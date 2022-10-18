 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   4 good old Oklahoma boys set out one night on their bicycles to "hit a lick", they went missing and were found days later dismembered in a crick, now a scrap yard owner is sitting in the click. What are the odds that meth was involved?   (yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Crime, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Joe Kennedy, Daytona Beach, Florida, murder investigation, Prison, Capital punishment, common terminology  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 3:25 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm getting a Trailer Park Boys, Fridays and Reservoir Dogs mashup screenplay worked up right now. I gotta get some Fargo worked in there also. Pure gold im telling you.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please tell me they found the bicycles at the scrapyard. That would go a long way toward my prediction in the first thread.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why does this keep happening?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a true story.

So we have a plot line for Fargo Season 6 involving Okie meth and a junk yard.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Why does this keep happening?


Meth. It's right there in the headline.

How else would you have the energy to kill and dismember FOUR guys in one night and dump the bodies in a river? That's tweeker work right there.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...


One?
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Why does this keep happening?


Is that you, Pete?  😀
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
4 good old Oklahoma boys set out one night on their bicycles to "hit a lick", they went missing and were found days later dismembered in a crick, now a scrap yard owner is sitting in the click. What are the odds that meth was involved?

What are the odds that meth did the trick?
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Sub Human: Why does this keep happening?

Meth. It's right there in the headline.

How else would you have the energy to kill and dismember FOUR guys in one night and dump the bodies in a river? That's tweeker work right there.


good observation. i get tired making coffee.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm leaning toward the 4 guys going after  the chop shop because the guy there had money from
getting cheap catalytic converters from criminals and / or fencing other stolen parts..I'd guess that one
of the meth buddies knew this guy was holding a lot of that cash transaction money and they thought they
could get it..
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes your honor, after viewing the mugshot we have reached a verdict. We find the defendent guilty on all charges. And he should probably get a shave.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I figured something nefarious happened.

Wow.

As a photographer, I have been in areas where property lines were not obvious, hiking through woods and such. Occasionally, if there were obvious owners and a shot I wanted to take, I would knock and ask permission. Never had a problem. People always friendly and allowed me to take photos.

Dnrtfa yet but the preview and the apparent connection to drugs, morons and psychopaths with hidden labs/stashes makes me reconsider my methods.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.