(Local10 WPLG)   This story just get more and more Florida-y the more you read it   (local10.com) divider line
21
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "Police said the victim was able to identify Hercules in a photo lineup from her hospital bed."

"somebody round up four more guys wearing nothing but a cowboy-hat and nail polish"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Checks out. This is Florida standard operating procedure for how to handle this situation. It's in the hand book!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
High crime red states should probably have all their federal support pulled until they clean up their act.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to an arrest report, Hercules was "completely naked," wearing nothing but painted nails and a cowboy hat when he attacked the victim at Northwest 74th Street and South River Drive in Medley last Tuesday.


The day a naked cowboy with a machete graced your Floridian village may have been the most important day of your life. But for me...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brawndo: FTFA: "Police said the victim was able to identify Hercules in a photo lineup from her hospital bed."

"somebody round up four more guys wearing nothing but a cowboy-hat and nail polish"


They really shouldn't have brought them into the hospital like that though.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"After police announced their presence, Hercules yelled that he "wanted to get shot," but eventually complied, investigators wrote."

How odd, he attacked people with a machete and told cops to shoot him and it still somehow ended all white.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Naked man wearing cowboy hat


If he was wearing a hat, he wasn't naked.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"She didn't have a crack pipe."

Oh come on, seriously? Who leaves the house without their crack pipe? It's one of the things I check every time I go out. Wallet, phone, crack pipe, keys. Plus I always keep a spare in the glove box just in case. I don't believe this woman foe a second.

She was just being a biatch and didn't want to take the time for him to borrow it for 2 minutes to take a hit. It's not like he was asking for some of her crack, just to use the pipe for fark's sake. I'm not saying he should have macheted her...but I'm not saying he shouldn't.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TIL that Florida considers painted nails as an article of clothing.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In medley? Where was the rest of his barbershop quartet?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The end of TFA notes that in his tent he was naked but had two cowboy hats.

No clothes, but a selection of hats.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Police also found two cowboy hats inside the tent.

Let me get this straight. So a guy named Hercules with painted nails had two extra cowboy hats to go machete wielding naked rampages? Who needs more  than just one?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Naked man wearing cowboy hat


If he was wearing a hat, he wasn't naked.


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The end of TFA notes that in his tent he was naked but had two cowboy hats.

No clothes, but a selection of hats.


That certainly bucks the trend...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh look, the pipe was in my belt the whole time. I have to say Newt, I'm really embarrassed!
 
The Yattering
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope he was identified fairly. I'm imagining they had all the guys in the lineup paint their nails and wear only fancy hats
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Naked wearing a cowboy hat and weilding a machete is a medley of sorts so at least he was in the right place.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


That variety in the pic above is minimal compared to the weirdness of almost 8 billion people. In the accompanying story, the part I liked was the police found 2 cowboy hats in his tent. No other clothes, but a choice of hats.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: Police also found two cowboy hats inside the tent.

Let me get this straight. So a guy named Hercules with painted nails had two extra cowboy hats to go machete wielding naked rampages? Who needs more  than just one?


Fark user imageView Full Size


One for Hercules, one for Lil Hercules.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Come to NYC and bring a guitar.  You'll make a fortune in Times Square.
 
