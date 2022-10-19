 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sci Tech Daily)   Scientists discover "super weed" that may help with genetically engineering crops against drought. Subby already buys super weed from his guy twice a week   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
31
    More: Cool, Photosynthesis, emergence of an integrated C, Metabolism, C4 carbon fixation, Spatial resolution of an integrated C, different metabolic pathways, postdoctoral scholars Jose Moreno-Villena, Yale University scientists  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Oct 2022 at 10:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they need to weed things out first.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is how horror and SciFi movies start.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Purslane is edible too.

//Kinda
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys what's going on in this thread
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asylum Films movie channel covered this topic a while ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Asylum Films movie channel covered this topic a while ago

[Fark user image 394x558]


I prefer nature trail to hell...

//in 3DDDDDDD, yeeah
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Engineering for a 500 year drought may be a problem.  It was about 3000 years ago.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crassulacean acid metabolism was discovered in the 1800's.
Scientists "discover" purslane lmao
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, submitter, people will want to burn you as a witch for suggesting that we apply science to food production.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
subby needs to buy in bulk, a month's supply is easy to store.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For the record, you can also just eat purslane.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
spatial analysis of gene expression within the leaves of purslane and found that C4 and CAM activity is totally integrated
If you're into biochemistry this is totally fascinating. Super weed indeed. /dork out
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My yard is full of super weeds, much to the chagrin of my neighbors.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This guy already tried it.  I will pass.

Fark user image
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Oh boy, submitter, people will want to burn you as a witch for suggesting that we apply science to food production.


I want to burn them all for implying they discovered purslane
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All jokes aside if more farmers adopted regenerative farming methods then this wouldn't be much of a concern.

Thankfully there are more and more farmers switching to regenerative farming, primarily to reduce input cost, but also to keep the ground cooler, damp and generally more healthy.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the best purslane ever:

Fark user imageView Full Size


A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yup, this is certainly super. My job that is."
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, we're going to need to better understand drought resistance. Science is going to save your ass whether you believe in it or not.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thats the problem though. Things like C4 metabolism are GREAT for less than ideal growing conditions, drought, etc
But unless you are suggesting everyone resort to subsistence farming, the plants that are higher yielding in ideal circumstances are going to be better for industrial agriculture, which is more efficient at converting water and sunlight to food.

I grow mostly hardy heritage plants and still acknowledge the only thing making it worth the effort is the better flavors and resilience. You can talk about climate resilience but if you are at the point of farming without irrigation, at least in the western world, you are probably not farming because the land would be more productive (on a dollar basis) doing something else. If you say "oh, food prices will make it worth it" you are already talking societal collapse.


TLDR C4 and CAM is great in water restricted conditions, but will be LESS efficient on an energy basis if your crops have enough water. Plant them side by side in a regular farm and you will get crops and money.... and few people are farming scrubland because the ratio of labor cost to yield is very, very low.

So yeah, as a mad max, collapse of society thing or a "Help sustenance farmers in the global south" basis it's cool, but it's not going to change what's on your dinner plate.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Superman has killer weed."  ~  Gibby Haynes
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Oh boy, submitter, people will want to burn you as a witch for suggesting that we apply science to food production.


um... we've been sciencing food for centuries.  broccoli is man made.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There should be a super hero called Super-weed.
He or She could have a couch-lock ray that immediately immobilizes people and makes them need Doritos.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Twice a week Subby? Guess you've never heard of a mason jar.
 
benelane
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As someone who has been growing fiber and CBD grade field hemp for 4 years, they're both quite resilient to drought, inherently. However, in my experience, the fiber strains are even more resilient.

I'd imagine this applies to people growing weed strains outside as well, still waiting on PA to legalize before I can test that. You'll never get the same quality as controlled indoor grows, but it's a lot less overhead, and it is a weed, afterall. It will grow, so long as you ensure a good start.

/does not necessarily apply to people that are growing massive fields in already low water areas.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x850]

"Yup, this is certainly super. My job that is."


Still, there were dark days in his career. <shudders> "Identifying Wood"
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: There should be a super hero called Super-weed.
He or She could have a couch-lock ray that immediately immobilizes people and makes them need Doritos.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Just swap the yellow and green around on the tint controls on your TV. You're welcome.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After the drought killed all the grass in my yard purslane started sprouting all over
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's a picture of the plant, since the article couldn't be bothered. I'd never heard of this before moving to Florida a couple months ago, nor did I know the name until I googled it, but there is sone growing in my garden right now.

/I've left it- it's a nice-looking plant.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

40 Dollars In A Checking Account: [Fark user image 850x637]
Here's a picture of the plant, since the article couldn't be bothered. I'd never heard of this before moving to Florida a couple months ago, nor did I know the name until I googled it, but there is sone growing in my garden right now.

/I've left it- it's a nice-looking plant.


It is nice looking, but it will spread like crazy.  I have it in Michigan and it makes me crazy.  You might want to rethink letting that grow.

"Common purslane is a prolific seeder. A single plant may produce 240,000 seeds, which may germinate even after 5 to 40 years. In late summer, flat mats of mature purslane can be turned over to reveal thousands of seeds on the soil surface."
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.