(NBC News)   High school student paints mural that weighs as much as a duck that wants to turn their kids gay and worships Satan, or something   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a satanic* face under the knee of the Santa Clause coat-wearing king/queen injecting mind control chips.

*or GWAR.  I see Oderous Urungus.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the problem with depicting any religion if they get Christmas off?

And who has a problem with lesbians and gays?

Common clay types.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Congratulations parents of Grant Michigan.  You made a kid cry.  I hope you're happy.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Party of family values and thinking of the children really do like to make children cry, and psychology abuse them.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just wish these insane woke liberals would stop being offended at imaginary things. *read TFA* Wait, wait, I mean I support these Christian Patriots protecting their children and the border.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weep for what little things could drive them mad.
 
Xai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So that means that other parents can get rid of any biblical imagery that offends them? No? then they can STFU
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't these jackwagons have anything better to do???
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Don't these jackwagons have anything better to do???


No
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How can that be controversial?  Seriously, I'm asking because I have no idea what I'm looking at.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a great piece of work by the sophomore student! Hopefully a handful of idiots don't dissuade her from furthering her art.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size

FTFA:Tracey Hargreaves, who has two children in the Grant Public School system, came to the defense of the student artist.
"I am a conservative, right-wing, gun-loving American," Hargreaves declared at the meeting. "And I've never seen more bigoted people in my life."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Don't these jackwagons have anything better to do???


They could be at home loving their children and their neighbors. But that seems unlikely.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OMG IS THAT A MERCEDES HOOD ORNAMENT!?

MOPAR OR NOTTTHHiiNNGGGGgggg
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd like to propose that in the future, we point at laugh at ignorant savages.  I know it's not PC, but then neither am I.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember cons: this is how your kids see you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right wingers: pretty much inhuman monsters now
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neongoats: Right wingers: pretty much inhuman monsters now


Now...?

Dude, we're literally reliving the satanic panic again lol
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I did not realize witchcraft is still a boogeyman in 2022.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(briefly looks at imagery)
What?  Are the anti-vaxers still squawking?
(reads the article)
No.  Worse.  Much much much worse.

It sometimes knocks the wind out of me, how dumb people are.
Also, this reveals the younger generation to be smarter.
 
sniderman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People suck. News at 11.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: How can that be controversial?  Seriously, I'm asking because I have no idea what I'm looking at.


The parent's don't know what the fark a hamsa hand is, so it's witchcraft.

They saw something that wasn't little froggies and kitty faces, and assumed it was devil worship.

It is literally these parents explaining in loud ,angry detail that these kids know more than they do. That their kids are more well-learned than they are, and they had 20 years more experience than they do.

This level of stupid should be physically painful.
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have things really gotten that bad? Well, I guess there's nothing left to do but eat the children.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Hooty hoot, that mural's a beaut! Beaut stands for beauty!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was in high school and we read Dante's Inferno in English class, the teacher gave us an assignment where you could either write a short essay about each level, or you could draw your vision of it. I got a big piece of posterboard from art class and each day would draw another level. I was particularly proud of all the brown marker I used for the people who were consigned to the ditch filled with shiat, and the enormous, very metal-looking Satan at the bottom of the whole thing. I got an 'A' and my poster hung up in the cafeteria. Oddly enough, nobody accused me witchcraft or Satanism. And this was even like 1989 when the Satanic Panic was still going on.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: When I was in high school and we read Dante's Inferno in English class, the teacher gave us an assignment where you could either write a short essay about each level, or you could draw your vision of it. I got a big piece of posterboard from art class and each day would draw another level. I was particularly proud of all the brown marker I used for the people who were consigned to the ditch filled with shiat, and the enormous, very metal-looking Satan at the bottom of the whole thing. I got an 'A' and my poster hung up in the cafeteria. Oddly enough, nobody accused me witchcraft or Satanism. And this was even like 1989 when the Satanic Panic was still going on.


You were a couple centuries late for the Inferno hate to be a thing
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another adult at the meeting said, "I feel like (she) did a really good job finding excuses to defend the things you put on. None of us are that stupid."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [syfy.com image 480x360]
FTFA:Tracey Hargreaves, who has two children in the Grant Public School system, came to the defense of the student artist.
"I am a conservative, right-wing, gun-loving American," Hargreaves declared at the meeting. "And I've never seen more bigoted people in my life."


There was a time when people said they were GOD-loving.
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

odinsposse: I just wish these insane woke liberals would stop being offended at imaginary things. *read TFA* Wait, wait, I mean I support these Christian Patriots protecting their children and the border.


The Michigan GQP is currently trying to make it a life sentence in prison for parents who support their "sexually non-legal" age children gender orientation.  Whatever that means.  So up to the day before their 16th birthday it's life, the day of their 16th birthday it's fine presumably.
On a related note, one of the GQP candidates in my state of MA ran radio ads today repeating the claims that the US borders are under constant attack by dirty foreigners who cause all violent crime and get our kids hooked on opioids.  That and she wrongly claimed the police are there to protect public safety (the SCOTUS struck down state Good Samaritan laws already).
It's all lies, intolerance, and fascism folks.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At a school board meeting on Oct. 10, parents accused the student artist of promoting witchcraft by including the Hamsa hand as well as the video game character that bears the likeness of a demon. Parents also objected to the use of LGBTQ colors.

1. How many people attended the school board meeting?
2. How many people actually objected?

Details matter. This generalized, vague wording implies "parents as a whole" - it's not "some parents" or "a few parents" or "two parents", but "parents," because that way it sounds like there may have been a generalized objection instead of a couple of farking assholes whining and a media outlet amplifying that tiny slice of idiocy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That monster! Clearly the student must be locked in the building and then have the building set to fire and then the grounds salted and paved over and never talked about again.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: They saw something that wasn't little froggies and kitty faces, and assumed it was devil worship.


If it was "kitty faces" they'd be screaming about furries getting litter boxes in the restrooms. Well, maybe if it was kitty feces.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: At a school board meeting on Oct. 10, parents accused the student artist of promoting witchcraft by including the Hamsa hand as well as the video game character that bears the likeness of a demon. Parents also objected to the use of LGBTQ colors.

1. How many people attended the school board meeting?
2. How many people actually objected?

Details matter. This generalized, vague wording implies "parents as a whole" - it's not "some parents" or "a few parents" or "two parents", but "parents," because that way it sounds like there may have been a generalized objection instead of a couple of farking assholes whining and a media outlet amplifying that tiny slice of idiocy.


Keep reading and you'll find the answer
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Congratulations parents of Grant Michigan.  You made a kid cry.  I hope you're happy.


Cruelty is the point. As usual, bigots are gonna find something to be dicks about.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

padraig: thealgorerhythm: [syfy.com image 480x360]
FTFA:Tracey Hargreaves, who has two children in the Grant Public School system, came to the defense of the student artist.
"I am a conservative, right-wing, gun-loving American," Hargreaves declared at the meeting. "And I've never seen more bigoted people in my life."

There was a time when people said they were GOD-loving.


Maybe they realized that if you love god the same way a parent using their kid as a human shield claims to love the kid, it's not "love" in any real sense of the word?

// they did not realize that
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maker_of_Roads: tricycleracer: How can that be controversial?  Seriously, I'm asking because I have no idea what I'm looking at.

The parent's don't know what the fark a hamsa hand is, so it's witchcraft.

They saw something that wasn't little froggies and kitty faces, and assumed it was devil worship.

It is literally these parents explaining in loud ,angry detail that these kids know more than they do. That their kids are more well-learned than they are, and they had 20 years more experience than they do.

This level of stupid should be physically painful.


katanzo.comView Full Size

Even I know you use a Hamsa hand to wield a Hattori Hamsa sword.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well.  Nobody complained about all the POC on it, sooo.  I guess that's progress?
 
