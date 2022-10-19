 Skip to content
(Metro)   The biggest story on Sesame Street since the allegation that Bert and Ernie are "just good friends": the first name of Cookie Monster is revealed   (metro.co.uk) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vicious
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not Cook E. Monster?
 
COVID19
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this was published in 2014. Remember 2014? Obama was President... seems like forever ago. Anyway.. Sid isn't news.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/cookie-monsters-first-name-sid-and-other-icons-real-names-180950099/
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He looks like a Gus to me.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Which character is named Cookie, though?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In other "news", how people react to things on twitter is news.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken | Bert And Ernie Gay Rumours | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧
Youtube CBSH1Q3u0fQ
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Vicious


Acid
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
mashiropedia.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alistair?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Justice
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember reading this in an article a while back. This isn't new.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old news is old. He revealed it in a song in 2004 and 2017 interview.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Zed?
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It would have been more amusing if it was a girl's name...
Just imagine the fuss people would raise about even the *hint* that he was trans..........
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
mommytravels.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Slives: It would have been more amusing if it was a girl's name...
Just imagine the fuss people would raise about even the *hint* that he was trans..........


Fun fact: Sidney is a name used by both males and females.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
runt-of-the-web.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Slives: It would have been more amusing if it was a girl's name...
Just imagine the fuss people would raise about even the *hint* that he was trans..........

Fun fact: Sidney is a name used by both males and females.

[Fark user image 450x257] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have seen it spelled Sydney like the city for a girl I know.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Carl
 
argylez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Old news is old Sid
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: cretinbob: Vicious

Acid


No no no- you're thinking of this
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cosmo?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Slives: It would have been more amusing if it was a girl's name...
Just imagine the fuss people would raise about even the *hint* that he was trans..........


Cyd ...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Slives: It would have been more amusing if it was a girl's name...
Just imagine the fuss people would raise about even the *hint* that he was trans..........


Jesus Christ do you ever turn it off?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

