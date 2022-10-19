 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   British tabloid gives us five terrifying ways Putin could launch a nuke over the Black Sea which would trigger a 'killer gas cloud and tsunamis'. All just to get you to click and look at boobies   (thesun.ie) divider line
27
    More: Facepalm, Nuclear weapon, VLADIMIR Putin, nuclear weapon, Professor Viorel Badescu, MISSILE LAUNCH, nuke missile sub, nuclear sabre, realistic choices  
•       •       •

BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jokes on them.  I'll look at boobies no matter what the bait is.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hydrogen sulfide nuclear-chemical cloud going into NATO countries is probably an escalation. Its inherently unpredictable behavior makes it ill-suited as a show of force. Could drift into Ruskie or Ruskie-client state territory as well. Won't change anything for Ukraine. When you're already in a life-or-death struggle, you aren't going to be any deader from a nuke than a conventional bomb.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boobies and explosions? Just try to stop me from clicking on that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, they need something to scare us sheeple into conformity now that Covid semi-retired into a "bad cold".
*tips tinfoil hat*
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel like getting nuked might be an overall improvement for england right now...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Níl Éire sa Bhreatain
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You had me at boobies

Putin launching a nuke that would affect a NATO nation, would be the end of Russia.

He knows that.

He's not launching a nuke.

And the boobies were a lie.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Snake Island" - tee hee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is understood the Black Sea Fleet submarines are all of the Kilo class - which cannot fire nuclear weapons. Putin however could bring in another secretive vessel from somewhere else in Russia waters for the missile launch.


"bring in" to the Black Sea? I doubt it.  I guess it could come into the Aegean or eastern Med, but I very much doubt it would be 'secretive' at that point.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
See you detonate the nuke underwater, which according to my knowledge of how radiation and nukes work which is based entirely on Fallout games.   Will cause sea life to rapidly mutate, so not only do you have a Radioactive Tsunami heading for you but the giant wave itself is full of mutated sharks, probably with 2 heads that can fly, breath air and host late night talk shows.   THEN what are you gonna do, there is nothing you can do but lay low and try not to be tasty.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Níl Éire sa Bhreatain


Actually, it is.  The entire archipelago is the British Isles, named by the Greeks, who really didn't give a flying toss about any political slapfighting two and a half millennia later.  The biggest island is Great Britain.  But the second biggest island is Lesser Britain.   Ireland is not part of the island of Great Britain, and most of it is not part of the United Kingdom, but geographically, it is very much in Britain.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It is understood the Black Sea Fleet submarines are all of the Kilo class - which cannot fire nuclear weapons. Putin however could bring in another secretive vessel from somewhere else in Russia waters for the missile launch.


"bring in" to the Black Sea? I doubt it.  I guess it could come into the Aegean or eastern Med, but I very much doubt it would be 'secretive' at that point.


Especially since it would have to sail right up through one of the busiest shipping chokepoints in the world, though the middle of Istanbul
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the linked article:
The other threat from a very large nuclear blast - tsunamis - could see waves of up to 6.5ft crash into the shores of the Black Sea.

A nuke isn't gonna create a tsunami. Why do they keep claiming this?
6ft waves are not a tsunami. Can you even surf a wave that small?
 
hassenpfeffer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's the Irish Sun you're linking to.

It's going to be an awkward Christmas in your house.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phalamir: New Rising Sun: It is understood the Black Sea Fleet submarines are all of the Kilo class - which cannot fire nuclear weapons. Putin however could bring in another secretive vessel from somewhere else in Russia waters for the missile launch.


"bring in" to the Black Sea? I doubt it.  I guess it could come into the Aegean or eastern Med, but I very much doubt it would be 'secretive' at that point.

Especially since it would have to sail right up through one of the busiest shipping chokepoints in the world, though the middle of Istanbul


I wonder what sort of monitoring we or our allies (Spain, UK) do at the strait of gibraltar.  I know it gets pretty deep at least in some spots, but it's so narrow it's gotta be fairly feasible to keep a decent eye on either with sonar or a network of hydrophones.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Had to scroll quite a ways to find boobies of any kind. For shame, smitty.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: From the linked article:
The other threat from a very large nuclear blast - tsunamis - could see waves of up to 6.5ft crash into the shores of the Black Sea.

A nuke isn't gonna create a tsunami. Why do they keep claiming this?
6ft waves are not a tsunami. Can you even surf a wave that small?


From what I see of surfers in new England, yes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh, so long as Putin does not hire Michael Bay we are safe.
 
groverpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Níl Éire sa Bhreatain


It's the Sun. Do you really want to claim that for Ireland. Just because they stick "Irish" in the title doesn't make it so. It's the same Murdoch crap as The Sun, The Scottish Sun and the US Sun. Sure they have local stories but it's still trash.
 
ZaxTrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You had me at boobies

Putin launching a nuke that would affect a NATO nation, would be the end of Russia.

He knows that.

He's not launching a nuke.

And the boobies were a lie.


Pretty sure it would massively piss off China and Saudi Arabia as well.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's a killer gas cloud in my neighborhood. Sorry folks, sauerkraut and garbanzo bean soup is one of my favorite meals.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Omg, 5 ways to deliver a nuke? So many! But wait, there's more!

He could strap one onto a whale.
He could give one to a soldier, put him in a rowboat, and have him paddle out to sea.
He could put it in the mail.
He could leave it on the ground in Russia, but dig a really long canal to it, dig out around it, and bring the black sea to him.
He could launch an ICBM, bounce it off a cruise missile, and use it to hit a ballistic missile sub that was dragged up onto Snake Island!

So many ways to get nuked!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So remember, it's best for us to let the Russians take whatever they want. I'm sure they'll stop at Ukraine.
 
ZaxTrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Omg, 5 ways to deliver a nuke? So many! But wait, there's more!

He could strap one onto a whale.
He could give one to a soldier, put him in a rowboat, and have him paddle out to sea.
He could put it in the mail.
He could leave it on the ground in Russia, but dig a really long canal to it, dig out around it, and bring the black sea to him.
He could launch an ICBM, bounce it off a cruise missile, and use it to hit a ballistic missile sub that was dragged up onto Snake Island!

So many ways to get nuked!


https://youtu.be/Kl0f4aqvfTM
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groverpm: BitwiseShift: Níl Éire sa Bhreatain

It's the Sun. Do you really want to claim that for Ireland. Just because they stick "Irish" in the title doesn't make it so. It's the same Murdoch crap as The Sun, The Scottish Sun and the US Sun. Sure they have local stories but it's still trash


They claim the .ei domain in the web address.  It's not a British tabloid.  They use Euro.  And it is still trash and benefiting from a different legal system.

There is a strange vehicle called Irish Limited Partnerships which allows for all sorts of mischief, some would call it crime that attracts foreign trash, now that Murdoch is mentioned.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success."

not the best Bond  villain IMHO
 
groverpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phalamir: BitwiseShift: Níl Éire sa Bhreatain

Actually, it is.  The entire archipelago is the British Isles, named by the Greeks, who really didn't give a flying toss about any political slapfighting two and a half millennia later.  The biggest island is Great Britain.  But the second biggest island is Lesser Britain.   Ireland is not part of the island of Great Britain, and most of it is not part of the United Kingdom, but geographically, it is very much in Britain.


Hate to burst your bubble, but Lesser Britain is Brittany in France. It was/is the last region in France where they spoke "British", to wit Breton, a Celtic language like those spoken in Great Britain at the time (Welsh, Cornish). That's why it's called "Breton". Ireland was called Hibernia. The "British Isles" was a term made by the Brits after the union of the crowns. The Irish government does not recognise the term.
 
