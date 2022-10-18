 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Big fat poopy heads in Saudia Arabia sentence US citizen to 16 years for tweets critical of th.... hang on, there's a knock at my door   (theguardian.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Twitter, Saad Ibrahim Almadi, dual US-Saudi national, Almadi's case, American citizen, Saudi regime, US government's handling, Twitter account  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saudi Arabia is a terrible country with a corrupt and incompetent government.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi student living in the UK and attending Leeds University, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and following and retweeting dissidents and activists. She was arrested and convicted after returning home for a holiday.

You can't go home again.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This cannot stand.  We will have to drastically reduce their military aid to $8 billion next year
/that should show them
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Saudi Arabia is a terrible country with a corrupt and incompetent government.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the plastics directly responsible for causing global warming are made from sweet crude pumped out of that particular oil patch. Maybe instead of throwing soup at works of art you farking dirtbag kids can get down to the heart of the matter, yes?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most of the plastics directly responsible for causing global warming are made from sweet crude pumped out of that particular oil patch. Maybe instead of throwing soup at works of art you farking dirtbag kids can get down to the heart of the matter, yes?


While throwing soup at paintings is stupid, there is also a WEE slight little difference in the penalties involved when you piss off the powers that be in London vs. Saudi
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just wait until president Desantis takes office

Owning Disney merchandise will be a capital offense
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most of the plastics directly responsible for causing global warming are made from sweet crude pumped out of that particular oil patch. Maybe instead of throwing soup at works of art you farking dirtbag kids can get down to the heart of the matter, yes?


Might work, as long as their will doesn't get weak, and their thoughts don't scatter.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Just wait until president Desantis takes office

Owning Disney merchandise will be a capital offense


Pol tab is to the right.  Straightjackets are handed out in Food.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fragMasterFlash: Most of the plastics directly responsible for causing global warming are made from sweet crude pumped out of that particular oil patch. Maybe instead of throwing soup at works of art you farking dirtbag kids can get down to the heart of the matter, yes?

While throwing soup at paintings is stupid, there is also a WEE slight little difference in the penalties involved when you piss off the powers that be in London vs. Saudi


That's also a good reason.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Biden's fist bump isn't exactly aging well.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fark Saudi Arabia
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fragMasterFlash: Most of the plastics directly responsible for causing global warming are made from sweet crude pumped out of that particular oil patch. Maybe instead of throwing soup at works of art you farking dirtbag kids can get down to the heart of the matter, yes?

While throwing soup at paintings is stupid, there is also a WEE slight little difference in the penalties involved when you piss off the powers that be in London vs. Saudi


Personally, I'd love to see a huge swath of people march on Saud as a sort of secular crusade to save the planet and people in general from those assholes.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I do not understand why anyone who has successfully escaped from Saudi Arabia would willingly return there.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Biden's fist bump isn't exactly aging well.


Yeah, worst-aging presidential interaction with the Saudis is always a pretty tight competition.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fragMasterFlash: Most of the plastics directly responsible for causing global warming are made from sweet crude pumped out of that particular oil patch. Maybe instead of throwing soup at works of art you farking dirtbag kids can get down to the heart of the matter, yes?

While throwing soup at paintings is stupid, there is also a WEE slight little difference in the penalties involved when you piss off the powers that be in London vs. Saudi

Personally, I'd love to see a huge swath of people march on Saud as a sort of secular crusade to save the planet and people in general from those assholes.


Who's going to volunteer to be in front?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that 15 of 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudi citizens and the other 4 were brainwashed in Saudi government funded Madrasa's. They are not our friends or allies, the faster we can drop fossil fuels the better.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Saudi Arabia is a terrible country with a corrupt and incompetent government.


Reposting due to extreme agreement
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What did this guy think was going to happen? He's lucky to be alive. It's like smoking weed in Russia.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.