another special".
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's not fair. I have a vasectomy and I can't get anyone pregnant so I can't get the discount. Where is a Republican that can help me sue Biden?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like a fairly easy problem to solve. Give everyone a gas stipend and / or rebate.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter has it backwards.

How about if you buy so many gallons of gas you get a free abortion? Because that could help offset the travel and medical costs of incestuously raped children who have to flee red states to get 20th century medical care in places that still value human rights.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Society is so unfair to men..

<ducks>
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It seems like a fairly easy problem to solve. Give everyone a gas stipend and / or rebate.


And make it in gallons, not dollars - focus it on USE, not on cost-at-the-pump.

// as long as we're dreaming
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like "legs crossed", you strumpets. Right, fellow Xtians?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should position the mobile abortionplexes at the gas stations and offer full service so that you can get a gay abortion while you wait for your car to get filled up and washed.  Throw in a pastry and a cup of coffee and people will be getting pregnant just so they can come get your abortion special.  It practically sells itself.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: That's a special brand of defeatist headline.


What do you want the headline to say instead that would make it less defeatist?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got me like that last time. Only needed one more stamp before I got the reward.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 abortions and you get 10 cent/gallon discount on your next fill!

10 abortions, we toss in a free car wash.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no "momentum"
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It seems like a fairly easy problem to solve. Give everyone a gas stipend and / or rebate.


We basically already do.

Gas taxes only cover around half the cost of roads.  The other half comes from other funding.  Plus there's other hidden subsidies to driving.

Not surprisingly, when something is made artificially cheaper than it should be, people tend to use more of it.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of Southern Republican God-fearing, pro-choice ladies will get to fill their Hummers for free, this winter.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never pay full price getupside for abortions

WOW thats some serious savings!
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It seems like a fairly easy problem to solve. Give everyone a gas stipend and / or rebate.


you sound like marxist, communist, socialist. Praise jeebus.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Kroger gas points.

Every abortion earns you points you can redeem for discounts on gas, groceries, and more!
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I paid for so many abortions I finally got the Groupon.

And now no refund.

I'm poutraged!!1!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stewart Lee 'Lazy Man' from If You Prefer A Milder Comedian...
Youtube Txj_q_HtlOw
SdcXXM_GATM
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe just put an abortionplex inside every Flying J Travel Plaza. The rural daughters hook there, might as well be able to get your abortions along with your blimpie sub.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, thanks.  Now I know who plans to use a near future government program in buying  big gas guzzlers, so long as the Senate gains Democrats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abortions for some, tiny gas prices for others!
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: Abortions for some, tiny gas prices for others!


DOH!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone still registered Republican is a lost cause at this point.  They are happy with the evil perpetrated in their name, voting against their own interests, and looking forward to being part of the police state, where they can be told what to do by an authoritarian figure and can rat out out their neighbors for not being sufficiently patriotic.

And let's face it, the independents are IINOs:  If a centrist Democratic Party is too radical for you to count yourself among, you are decidedly right of center.  You are Republicans too embarrassed by the sheer insanity that is the Republican Party, but happy to vote the party line when nobody's looking because, "What, you expect me to vote for a Democrat?".  You may be able to pry some of them away from the Republicans on these issues, but don't bank on it when Herschel Walking is drowning in controversy and the needle has barely moved in favor of Warnock.

The Democrats need to do more than mobilize their lazy ass base.  They need to overcome all of the voter suppression methods that the Republicans are employing:  get proper IDs, find  your proper voting place, sign and date absentee ballot envelopes, vote early if you can to avoid lines, pay your court and incarceration costs or move the hell out of Florida, etc.  The message should be "Vote like democracy and your life depend on it!", which is no longer hyperbole, especially if you are a woman of child-bearing age.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: iheartscotch: It seems like a fairly easy problem to solve. Give everyone a gas stipend and / or rebate.

And make it in gallons, not dollars - focus it on USE, not on cost-at-the-pump.

// as long as we're dreaming


If we're dreaming, I want a notebook in which whatever I write becomes reality.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should Herschel Walker be entitled to free gas?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For each abortion at Conoco, you get a free glass of 70s NFL greats.  I only need one more abortion to get the Merlin Olsen glass.

/barely old enough to remember gas station glasses
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: There is no "momentum"


you might say we're outta gas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Submitter has it backwards.

How about if you buy so many gallons of gas you get a free abortion? Because that could help offset the travel and medical costs of incestuously raped children who have to flee red states to get 20th century medical care in places that still value human rights.


That idea is homophobic. What benefit do I get (other than seeing fewer ankle biters on the sidewalk)?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Anyone still registered Republican is a lost cause at this point.  They are happy with the evil perpetrated in their name, voting against their own interests, and looking forward to being part of the police state, where they can be told what to do by an authoritarian figure and can rat out out their neighbors for not being sufficiently patriotic.

And let's face it, the independents are IINOs:  If a centrist Democratic Party is too radical for you to count yourself among, you are decidedly right of center.  You are Republicans too embarrassed by the sheer insanity that is the Republican Party, but happy to vote the party line when nobody's looking because, "What, you expect me to vote for a Democrat?".  You may be able to pry some of them away from the Republicans on these issues, but don't bank on it when Herschel Walking is drowning in controversy and the needle has barely moved in favor of Warnock.

The Democrats need to do more than mobilize their lazy ass base.  They need to overcome all of the voter suppression methods that the Republicans are employing:  get proper IDs, find  your proper voting place, sign and date absentee ballot envelopes, vote early if you can to avoid lines, pay your court and incarceration costs or move the hell out of Florida, etc.  The message should be "Vote like democracy and your life depend on it!", which is no longer hyperbole, especially if you are a woman of child-bearing age.

[Fark user image 673x378]

[Fark user image 674x454]


What was I supposed to do, Vote Democrat Shoot them in the face?

/yes. Yes you were.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: thealgorerhythm: Submitter has it backwards.

How about if you buy so many gallons of gas you get a free abortion? Because that could help offset the travel and medical costs of incestuously raped children who have to flee red states to get 20th century medical care in places that still value human rights.

That idea is homophobic. What benefit do I get (other than seeing fewer ankle biters on the sidewalk)?


We remove the term limit on abortions? So, you are entitled to abort one person, regardless of trimester?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Society is so unfair to men..

<ducks>


Hey, HEY. It's the christian men who are the REAL victims here.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe there's a new pilot program to convert fetuses to fuel?

=Smidge=
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Subby, thanks.  Now I know who plans to use a near future government program in buying  big gas guzzlers, so long as the Senate gains Democrats.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Woah there. Don't forget, that's Officer Walker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: misanthropicsob: thealgorerhythm: Submitter has it backwards.

How about if you buy so many gallons of gas you get a free abortion? Because that could help offset the travel and medical costs of incestuously raped children who have to flee red states to get 20th century medical care in places that still value human rights.

That idea is homophobic. What benefit do I get (other than seeing fewer ankle biters on the sidewalk)?

We remove the term limit on abortions? So, you are entitled to abort one person, regardless of trimester?


Sold!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"when he is expected to announce the release of an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of his broader effort to dampen gas prices"

You are running out of free oil to give away

"US Crude Oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stocks is at a current level of 405.14M, down from 408.70M last week and down from 616.97M one year ago. This is a change of -0.87% from last week and -34.33% from one year ago."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: They should position the mobile abortionplexes at the gas stations and offer full service so that you can get a gay abortion while you wait for your car to get filled up and washed.  Throw in a pastry and a cup of coffee and people will be getting pregnant just so they can come get your abortion special.  It practically sells itself.


In loan forgiveness threads on other "cutting edge with the kiddies" sites (yahoo, fauxmews, etc.) I like to add that I'm spending my Obama forgiveness soshulizms money to drive as many illegal Vuvuzelan immigrints to small red state towns where I will train them to perform aborshins. But only on white wimins under the age of 15. And then only after they teach them Karl Marx in spanish. Then sign them white girls up for the newest interracial dating site, spitroastr.com.

/no, I'm not trying very hard
//but sometimes some farking idiots do take it seriously
///it's funny. Shut up. It is.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Subby, thanks.  Now I know who plans to use a near future government program in buying  big gas guzzlers, so long as the Senate gains Democrats.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How about a free CRT course with every 5 abortions.
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hump then Pump!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheraTx: iheartscotch: It seems like a fairly easy problem to solve. Give everyone a gas stipend and / or rebate.

you sound like marxist, communist, socialist. Praise jeebus.


I remember when Jesus told the sick to get a job so they could get health insurance, damn deadbeats.
I remember when Jesus had a crowd of hungry people and said God helps those who help themselves and laughed at them begging for food.
I remember when Jesus had strangers come to his land, and he said BUILD A WALL and keep those strangers outta here (like in Matthew 25:35 for example).
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: For each abortion at Conoco, you get a free glass of 70s NFL greats.  I only need one more abortion to get the Merlin Olsen glass.

/barely old enough to remember gas station glasses


That old, eh? I'm Arco Ark play set old.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Abortion is an important tool to fight inflation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Abortion is an important tool to fight inflation.

[Fark user image 425x523]


s.yimg.comView Full Size


True enough.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Abortion is an important tool to fight inflation.

[Fark user image 425x523]


Don't pretend you care about the "sanctity of life"

We know what you are.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


/fark Trey Parker and Matt Stone
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khitsicker: they can call it the "empty 1 tank and fill another special".


The Abobo for Petro plan?
 
