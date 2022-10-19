 Skip to content
(MSN)   Police officers forced to resign for shooting suspect while innocent citizens were in the line of fire. Wait - check that - they are resigning for *not* shooting at the suspect because innocent citizens were in the line of fire   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Constable, Police, Fairfield Township police officers, FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Chief of police, Butler County, Ohio, Hamilton police officers, Gun  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta cull the good ones.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cops who don't want to shoot innocent bystanders? We can't have that.

fark all cops. There's not a damned good one of them in the whole bunch.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what we mean when we say ACAB. It's not about the individuals. It's about the system.

A system that hires bastards.
That trains them to be bastards.
That sets policies mandating them to be bastards.
That shields them from accountability for being bastards.
That punishes them for refusing to be bastards.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Gotta cull the good ones.


Came here to say this.

Oh, you actually did that protecting part? [wedontdothathere.jpg]

Police these days shouldn't have "to serve and protect" on their vehicles these days. They aren't required to do it (thanks, SCROTUS), they actively don't do it (Uvalde), and they push out those that actually do (like here).

To borrow a line from Office Space, "What would you say you do here?"
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is a warning to all police who refuse to use their firearms. Shoot! Shoot them! We gave you guns so use them! Shoot now or you will be retired without pay

Defund the police
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reading the article, it seems that when they had a clear shot, with the suspect's hand clearly holding a gun and no innocent bystanders present, they chose to try and taze him, instead. Which led to the suspect fleeing & the officers not having the opportunity to shoot him dead until a little while later. Suspect had already shot another person (not a cop) to death.

The cops probably resigned because shooting someone to death because that person shot someone else to death is an ugly way to make a living. If enough people won't sign up for the job, we'll all find ourselves having to do our own dirty work. We're already well on the way. I'm not looking forward to it, because by the time I realize I should have my own gun I'll likely be bleeding out from the other guy's. It's not a world I'd want to live in anyway. Too bad.

Maybe we'll sort it out, someday.

"They observed a weapon in the suspect's right hand, and for one reason or another, they didn't stop that threat," Chabali said Tuesday. "So, one of the officers mistakenly deployed a taser, which is not the appropriate weapon when you're facing a firearm, a lethal firearm."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Holy fark, they really did get farking fired for not shooting at a guy while an innocent man was behind the suspect.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Holy fark, they really did get farking fired for not shooting at a guy while an innocent man was behind the suspect.


The suspect was black though. Can't hesitate when chasing a perp.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: Reading the article, it seems that when they had a clear shot, with the suspect's hand clearly holding a gun and no innocent bystanders present, they chose to try and taze him, instead. Which led to the suspect fleeing & the officers not having the opportunity to shoot him dead until a little while later. Suspect had already shot another person (not a cop) to death.

The cops probably resigned because shooting someone to death because that person shot someone else to death is an ugly way to make a living. If enough people won't sign up for the job, we'll all find ourselves having to do our own dirty work. We're already well on the way. I'm not looking forward to it, because by the time I realize I should have my own gun I'll likely be bleeding out from the other guy's. It's not a world I'd want to live in anyway. Too bad.

Maybe we'll sort it out, someday.

"They observed a weapon in the suspect's right hand, and for one reason or another, they didn't stop that threat," Chabali said Tuesday. "So, one of the officers mistakenly deployed a taser, which is not the appropriate weapon when you're facing a firearm, a lethal firearm."

Bartlett notes in his report that he was "unable to take a shot at the male due to a citizen mowing his lawn behind the male suspect."
Chabali argues Reed and Bartlett should have pulled their guns and fired at Jones when they saw him with a gun in his hand.
"They observed a weapon in the suspect's right hand, and for one reason or another, they didn't stop that threat," Chabali said Tuesday. "So, one of the officers mistakenly deployed a taser, which is not the appropriate weapon when you're facing a firearm, a lethal firearm."


They DIDN'T have a clear shot. Or are you saying they should've sprayed and prayed in a residential neighborhood while running? "Oops! Little Suzy just took a 9mm to her brainpan through the side of her house. Oh well! 🤷‍♂ "

As a gun owner, I hope you never have a chance to shoot anything more powerful than a rubber band, if you think having someone downrange is "a clear shot".
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: Reading the article, it seems that when they had a clear shot, with the suspect's hand clearly holding a gun and no innocent bystanders present, they chose to try and taze him, instead.


Where do you see that?  All I see is this:

Bartlett notes in his report that he was "unable to take a shot at the male due to a citizen mowing his lawn behind the male suspect."
 
Robinfro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How in the everloving fark did the formatting on that get borked that bad?
 
