(MassLive)   Woman dons beekeeper suit and takes a page from Oprah, releasing swarm of bees on sheriff's officers trying to serve her with an eviction notice   (masslive.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Creative
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eviction? We don't think so.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Then they told her to buzz off.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a beetch.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She didn't plan on releasing the bees. She was winging it.

/sorry, the article took all of the good puns and wordplay already
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img.gawkerassets.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The idea of Ken Paxton in a wig, full drag, with a swarm of Killer Bees -- photoshop that in your mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Points for creativity.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cops are so used to shooting people's animals that they were momentarily confused and then completely out of ammo. . .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, one of the officers is allergic to be stings. She now faces 1,664 attempted murder charges.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't think I have weaponized bees on my 2022 bingo card. Let me go check...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What happened to the bees?
 
Hinged
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Elvis Presley - i got stung
Youtube FvmLT1UBOxM
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Instead of a standard eviction notice, deputies found themselves targets of a sting operation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone paid $1.5 million for that house? It's ugly af.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember a western movie from when I was a kid where they dropped a hornets nest into an armored train car to get the guards to open the doors and abandon the gold inside.

Hornets are better-- unlimited stinging.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is how you become a local legend.

Especially the part where she gets the bees started, THEN dons the protective gear, then bees the cops some more.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The idea of Ken Paxton in a wig, full drag, with a swarm of Killer Bees -- photoshop that in your mind.

[Fark user image 850x571]


I just threw up in my mouth a little...
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unbeelievable. If it were not a $1,500,000 house, I'd have some empathy. But nah. You think you're fancy, you deserve a dose of reality.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obligatory or obscure?

Save the Green Planet! (2003) HD
Youtube _H-hPpPMu4A
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
static.gosunoob.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Someone paid $1.5 million for that house? It's ugly af.


The whole neighborhood is ugly subdivision mcmansions trying to pretend they're stately Newton or Brookline mansions (for those not familiar, think kind of like Kentucky horse-country estates but without so much open land).  At the end of the day, you're still paying 1.5M to live basically in Springfield MA.  This particular house backs right up to a strip mall with a Dunkin and UPS store.  Hard pass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't have called her "honey"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [preview.redd.it image 640x480]


i was gonna post this or something
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Delightfully re-enacted by this 1970's anime

Release the Bees
Youtube 6jnecnhS-Z4
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ less than a minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
