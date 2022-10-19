 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   Biatches are judging you   (i.stuff.co.nz) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Dog, Male, Female dogs, Female, Human, Emotion, Sex, study finds  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 19 Oct 2022 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're worried about whether you are competent in the eyes of a dog, you might want to try a goldfish.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: If you're worried about whether you are competent in the eyes of a dog, you might want to try a goldfish.


My goldfish judges me too.  (._.)
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: If you're worried about whether you are competent in the eyes of a dog, you might want to try a goldfish.


On the flip side, the world would be a better place if we all tried to be as good as our dogs think we are.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 329x400]


I was actually wondering if this holds true for all breeds.

I would be interested in seeing researchers repeat it with some of the dumber breeds.

/neighbor had an Akita
//she was a damned escape artist
///then years after she died, they took it as a sign that the local shelter had one that looked just like her
////new dog is dumb as a bag of bricks
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 753x873]


That is not my dog.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, that explains why mine wants to constantly hang out with me

/well that and because I rescued him from the local shelter, he figured out that hanging out here is much better than being out in the streets
//especially this morning as it's in the upper thirties out there
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Feed your biatches well and they love you.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well at least they can't get on tables and shelves to just knock things over while giving you an evil look. I'm looking at you cats.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.