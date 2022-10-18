 Skip to content
(Guardian) Day 238 of WW3: Russia warns of fight for Kherson. Kirill Stremousov, the Russian deputy administrator of the region, said, '"In the very near future, the battle for Kherson will begin." It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    Ukraine, Russia, Kiev, Dnieper River, Ukrainian language, Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson, Russian language, military situation  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morning, folks.

May Ukraine be cleansed of the orcs, and may the cleansing be permanent.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning. I need to scroll up to catch us up on what's been happening. Let's start with what is happening this very minute:


Large-scale air alert throughout the territory of Ukraine! Stay in shelters! Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, and Poltava region are operating air defense

Do not leave the shelters until the air alarm goes off! 06:40 Vinnytsia region under rocket fire, - head of the OVA Serhii Borzov

Stay in shelters!
The military is working! Vinnytsia region under rocket fire, - head of the OVA Serhii Borzov

Stay in shelters!
The military is working! 06:59
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top news for October 18:

Russian terrorists have again shelled Ukrainian cities en masse .

Estonia has officially recognized Russia as a state - sponsor of terrorism .

NATO will transfer anti-drone weapons to Ukraine in the coming days.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October 19


Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍Zaporozhye region
Since the night before, the shelling of Energodar has continued. The city is partially without electricity and water.

, Dnipropetrovsk region
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians hiat the energy infrastructure with missiles. Cities and villages and one of the Kryvyi Rih districts were left without electricity. Pumping stations of local water utilities are de-energized, there are interruptions in water supply. In Kryvyi Rih, a two-story house was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Previously, people were not injured.

Nikopol district was shelled all night from Grads, Uragans and heavy artillery. We sent up to 60 shells. Residential buildings were damaged.

📍Donetsk region
Over the past day, the Russians killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Kurakhovo, Bakhmut, Kurdyumovka and Seversk. Another 12 people were injured.
In addition, 8 more civilians killed by the Russians during the occupation were found in the Estuary.

, Mykolaiv region
At night, from October 18 to October 19, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type. 13 drones were shot down by the air defense forces, the National Guard and the State Border Service.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States raised fighter jets in the sky because of Russian bombers near the borders of Alaska

On October 18, Russian Tu-95s, without entering the sovereign airspace of either Canada or the United States, were in the air defense identification zone, where any aircraft are identified and tracked in the interests of security. At the same time, the command noted that the actions of the Russian aircraft "did not look like a threat or provocation."

This case was also reported in mid-September, at that time it was at least the fourth case in a month.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed enemy attacks in 11 localities

" During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ogirtseve and Dvurechnaya in the Kharkiv region; Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region; Novokalinove, Mayorsk, Odradivka, New York, Novomikhailivka, Nevelska, Opytne and Marinka in the Donetsk region ," the General Staff said in a summary.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually don't usually post these personal stories. I guess I'm feeling a little emotional this morning:


She is pregnant in her husband's arms. So they were caught by enemy shelling, which took innocent lives.

Victoria Zamchenko has worked as a sommelier in the chain of Good Wine stores in Kyiv for the past six years.

"She was the only girl in the department, but she never showed weakness, there were no difficult tasks or challenges for her," her colleagues wrote.

On the morning of October 17, an enemy drone hit the house where Victoria, six months pregnant, was staying with her husband and cat. No one could be saved.

Innocent deaths are the pain of Ukrainians that will never subside. Eternal memory to the dead! Death to enemies!
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official


Wherever the occupiers go, only pain, devastation, and losses remain. Liberated by our defenders during the counteroffensive in September, the village of Visokopilya in Kherson Oblast had 4,000 inhabitants before the war, but now only 2,000. The occupation also claimed the lives of at least 13 residents of Visokopilya.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do you think Denys follows this thread? Did someone send him the link? Last week, I compared the new general to Dr. Evil. Yesterday, Denys made the same comparison in his video. Probably just coincidence.


British intelligence said that the replacement of generals did not help the Russian army

Eight months after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian military leadership is increasingly derelict - poor leadership at the lowest level is worsening already low morale and unit cohesion in many parts of the Russian forces.

" At the tactical level, there is an aggravation of the shortage of capable Russian junior officers to organize and lead the newly mobilized reservists. Eyewitnesses testify that on October 15, 2022, a fellow soldier shot and killed 11 Russian soldiers near Belgorod after the officer made insulting remarks about recruits from among national minorities. Poor leadership at a lower level likely exacerbates low morale and poor unit cohesion in many parts of the Russian forces ," the British Ministry of Defense said on Twitter, citing intelligence.

It is noted that already four of the five generals who directly led the Russian elements of the February 2022 invasion have now been dismissed, and their replacement has so far done little to improve Russia's combat performance.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The security zone around the ZNPP: the IAEA director general is again going to Ukraine and Russia

" At the moment, we are continuing consultations aimed at establishing a protection zone. It involves an interaction where I get answers and reactions from both sides, I am looking for new ways to move forward, and for that at some point, probably very soon, I will have to go back ," said the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, reports Reuters.

We will remind that today, throughout the night, the satellite city of the Energodar nuclear power plant was continuously shelled . The city is partially without electricity and water.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the Russians are preparing a provocation - they plan to attack Kherson, - Kim

" They are sending out the message "evacuate, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will fire at Kherson." Knowing the Russian tactics, and that they are digging fortifications in the Chaplynka area under barrel artillery... I have a feeling that the Russians are preparing to strike at Kherson. Unfortunately , "- noted the Head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim.

The head of the OVA noted that the occupiers are turning on mass IPSO and urged not to believe in the nonsense and propaganda of the invaders.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A Russian reconnaissance drone was found in a forest in the Kyiv region

" An enemy reconnaissance drone was seized by our police in the Vyshhorod region. The drone was discovered by a local resident in a forest area. What exactly this "Orlan 10" aircraft was filming will be determined by the relevant law enforcement agencies , "said the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov.
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In 36 days, the Armed Forces destroyed 223 Iranian kamikaze drones

As of October 19, since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine (September 13, 2022, Kupyansk), the air defense of the Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 223 UAVs of this type .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Russia's attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine are pure terror, - Ursula von der Leyen

" Yesterday we saw yet again targeted Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure, and this marks a new chapter in an already very brutal war. The international order is very clear that such actions are a war crime. Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the express purpose of cutting off men, women and children from water, electricity and heating in the face of approaching winter are all acts of sheer terror. And we should call it that, " said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a speech in the European Parliament.

She noted that at this moment the EU will consistently follow the chosen course and will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Our defenders "landed" a Russian helicopter in the Kherson region in the morning

" On October 19, at around 10:30 a.m., in the Berislav district of the Kherson region, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "South" air command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the Ka-52 attack helicopter of the occupiers," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Center for Combating Disinformation warns of a fake SMS with information about the alleged shelling of Kherson by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Residents of Kherson receive sms about the alleged preparation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for massive shelling of the city.

"We warn you!
Such information is not true. This disinformation is aimed at sowing panic and deporting as many Ukrainians as possible under the guise of "evacuation"!" - reported in the CPD.

❗ The Armed Forces of Ukraine never carried out targeted attacks on the civilian population, and even more so did not warn the occupiers about their plans!

Do not trust suspicious messages from hidden numbers!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The IRIS-T complex, which was handed over by Germany, has already demonstrated the first results - Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The complex has been successfully integrated into the air defense system of Ukraine. It has good tactical and technical characteristics.

We hope to receive more IRIS-T units from Germany.

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin announced the introduction of "martial law" in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions 07:52
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Morning, folks. I can't stay, but I wanted to say hello. There's fresh coffee and bagels in the snack room.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Morning, folks. I can't stay, but I wanted to say hello. There's fresh coffee and bagels in the snack room.


Including an unlabeled selection of Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Cream Cheese.

I got asphalt.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Air defense shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv, - Vitaliy Klitschko

There is no interruption of the air alarm! Stay in shelters!

Air defense continues to work. 08:00
Fark user image
 
Weaver95
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Blowing up the civilian infrastructure just makes everyone in Ukraine even more determined to kick the Russians out.
Winter is gonna be ugly this year.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fasahd: Air defense shot down several Russian missiles over Kyiv, - Vitaliy Klitschko

There is no interruption of the air alarm! Stay in shelters!

Fark user image


"Vasily, plan is simple. To stop Ukraine from shooting down missiles, we overwhelm defenses. Russia has pre-fabricated missile limit. When missile limit is reached, Ukraine air defenses no longer shoot down our missiles!"
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fasahd: The IRIS-T complex, which was handed over by Germany, has already demonstrated the first results - Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The complex has been successfully integrated into the air defense system of Ukraine. It has good tactical and technical characteristics.

We hope to receive more IRIS-T units from Germany.

Fark user image


I hope so too, but didn't they literally ship them the display models to get it to them faster? They don't really have a stockpile
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: fasahd: The IRIS-T complex, which was handed over by Germany, has already demonstrated the first results - Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The complex has been successfully integrated into the air defense system of Ukraine. It has good tactical and technical characteristics.

We hope to receive more IRIS-T units from Germany.

Fark user image

I hope so too, but didn't they literally ship them the display models to get it to them faster? They don't really have a stockpile


They've been in service for almost 20 years, I'd hope they have a stockpile by now
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The good news: Russia may be preparing to withdraw from Kherson City.
The bad news: If they do, it looks like they're going to try take the city's population with them.

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
China dumps dud chips on Russia, Moscow media moans

The failure rate of semiconductors shipped from China to Russia has increased by 1,900 percent in recent months, according to Russian national business daily Коммерсантъ (Kommersant).
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Morning, folks. I can't stay, but I wanted to say hello. There's fresh coffee and bagels in the snack room.


Good morning Dr., thanks for bringing bagels. I almost forgot. The way the night crew treats this place, I'm not used to giving thanks, but I am now, so listen up. To whoever cleaned the refrigerator, you have our sincere thanks. Also appreciated road cones to keep us away from the rear parking lot. Yes, the hazmat suit dumpster fire is still is still going. I didn't really get the part where you needed to use granite for fuel, but whatevar.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RobSeace: China dumps dud chips on Russia, Moscow media moans

The failure rate of semiconductors shipped from China to Russia has increased by 1,900 percent in recent months, according to Russian national business daily Коммерсантъ (Kommersant).


Ah the good old Intelligent Celery processor... "Never Obsolete"
 
Weaver95
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Russia declared martial law over territory they don't own, can't control and are currently retreating from...and apparently this is supposed to mean something.
🤷‍♀
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So Russia declared martial law over territory they don't own, can't control and are currently retreating from...and apparently this is supposed to mean something.
🤷‍♀


I think he meant martian law. Mars is wild, untamed.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My suspicion is that Putin overcommitted to Kherson, pouring men into a territory that he should have strategically retreated from earlier.

And from what we've seen out of this war, Russia does not have a lot of resources in reserve.

I hope Ukraine's western allies are giving it the equipment it needs to take full advantage of this situation.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: doctorguilty: Morning, folks. I can't stay, but I wanted to say hello. There's fresh coffee and bagels in the snack room.

Including an unlabeled selection of Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Cream Cheese.

I got asphalt.


Bertie Bott was lynched in Philadelphia for this.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: Weaver95: So Russia declared martial law over territory they don't own, can't control and are currently retreating from...and apparently this is supposed to mean something.
🤷‍♀

I think he meant martian law. Mars is wild, untamed.


Actually it's subject to Maritime Law. The law of the sea.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: My suspicion is that Putin overcommitted to Kherson, pouring men into a territory that he should have strategically retreated from earlier.

And from what we've seen out of this war, Russia does not have a lot of resources in reserve.

I hope Ukraine's western allies are giving it the equipment it needs to take full advantage of this situation.


He is trying to hold onto Crimea, but without Kherson and the bridge out of use for trains, I fail to see how that will work.
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weaver95: So Russia declared martial law over territory they don't own, can't control and are currently retreating from...and apparently this is supposed to mean something.
🤷‍♀


Well, at least according to current information they are likely using it as justification for forcing all of the Ukrainians from Kherson as shields while they evacuate.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.