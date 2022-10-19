 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bashkortostan has entered the chat. Who? One of the members of the Russian Federation, which might not be very Russian or Federated much longer   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A second front? Vlad's gonna love that. And winter is coming. ❄
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin will make Tartar sauce out of them.

Lol no he won't. He's impotent.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until China invades, then the real fun will start.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HA!

Eat shiat vlad.

Wants to go out as the guy who reunited the soviet union, ends up fracturing what was left even harder.

I hope russia falls apart into a hundred individual states, vlad lives long enough to see this, and then chokes to death on his tears and bile when he vomits out of sheer destitution and mental anguish.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll change the name to confederation or confederacy and start a war?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just yesterday I was looking up the various oblasts/republics/etc within the Russian Federation and wondered how it could potentially break up.

I guess we'll get to watch it together!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering how long it was going to take for this reproduction of Battleship Potemkin to REALLY get underway.

/ I imagine that they do not show Battleship Potemkin on Russian tv these days
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve things like federations.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of this please. Make Moscow and St Petersberg feel very much alone by the end of this.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I was wondering how long it was going to take for this reproduction of Battleship Potemkin to REALLY get underway.

/ I imagine that they do not show Battleship Potemkin on Russian tv these days


Greg Abbott cornered the market on baby carriages (since they resemble wheel chairs) but also to tout his love for babies.  Now his grip is loosened, cue the steps scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While even the smallest movement can start an avalanche, is this like 12 guys and a twitter account or a legitimate existential threat to Russia internally
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20.00 says the first Russian Nuke will detonates here. Sadly, if I am right, I will not be around to collect it.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bashkortostan seems to be well developed, non-Russian, and holds a wealth of minerals.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misread the name as "Bashorkostan", left satisfied.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After very light research, I wonder if Tatarstan will be joining them. Would definitely indicate the start of a rolling ball
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like federations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: More of this please. Make Moscow and St Petersburg feel very much alone by the end of this.


I'm keeping my fingers crossed for the resurrection of Lord Novgorod the Great.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShankatsuForte: While even the smallest movement can start an avalanche, is this like 12 guys and a twitter account or a legitimate existential threat to Russia internally


No, but some revolutions start small and gain momentum as more people and groups get fed up with the status quo and revolt. If Vlad doesn't put this down soon, things could spiral quickly and other separatist groups could form their own military movements and rebel against Moscow.

GrumpyCatGood.jpg
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I hope russia falls apart into a hundred individual states, vlad lives long enough to see this, and then chokes to death on his tears and bile when he vomits out of sheer destitution and mental anguish.


I would have just settled for tripping down the stairs and dying.

I need a better imagination.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan, the Kurils are beckoning...Finns,Karelia is ripe..
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShankatsuForte: While even the smallest movement can start an avalanche, is this like 12 guys and a twitter account or a legitimate existential threat to Russia internally


It's the Judean Peoples Front
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: They'll change the name to confederation or confederacy and start a war?


But it won't be about slavery.

Hassan Ben Sobr: Japan, the Kurils are beckoning...Finns,Karelia is ripe..


Do we want China annexing Siberia?  I don't.

kittyhas1000legs: Just yesterday I was looking up the various oblasts/republics/etc within the Russian Federation and wondered how it could potentially break up.

I guess we'll get to watch it together!


My money's on the Jewish Oblast.  The left-wing/right-wing horseshoe nuts would go crazy.
 
keldaria
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A welcome turn of events but they are way more vulnerable given that nato isn't exactly going to be shipping them anti-tank weapons or artillery. Not sure what arms they have access to but they would certainly be more vulnerable to Russian forces rolling in and have very little options when it comes with requesting help internationally.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

keldaria: A welcome turn of events but they are way more vulnerable given that nato isn't exactly going to be shipping them anti-tank weapons or artillery. Not sure what arms they have access to but they would certainly be more vulnerable to Russian forces rolling in and have very little options when it comes with requesting help internationally.


Dude... they'll be fine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: BitwiseShift: They'll change the name to confederation or confederacy and start a war?

But it won't be about slavery.

Hassan Ben Sobr: Japan, the Kurils are beckoning...Finns,Karelia is ripe..

Do we want China annexing Siberia?  I don't.

kittyhas1000legs: Just yesterday I was looking up the various oblasts/republics/etc within the Russian Federation and wondered how it could potentially break up.

I guess we'll get to watch it together!

My money's on the Jewish Oblast.  The left-wing/right-wing horseshoe nuts would go crazy.


Are there any jews left in russia?

I thought they all migrated to israel

/i learned a few years ago that a large portion of the population in israel speak russian because of this
//some were given refugee status, fleeing russia to the US, because they were jewish
///i would imagine it is difficult to still live there as a jew, but then again, i wouldn't live there either way, even if I was/wasn't jewish.
 
The Loaf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should hold a referendum (locally organized, of course).  I hear that Putin really believes in and respects the results of referenda.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

keldaria: A welcome turn of events but they are way more vulnerable given that nato isn't exactly going to be shipping them anti-tank weapons or artillery. Not sure what arms they have access to but they would certainly be more vulnerable to Russian forces rolling in and have very little options when it comes with requesting help internationally.


They also have no border to the outside.  They are very isolated though, so Russian supply lines would be pretty easy to attack.  They are also genocided during the glorious Stalin years, so I'd imagine the will to fight is strong.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: keldaria: A welcome turn of events but they are way more vulnerable given that nato isn't exactly going to be shipping them anti-tank weapons or artillery. Not sure what arms they have access to but they would certainly be more vulnerable to Russian forces rolling in and have very little options when it comes with requesting help internationally.

Dude... they'll be fine:

[Fark user image 850x318]


Sh*t... I typed in the wrong place...

Here... they have this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Just wait until China invades, then the real fun will start.


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

But they've got an understanding. Would somebody do that, just go into a negotiation and lie, and then invade you?

/this picture is fake but LOL
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Misread the name as "Bashorkostan", left satisfied.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's kind of funny.... the Russians spent a lot of money and effort in rousting far right assholes to the idea of armed rebellion against the United States, breaking up California and Oregon, inflaming religious fervor, and swelling ethnic divides, and it might just be Russia that collapses as a result of that sort of thing.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: FLMountainMan: BitwiseShift: They'll change the name to confederation or confederacy and start a war?

But it won't be about slavery.

Hassan Ben Sobr: Japan, the Kurils are beckoning...Finns,Karelia is ripe..

Do we want China annexing Siberia?  I don't.

kittyhas1000legs: Just yesterday I was looking up the various oblasts/republics/etc within the Russian Federation and wondered how it could potentially break up.

I guess we'll get to watch it together!

My money's on the Jewish Oblast.  The left-wing/right-wing horseshoe nuts would go crazy.

Are there any jews left in russia?

I thought they all migrated to israel

/i learned a few years ago that a large portion of the population in israel speak russian because of this
//some were given refugee status, fleeing russia to the US, because they were jewish
///i would imagine it is difficult to still live there as a jew, but then again, i wouldn't live there either way, even if I was/wasn't jewish.


Jewish Autonomous Oblast - Wikipedia

"The JAO was designated by a Soviet official decree in 1928, and officially established in 1934. At its height, in the late 1940s, the Jewish population in the region peaked around 46,000-50,000, approximately 25% of the population.[15] As of the 2010 Census, JAO's total population was 176,558 people,[8] or 0.1% of the total population of Russia. By 2010, there were only 1,628 Jews remaining in the JAO, or fewer than 1% of the population, according to data provided by the Russian Census Bureau, while ethnic Russians made up 92.7% of the JAO population.[16] Judaism is practiced by only 0.2% of the population of the JAO.[17]
Article 65 of the Constitution of Russia provides that the JAO is Russia's only autonomous oblast. It is one of two official Jewish jurisdictions in the world, the other being Israel.[18]"

But let's be honest, nobody would actually read that.  They'd see the headline and plop down their narrative about the Jews being behind the whole conflict or something like that.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: ShankatsuForte: While even the smallest movement can start an avalanche, is this like 12 guys and a twitter account or a legitimate existential threat to Russia internally

No, but some revolutions start small and gain momentum as more people and groups get fed up with the status quo and revolt. If Vlad doesn't put this down soon, things could spiral quickly and other separatist groups could form their own military movements and rebel against Moscow.

GrumpyCatGood.jpg


I forget what show I was listening to yesterday, but the host was interviewing the former Afghani Education Minister, the last before the Taliban took over.  She said that the Taliban had a very strong internet/social media game, to the point that as the Afghani government went *poof*, the Taliban would claim they've taken back this or that region on Twitter/Telegram/etc and a lot of people just said "uh... okay" and went along with it, even though there had been little to no fighting in some areas.  They'd see updates claiming several other regions were back under Taliban control, even if it was horseapples, and just skip the fighting to get straight to the flag raising and updating their letterhead.

I can't imagine the damage from Fwd:Fwd:Fwdbook and the others if things went ploin-shaped in the US.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They are completely surrounded by other parts of Russia. This is like Arkansas trying to secede on its own.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the delightful thing is that this is their flag:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So when do the Georgians open another front to get their land back?

They have to smell the blood in the water by now.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:

https://twitter.com/francis_scarr/status/1582279794242486277
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like federations.

[Fark user image 439x327]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: After very light research, I wonder if Tatarstan will be joining them. Would definitely indicate the start of a rolling ball


A Turkic confederation led by Mongolia? Stranger things have happened
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: neongoats: Good. Russians don't deserve things like federations.

[Fark user image 439x327]


How does that work?  Is bearded Putin a good leader instead?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: It's kind of funny.... the Russians spent a lot of money and effort in rousting far right assholes to the idea of armed rebellion against the United States, breaking up California and Oregon, inflaming religious fervor, and swelling ethnic divides, and it might just be Russia that collapses as a result of that sort of thing.


It's called "blowback".  And believe me, the CIA knows aaaall about it!
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Putin will make Tartar sauce out of them.

Lol no he won't. He's impotent.


Keep in mind, as citizens of Russia, there's no way for Western military aid to get to them, and little to no reporting on what happens to them outside of official state media.

I would expect things to go very bad for them in the short term, as much as I am heartened by Russian citizens standing up to their corrupt government.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: NewportBarGuy: Putin will make Tartar sauce out of them.

Lol no he won't. He's impotent.

Keep in mind, as citizens of Russia, there's no way for Western military aid to get to them, and little to no reporting on what happens to them outside of official state media.

I would expect things to go very bad for them in the short term, as much as I am heartened by Russian citizens standing up to their corrupt government.


Unless the supply chain was in the form of stealth bombers, with equipment parachuted to the partisans from the bomb bays.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: HA!

Eat shiat vlad.

Wants to go out as the guy who reunited the soviet union, ends up fracturing what was left even harder.

I hope russia falls apart into a hundred individual states, vlad lives long enough to see this, and then chokes to death on his tears and bile when he vomits out of sheer destitution and mental anguish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: NewportBarGuy: Putin will make Tartar sauce out of them.

Lol no he won't. He's impotent.

Keep in mind, as citizens of Russia, there's no way for Western military aid to get to them, and little to no reporting on what happens to them outside of official state media.

I would expect things to go very bad for them in the short term, as much as I am heartened by Russian citizens standing up to their corrupt government.


They do seem pretty close to the Kazakhstan border, didn't putin piss them off too?
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: $20.00 says the first Russian Nuke will detonates here. Sadly, if I am right, I will not be around to collect it.


Nah, nobody would do anything about Russia nuking an internal provence except maybe more sanctions.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm about 90% sure that's a race from Babylon 5.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

quantum_csc: bucket_pup: $20.00 says the first Russian Nuke will detonates here. Sadly, if I am right, I will not be around to collect it.

Nah, nobody would do anything about Russia nuking an internal provence except maybe more sanctions.


False, there would also be pointing and laughing.
Nuking your own land is pretty much FAIL. 

Rebuilding costs are all on your and so is cleanup. Wars are just expensive for weapons buyers, but eventually you have to rebuild.
 
