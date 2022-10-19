 Skip to content
(CBC)   If you wonder why the Ukrainians call them "orcs": Russia is deliberately targeting power and heating facilities in Ukraine's major cities as the cold of winter begins to set in   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Sick, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainians, Russian airstrikes, power stations, Ukrainianofficials, water infrastructure  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vlad Putin thinks Ukrainian tanks are electric.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But i've been assured on multiple occasions that pointing out barbaric acts and nature of people comitting such barbaric acts and with a blindingly obviously barbaric nature makes us worse than hitler, just like calling a racist a racist makes you the worst racist ever. Guess we have no choice but to withdraw support from Ukraine and just let them suffer yet another genocide at the hands of the russians.


/s
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give Ukraine the capability to  return the favour then.
why should the Russians miss out on all the misery, sacks of utter shiat that they are.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olga Koch On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine | Late Night Mash | Dave
Youtube kaxTiHfN4Hc
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pointlessly cruel. It won't have much effect other than making people miserable and angry. I'm sure in the mind of whatever asshole proposed this, misery makes people lose hope, lose the will to fight but when they know the source then that's absolutely wrong. It's just going to harden the Ukrainians against Russia more, if possible.
 
marckx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ability of drones to surgically take out power substations, while leaving the power plants intact is both sinister and brilliant tactically.

Now that we're living in the future Neutron bombs and EMP bombs are not needed to provide the desired result.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because....Where there's a whip...there's a way...

/ dot mp3
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: That's pointlessly cruel. It won't have much effect other than making people miserable and angry. I'm sure in the mind of whatever asshole proposed this, misery makes people lose hope, lose the will to fight but when they know the source then that's absolutely wrong. It's just going to harden the Ukrainians against Russia more, if possible.


I agree. There may be a few instances throughout history of a people giving up to such tactics, but I wouldn't expect it from Ukraine. They are some smart, rugged motherfarkers.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figurative usage has literally gone out the window.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It's because....Where there's a whip...there's a way...

/ dot mp3


way better tune than "the greatest adventure"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Russia will eventually lose this war, and Ukrainians will never forgive them for invading.

Russia is going to be viewed now as a weak country, and one that needs to be isolated from the civilized world.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Given that Russia is mass executing civilians, conducting organized mass rape as policy to suppress dissidents in occupied territories, intentionally targeting hospitals, schools, and shopping centers; and has mass kidnapped tens of thousands of women and children - this is literally a drop in the bucket subby.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That certainly would be unfortunate, if some third party were to use cyberwarfare with the purpose of shutting down Russian power and heating stations...

Hey Xi, want to rid yourself of a troublesome neighbor?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't recall power stations in LoTR, least of all orcs attacking them.

I remember some trees being cut down.

/ the whole "orc" thing is stupid
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I don't recall power stations in LoTR, least of all orcs attacking them.

I remember some trees being cut down.

/ the whole "orc" thing is stupid


Trollsies. Orcsies. Allies, yes, precious? Plays nice together, they does *gollum*
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I recall Sun-tze correctly, one of the first goals is to defeat the enemy forces' will to fight... so that they actively resist taking the field. The Orcs seem to be taking the tack that defeating the civilians' will to live will lead defeat. That method has been tried multiple times throughout history, and it has always backfired. Trying to defeat the citizenry only angers those who are actually doing the fighting and leads to greater ferocity on their part.

But this is how Russians have proceeded since the early eighteenth century. You'd think they would have learned something by now, but obviously not.

Sort of like Orcs.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I represent the Orc Anti-Defamation League and we are and tired of being compared to Russians and Vladimir Putin.
 
