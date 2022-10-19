 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Dog finds briefcase full of sex toys. If it's yours, please come claim it
    More: Amusing, Human sexuality, Sex toy, Sexual intercourse, Newcastle upon Tyne, BDSM, Tyne and Wear, Gateshead, Sex toys  
358 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 7:30 AM



15 Comments
Al Roker's Forecast
6 hours ago  
Fark it, dude. I'd claim it. I'd also pay for a steak dinner because, you know, your dog wants steak.
 
Yaw String
4 hours ago  
I suspect the dog was tired of the "peanut butter" game and was just trying to help his owner out.
 
bearded clamorer
3 hours ago  
'Briefcase Full of Butt Plugs' is the name of my Blues Brothers tribute album.
 
adamgreeney
1 hour ago  
If the contents only reach around 500 bucks, they have to be some low quality items, or there weren't that many to begin with.
 
MrHormel
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
47 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 422x750]


deferring to Abraham Lincoln for comment.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
37 minutes ago  
Probably belongs to some Pure Romance MLM BossBabe.
 
Breaker Moran
37 minutes ago  
I've never had a dog so why would I try to claim this one?
 
some_beer_drinker
36 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: [Fark user image 620x413]


it was buzzing
 
Atomic Redneck
32 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Are you learning to play chess?
 
JustHereForThePics
27 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Mrs. JustHereForThePics came home with one of those on the right not too long ago, I was like "the evening just took an interesting turn".

Then she gave it to the dog. The toy, that was. To chew on, I mean.

//Imma stop now...
 
zez
26 minutes ago  
What the hell is "fly tipping"?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
24 minutes ago  

zez: What the hell is "fly tipping"?


You've heard of cow tipping, right?  Well, when you live in a city, you might be short of cows.
 
big pig peaches
3 minutes ago  
That's my briefcase, but I have no idea how all that stuff got in there.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

