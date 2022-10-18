 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   Russian cosmonaut celebrates return by employing gravity to its full effect   (thestar.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, International Space Station, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, Russia, Non-commercial, Non-commercial educational, Mir, dark road  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 Oct 2022 at 10:40 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Draft him and send him to the front lines!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Expected to see that he too had accidentally tested the gravity outside of a very tall building
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the cosmonaut was completely sober at the time of the accident, how about the other guy?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember a story of one American astronaut shaving at home and letting go of the shaving cream can next to his face. To his momentary surprise, the earth sucked it right down to the ground.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 Sure, right, yeah, ok he was sober.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Er...gravity has no effect in hitting someone with a car. That's momentum and/or energy.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's pretty low.

//hey hey hey, like being stoned
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we just appreciate they went out of their way to mention he was sober?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: That's pretty low.

//hey hey hey, like being stoned


It wasn't me!
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I resemble this comrade
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Can we just appreciate they went out of their way to mention he was sober?


Every once in a while, on the weekend, we get together get totally sober off our asses.  Don't tell anyone
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
2022: The Year We Made Contact on a Dark Road.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember hearing that from a Johnson Space Center tour bus driver.  "I have to drive very slowly.  All these million-dollar brains, too busy thinking to be paying any attention when they cross the damned road".
 
THX 1138
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He wasn't wearing a diaper on a cross-country road trip to confront an ex.

I guess he missed that day in Cosmonaut school.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I expected this to be about explosive diarrhea not a roadside accident. Yes, gravity assists your bowels.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: I expected this to be about explosive diarrhea not a roadside accident. Yes, gravity assists your bowels.


So that's what they're doing with the International Space Station! It's job is to blanket the world in explosive diarrhea!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.