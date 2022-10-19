 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Ryder, the carriage horse who collapsed on a street as his driver whipped him, has died. Remembered as the glue that holds New York's tourism industry together   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, that Hertz.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny, I was looking for a place to gripe about my land "lady" raising rent on my Section 8 home, trying to price me out... AND chew out you Farkers who refer to us "poors" as "riffraff."

I'm disabled, gonna be on the farking streets because of greedy bastards on the rental end, greedy bastards whining about "mah property valuuueesss!!" on the other end.

..stupid Farkers will wonder what I'm talking about. Pedantic Farkers will fixate on my sentence and paragraph structure. Both will entirely miss the point of my post, but will probably click on Funny because they think "riffraff" suffering is desirable.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that the union has performed its main function by rallying to the defense of the horse beating profession.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus!  I don't even want to read TFA. My empathy for animals compelled me to comment - please God, in regards to the abuser, in your wisdom and majesty, let two wrongs make a right.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse die all the time from various conditions.  It may have been sick when the incident occurred.  The horse wasn't harmed and no criminal charges were filed for animal cruelty that I am aware of.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, I'm supposed to comment on the article!

.....this seems like it's par for New York City. Never seen such a big group of heartless bastards. Xenophobic (unless you're from NYC or overseas), exploitative to the extreme, utterly lacking in empathy. Horse must have been from somewhere decent and just sold to a New Yorker.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I see that the union has performed its main function by rallying to the defense of the horse beating profession.


I had to read the article after hearing those idiots have a union. At least the fact they have a union means that there is entity that could be tracked down/targeted if one were so inclined. Not to get internet tough guy on the horse beaters or anything, I do live on the other side of the country and won't actually be doing anything other than talking shiat. Also, what's with the hats even outside of uniform?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

0z79: That's funny, I was looking for a place to gripe about my land "lady" raising rent on my Section 8 home, trying to price me out... AND chew out you Farkers who refer to us "poors" as "riffraff."

I'm disabled, gonna be on the farking streets because of greedy bastards on the rental end, greedy bastards whining about "mah property valuuueesss!!" on the other end.

..stupid Farkers will wonder what I'm talking about. Pedantic Farkers will fixate on my sentence and paragraph structure. Both will entirely miss the point of my post, but will probably click on Funny because they think "riffraff" suffering is desirable.


Can I instead giggle at you for posting to the wrong thread?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

0z79: Oh yeah, I'm supposed to comment on the article!

.....this seems like it's par for New York City. Never seen such a big group of heartless bastards. Xenophobic (unless you're from NYC or overseas), exploitative to the extreme, utterly lacking in empathy. Horse must have been from somewhere decent and just sold to a New Yorker.


....never mind. You're just as hateful as the people you want to complain about.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: 0z79: That's funny, I was looking for a place to gripe about my land "lady" raising rent on my Section 8 home, trying to price me out... AND chew out you Farkers who refer to us "poors" as "riffraff."

I'm disabled, gonna be on the farking streets because of greedy bastards on the rental end, greedy bastards whining about "mah property valuuueesss!!" on the other end.

..stupid Farkers will wonder what I'm talking about. Pedantic Farkers will fixate on my sentence and paragraph structure. Both will entirely miss the point of my post, but will probably click on Funny because they think "riffraff" suffering is desirable.

Can I instead giggle at you for posting to the wrong thread?


I thought it was a bit dark for a metaphor about beating a dead horse. Or being sent away to live on a farm upstate.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

0z79: That's funny, I was looking for a place to gripe about my land "lady" raising rent on my Section 8 home, trying to price me out... AND chew out you Farkers who refer to us "poors" as "riffraff."

I'm disabled, gonna be on the farking streets because of greedy bastards on the rental end, greedy bastards whining about "mah property valuuueesss!!" on the other end.

..stupid Farkers will wonder what I'm talking about. Pedantic Farkers will fixate on my sentence and paragraph structure. Both will entirely miss the point of my post, but will probably click on Funny because they think "riffraff" suffering is desirable.


There is a beating a 🐎 🐴 joke in there
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Horse die all the time from various conditions.  It may have been sick when the incident occurred.  The horse wasn't harmed and no criminal charges were filed for animal cruelty that I am aware of.


So do people. I guess when kids die of starvation or neglect we can just ignore that too?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

0z79: Oh yeah, I'm supposed to comment on the article!

.....this seems like it's par for New York City. Never seen such a big group of heartless bastards. Xenophobic (unless you're from NYC or overseas), exploitative to the extreme, utterly lacking in empathy. Horse must have been from somewhere decent and just sold to a New Yorker.


Are you conservative?
Are you from Boston?
Is your last name Trump?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, gaze into the nearest mirror for further information.

/Every trip I've made to NY has been nothing but pleasant
//Firm no on the above questions
///YMMV
 
