(Kent Online)   Little haberdashery shop under fire for selling fabric depicting Golliwogs. Owners responses are mixed. "They're not Black, they're grey" & "We only get complaints from middle-aged white ladies" etc. Subby went ahead and read the comments, Ray   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name golliwog alone sounds funny. I know the origins of it, but still.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It's not Black, it's Aubergine!!"
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wtf am i reading
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Garry Pinkerton, from the family run business which opened in 1974, said the fabric is popular with many customers and has now sold out.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


I suspect the fabric has "sold out" to the storage room in an attempt to diffuse the controversy while making yourself seem right.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The name golliwog alone sounds funny. I know the origins of it, but still.


I did not. I thought a golliwog was the British word for tadpole (like the old timey American name for them, pollywog). Headline was very confusing until I read TFA.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is a "golliwog" and why is there outrage?

<clicks link>

Oh.  Yep, outrage justified.  Please continue outraging.
 
djfitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone that doesn't know the massively racist history of pickaninny probably shouldn't be defending this too much.
Mentioning that the faces are gray kind of gives this away a bit. Just one skin shade away from racism. Whew!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interview with the owner:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"What size do you wear sir?"
"7 1/4"
"I think we have that"
 
Stantz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: First time I've used the word 'haberdashery' anywhere.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What comments, all I see is the endless scroll of ads after?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like the people complaining had not much else to do that day, eh?
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Having been in the family business for nearly fifty years we have never thought ourselves racist in any form.
I myself have a mixed race son-in-law who loves the fabric to such an extent he's made garments out of it."

Oh okay, you have a mixed-race son-in-law who can sew. You COULDN'T be racist!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TIL a new word.
 
Nameless_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only time before today I'd heard the word "Golliwog" was as Creedence Clearwater Revival's previous band name. So you can imagine how startled I was when I clicked the article and saw what a Golliwog was. Eep.

/CCR never picked "The Golliwogs" as their name; They had been called The Blue Velvets before signing with Fantasy Records.
//Max Weiss, co-owner of Fantasy Records, decided on that name.
///The band hated it from day one.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: What is a "golliwog" and why is there outrage?

<clicks link>

Oh.  Yep, outrage justified.  Please continue outraging.


And, to the owner....

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
British man here whose British mum used to knit Golliwog dolls.
Yes, Golliwogs are racist as f**k and depictions of them should be assigned to the history books and not included in popular culture anymore.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stantz: Fun Fact: First time I've used the word 'haberdashery' anywhere.


cdn.comedy.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i remember these putzes from a couple years ago

https://www.kentlive.news/news/kent-news/world-sewing-tunbridge-wells-removes-2565944

"A spokesman for World Of Sewing has since said that they have sold the fabric for at least six years but will not be selling it any more."

more like waiting for the coverage to die down and bring it back
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TIL "Golliwog" is a real word, not something someone pulled from Harry Potter erotica fanfic.

That said, more than who sells the stuff, who actually designed that print, and who manufacturers it?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't believe it is a haberdashery shop.

It's a fabric store.  If you've ever been in one, it is overwhelming to see so many print patterns in such a small space.  Any graphic is designed to be singled out first, and then chosen and then sold.  No other kind of store or art gallery has the same experience.  You also have to decide how to use the fabric -- is it too busy or too dull.  It's difficult to go back and find what you picked out before, too, because there are too many.

The store sells the fabric, but the actual fabric bolt has a label on the edge of the cloth with the manufacturer and print name and ID.   A real complaint would be there.  Looking at the pattern on the bolt of cloth -- all that info is right there.

Perhaps the reporter is being disingenuous, indulging in a racist artifact of empire which is usually confined to children's stories.
 
