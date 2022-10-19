 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   The rent is too damn high nationally because of one company's algorithm. C: Enter, apparently   (wfaa.com) divider line
    Asinine, Data analysis, Renting  
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Too much empathy"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Yeah we're complete farkwads driving poverty through price gouging, but it's not illegal yet so fark you biatches!"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
C: Enter : ###
 
trasnform
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Around my city they are building these fake downtowns everywhere. All catering to upper income tenants. As if everyone is expected to be well off. Rent everywhere else is high too. I can't think of how this is sustainable. If everyone is expected to be rich, but there are expected to be low paying professions, where do these people live? Whom shall make your happy meal? Or maybe there should not be happy meals, or clean toilets, or trash collection, and everyone is just rich, and all the crap work just magically happens by itself.

Also, if they build a fake downtown in the middle of actual downtown, is it still fake? Or is it just more downtown?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did I read that wrong, or are they simultaneously bragging about how they've caused higher rent prices while denying they've caused higher rent prices?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And when houses are built specifically to take advantage of this algorithm and the whole market crashes down like a house of cards who will be on the hook?  You will, because they can't afford to let X company fail...
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "Yeah we're complete farkwads driving poverty through price gouging, but it's not illegal yet so fark you biatches!"


That's why minimum wage was invented.
 
Jemraine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: "Too much empathy"


That developer, and any who think the saw way, should be taken out back, beaten to within an inch of their lives, and then beaten another two inches for good measure.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
leasing agents had "too much empathy" compared to computer-generated pricing

That's Capitalism, baby
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We don't want any low income housing in this town because we don't want to live by the poors...why the hell are there no employees in this town willing to work for minimum wage in the service industry making my burgers, people these days are just lazy.
 
