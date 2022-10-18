 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Taco Bell comes to Navy carrier   (msn.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, United States Navy, Water supply network, Drinking water, Aircraft carrier, Nimitz class aircraft carrier, Waterborne diseases, Desalination, Water crisis  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 1:53 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know what I expected .jif
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well I, for one, finally got a Mexican Pizza because they finally brought it back for real. Also, I shot something that looks like a green pea soup out of my butt hole but I am sure they are not related

Looks like Mexican Pizza is back on the menu
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's what it should have been.  Actual article almost as disappointing as eating at Taco Bell.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well just found I probably drank jet fuel for a few years.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure some of you have the digestive systems of 80 year olds...If you can't handle
Taco Bell, might I suggest some plain oatmeal or cottage cheese with no salt white crackers..

/ Yes I know it's playing on cliche'
// White Castle is where shat gets real/// rolls of TP
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln first noticed on September 21 that the water they drink and bathe in had an "odor and cloudy appearance."

What's long and flat and full of seamen?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're trying to make an over unity engine.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Youtube z5rRZdiu1UE
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.