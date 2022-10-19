 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Some of us grow up wanting to cure cancer, others wish to write the great American novel. Then there's Florida Man   (wfla.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job taking him down--now he faces the Florida judicial system, where "White man planning mass shooting event" carries a $25 fine, a group photo with the sheriff's department, and an appointment to the state board or commission of his choice.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies said they were able to disarm Ressley "through dialog, exceptional skill and tactical planning."

Translation: they tased him and he pissed and sh*t himself.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Deputies said they were able to disarm Ressley "through dialog, exceptional skill and tactical planning."

Translation: they tased him and he pissed and sh*t himself.


Since the suspect is white, I actually do believe the cops did indeed use exceptional dialog skills.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wfla.comView Full Size


I don't know what all the fuss is about.  All I'm seeing here are perfectly cromulent home defense tools and the nanny state infringing on this homeowner's second amendment right to a rifle/grenade launcher combo, as the founding fathers intended.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he didn't have a wallet or a cell phone.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a thumb war instead?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did they immediately fire all the cops for not shooting him dead?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hugram: NewportBarGuy: Deputies said they were able to disarm Ressley "through dialog, exceptional skill and tactical planning."

Translation: they tased him and he pissed and sh*t himself.

Since the suspect is white, I actually do believe the cops did indeed use exceptional dialog skills.


But they knew he was gunning for them. So...

"GET ON THE GROUND! GET ON THE GROUND! Please."
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hugram: NewportBarGuy: Deputies said they were able to disarm Ressley "through dialog, exceptional skill and tactical planning."

Translation: they tased him and he pissed and sh*t himself.

Since the suspect is white, I actually do believe the cops did indeed use exceptional dialog skills.


I assume they opened with "Look, we're all on the same side here..."
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Good thing he didn't have a wallet or a cell phone.


Or a bag of Skittles...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He needed more guns.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh come on. The poor guy doesn't have the education to cure cancer nor does he have the talent to write the great American novel. He's working with what he knows, what he can achieve. I thought this was the land of opportunity? We are truly collapsing as a democratic society.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This Florida man actually threatened to shoot it out with cops. He gets arrested without a single shot fired by the cops he was going to target.
Fark user imageView Full Size


This Florida man was helping out an autistics boy, posing no threat to any cops. He gets shot by a cop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [wfla.com image 850x442]

I don't know what all the fuss is about.  All I'm seeing here are perfectly cromulent home defense tools and the nanny state infringing on this homeowner's second amendment right to a rifle/grenade launcher combo, as the founding fathers intended.


The poster child for gun control laws.
 
Kim Jong Scott
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm thinking if he hadn't been a white guy, they'd have vaporized him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The sheriff's office said Ressley was angry because deputies had seized his driver's license during an earlier traffic stop because it was suspended."

Well dude...whose fault is that really? I mean seriously. You did a lot of fark ups to get it suspended, then you farked up again by driving, then yet again by driving badly enough to get pulled over.

"Deputies said Glen Ressley, 42, armed himself and intended to start an "active shooter" situation with deputies and "start a war."

Or you could wait 6 months and get your license back. But you do you, I guess. Personally I'll bum a ride or take a Lyft for a while over 73 bullets in my ass. But that's me. Hey I've been angry. Hell I've been angry enough to throw a PS5 controller on the ground and break it (and those farkers are like 70 goddamn dollars, which just made me angrier) but I've never been get 73 bullets in my ass angry.

"Deputies said they were able to disarm Ressley "through dialog, exceptional skill and tactical planning."

Dialog:
'Hey Mr Ressley....would you like not to have 73 bullets in your ass? Because that's what happens in war time.'

Exceptional skill:
Not immediately putting 73 bullets in his ass. I mean seriously, how many cops can manage that? That takes skills, yo.

Tactical planning:
"If he twitches, we are putting 73 bullets in his ass."
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So he was going to start a war on Sunday or was he arrested on Sunday?
 
antijester
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm from Putnam county. If this guy had just kept quiet he'd have been left alone, including driving without that license for years (the Wall E. Gator episode of Harvey Birdman was a perfect representation). Armed to the teeth and sauced is kinda mandatory.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A grenade launcher? Seriously?
Though while you can get an actual M203 launcher if you have a class 3 license (guessing about $6000 for civilian sale, much less to law enforcement) and obtain ammo for the low price of a $200 tax stamp and ATF 6-8 month process. (Not counting whatever God awful price you get charged per round), that is not a 40mm grenade launchers.

That is a Havoc 37mm grenade launcher. Guessing about $450 and definitely not able to shoot 40mm grenades. It's there for chumps to buy to look like they have a grenade launcher, and while I suppose you could whiz bang something together if you have the skills to do so, I'm not thinking this guy does. The only thing you can really buy to shoot out of it are highly overpriced flares and smoke.

Which can be done for much much cheaper with any handheld flare launcher available in the marine safety section at Walmart.  So if you want to shoot flares at cops, you certainly can. But why pay 15 times the cost to do so?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Released on bond?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [
Though while you can get an actual M203 launcher if you have a class 3 license (guessing about $6000 for civilian sale, much less to law enforcement) and obtain ammo for the low price of a $200 tax stamp and ATF 6-8 month process.


That's a $200 tax stamp and 8 month long background check and process *per* grenade, btw.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The only thing you can really buy to shoot out of it are highly overpriced flares and smoke.


And chalk practice rounds that will still set you back $50 per.
 
