 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dutch News)   They're not pinin', they've passed on. These parrots are no more. They've ceased to be. They've expired and gone to meet their maker. And your hot air balloon is the cause. Pay €55,000 to the owner   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Hot air balloon, hot air balloon, Parrot, valuable parrots, Hyacinth Macaw, DutchNews.nl team, financial support, balloon's main burner  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're pining for the fjords
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch News?
And you thought Florida was weird.
(And you were right.)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are established rules for exactly this sort of thing. Fur farms are especially susceptible to being frightened by low-flying aircraft.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the judge read the ruling, the plaintiff replied, "Do you want to come back to my place?"
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sad. Hyacinth macaws are really sweet birds.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lovely plumage.
 
groverpm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

king of vegas: They're pining for the fjords


Didn't you read the headline. It specifically say they are not pinin'.

batrachoseps: That's sad. Hyacinth macaws are really sweet birds.


All parrots are really sweet birds.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There are established rules for exactly this sort of thing. Fur farms are especially susceptible to being frightened by low-flying aircraft.


Furry Farms, too.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like a variation of the "Worrying Sheep" laws, but without the naughty comments.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a pet rabbit that died of fright from my cracker neighbors shooting fireworks all day.

The vet said Yeah that happens.
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here some courtroom footage

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There are established rules for exactly this sort of thing. Fur farms are especially susceptible to being frightened by low-flying aircraft.


I had trouble with planes going to the Grand Canyon when I lived near the LAS airport.  They were required to be above 500 ft when flying over houses, but were often low enough I could read (and photograph) the IDs and people in the planes.  Sending the pictures to the airport would result in compliance for a few months.
 
clborgia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From a human perspective. Police and news helicopters are far more intrusive at a higher elevation than a hot air balloon at 50 meters. I wonder if it was the time of day. At dawn, the balloons light quite impressively.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yay - let's reward the owner of a parrot mill who thinks they're a crop to harvest.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.