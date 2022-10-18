 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Just Stop Oil vows to keep bravely attacking oil paintings   (theguardian.com) divider line
54
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is literally nobody who is going to join a protest against oil based paints.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Why We Threw Soup At Van Gogh"
Youtube sr_KyGYTGN8
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm kind of waiting for one of these stunts to result in the actual painting getting irreparably damaged
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no1curr: I'm kind of waiting for one of these stunts to result in the actual painting getting irreparably damaged


We'll be told it's okay because the painter was some old white dude.  Even if it was a piece by Jacob Lawrence.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no1curr: I'm kind of waiting for one of these stunts to result in the actual painting

Their Skulls getting irreparably damaged


FTFY
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no1curr: irreparably damaged


If you're worried about irreparable damage, I've got bad news about climate change.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I very much doubt these idiots have the capacity to think beyond the immediacy of their short-sighted attention whoring, but someone who speaks their kind of stupid needs to find a way to explain to them that all attention is not necessarily good attention. Especially if said attention is actually turning the vast majority of the mainstream population, whose support they should be seeking, against them. This sort of idiocy makes people want them to fail at everything, even if the people who are starting to view them that way actually would otherwise be inclined to support their underlying cause.

Once that concept has been pushed through their probably impermeable skulls, a follow-up conversation can be initiated with them that tries to explain the difference between meaningful protest and engaging in deliberate acts that threaten irreplaceable cultural and societal relics. Because the only kind of people who do that are assholes. Remember the Buddhas of Bamiyan? Those enormous statues carved into a mountainside destroyed forever by religious assholes -- some might call them zealots, otherwise might refer to them more specifically as The Taliban -- in Afghanistan?

Yeah. That's the club you belong in, assholes. Make your protest meaningful. Not the act of an ignorant, flailing ass.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: no1curr: irreparably damaged

If you're worried about irreparable damage, I've got bad news about climate change.


I hear burning everything down is great for the environment.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I hear burning everything down is great for the environment.


Okay.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: and engaging in deliberate acts that threaten irreplaceable cultural and societal relics.


like the burning of oil or
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The activists have forced millions of people who don't want to think about the climate emergency to think about it they're not helping.

Because millions of people who need to think about the climate emergency are thinking this instead:

Tucker Carlson, the rightwing Fox News host, called the protestors "radicals" and "religious extremists".
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that'll certainly incentivize Van Gogkhh to not paint any more oil paintings. Unless he rewatches that Dr. Who bit.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How I feel after I sign up for TF.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

no1curr: I'm kind of waiting for one of these stunts to result in the actual painting getting irreparably damaged


It will probably happen soon.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.


At the very least you're probably going to ramp up security.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every time some idiot pulls a stunt like that, I feel the irresistible urge to throw batteries into landfill trash, spill some used motor oil in a park, or turn my gas furnace up to 84. Just out of spite.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The soup is a weird choice. Art students are going to think they're protesting Van Gogh for not being more like Warhol.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, just wow.... Is it possible that these "protestors" are being unwittingly used by the energy industry to discredit climate protests in general? I know, I know, "False Flag Operations" are a staple of stupid conspiracy theories and I don't want to be that guy... but Just Stop Oil isn't changing hearts and minds, they're pissing the average person off with their protests.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: raerae1980: Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.

At the very least you're probably going to ramp up security.


Theyre waiting for it.  Security has been prepared for a few months now.  We'll see, i guess.  😬😬😬
 
walrusonion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I read something that said something about "Just Stop Oil" is actually ran by some oil baroness and they do stupid shiat like this to make climate change activists look like idiots.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

walrusonion: I read something that said something about "Just Stop Oil" is actually ran by some oil baroness and they do stupid shiat like this to make climate change activists look like idiots.


That's the conclusion I came up with in the last thread.  I guess I am not the only one thinking that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

raerae1980: NM Volunteer: raerae1980: Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.

At the very least you're probably going to ramp up security.

Theyre waiting for it.  Security has been prepared for a few months now.  We'll see, i guess.  😬😬😬


I know they won't do that at obscure small town museums, but I do dread the possibility because (a) we don't have the funds for frames with glass panes for our paintings and (b) the walls have historical wallpaper over plaster.  And no security beyond a docent, although we do have a policy of no food allowed in the building.  We simply won't buzz anybody in if they are carrying cans of soup in their hands, and backpacks have to be left at the front desk.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

walrusonion: I read something that said something about "Just Stop Oil" is actually ran by some oil baroness and they do stupid shiat like this to make climate change activists look like idiots.


Did you get that from a reliable source like Twitter or Reddit?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

walrusonion: I read something that said something about "Just Stop Oil" is actually ran by some oil baroness and they do stupid shiat like this to make climate change activists look like idiots.


When you see the Farkers defending them, you realize they have succeeded at that goal. Stupidly destructive protest stunts are the magic tiger-repelling rock of the dumbest environmentalists.
 
Hinged
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They benefit from oil every single day - as in eating.

Also, serious jail time will correct this.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
how is this not a false flag deal?   Are they simply nutballs like PETA or something?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, paid or deluded stooges for big oil.

See? That's what people think after these little stunts. And we're probably right.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can't stand the oil companies either but this is just dumb.
 
focusthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nowhere in TFA does it mention the brand of glue, or even the museum hours that I can see this performance-turned-installation, assuming they are still attached to the wall.


Also: Putin furiously scribbling notes "тактическое новшество: томатный суп "
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I very much doubt these idiots have the capacity to think beyond the immediacy of their short-sighted attention whoring, but someone who speaks their kind of stupid needs to find a way to explain to them that all attention is not necessarily good attention. Especially if said attention is actually turning the vast majority of the mainstream population, whose support they should be seeking, against them. This sort of idiocy makes people want them to fail at everything, even if the people who are starting to view them that way actually would otherwise be inclined to support their underlying cause.

Once that concept has been pushed through their probably impermeable skulls, a follow-up conversation can be initiated with them that tries to explain the difference between meaningful protest and engaging in deliberate acts that threaten irreplaceable cultural and societal relics. Because the only kind of people who do that are assholes. Remember the Buddhas of Bamiyan? Those enormous statues carved into a mountainside destroyed forever by religious assholes -- some might call them zealots, otherwise might refer to them more specifically as The Taliban -- in Afghanistan?

Yeah. That's the club you belong in, assholes. Make your protest meaningful. Not the act of an ignorant, flailing ass.


Oh this could apply to so so many groups...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Pocket Ninja: I very much doubt these idiots have the capacity to think beyond the immediacy of their short-sighted attention whoring, but someone who speaks their kind of stupid needs to find a way to explain to them that all attention is not necessarily good attention. Especially if said attention is actually turning the vast majority of the mainstream population, whose support they should be seeking, against them. This sort of idiocy makes people want them to fail at everything, even if the people who are starting to view them that way actually would otherwise be inclined to support their underlying cause.

Once that concept has been pushed through their probably impermeable skulls, a follow-up conversation can be initiated with them that tries to explain the difference between meaningful protest and engaging in deliberate acts that threaten irreplaceable cultural and societal relics. Because the only kind of people who do that are assholes. Remember the Buddhas of Bamiyan? Those enormous statues carved into a mountainside destroyed forever by religious assholes -- some might call them zealots, otherwise might refer to them more specifically as The Taliban -- in Afghanistan?

Yeah. That's the club you belong in, assholes. Make your protest meaningful. Not the act of an ignorant, flailing ass.

Oh this could apply to so so many groups...


There is no cause so righteous it won't attract its fair share of assholes.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: NM Volunteer: raerae1980: Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.

At the very least you're probably going to ramp up security.

Theyre waiting for it.  Security has been prepared for a few months now.  We'll see, i guess.  😬😬😬


I dunno how you're going to handle that, but how about a hug for a hedgehog?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Kit Fister: Pocket Ninja: I very much doubt these idiots have the capacity to think beyond the immediacy of their short-sighted attention whoring, but someone who speaks their kind of stupid needs to find a way to explain to them that all attention is not necessarily good attention. Especially if said attention is actually turning the vast majority of the mainstream population, whose support they should be seeking, against them. This sort of idiocy makes people want them to fail at everything, even if the people who are starting to view them that way actually would otherwise be inclined to support their underlying cause.

Once that concept has been pushed through their probably impermeable skulls, a follow-up conversation can be initiated with them that tries to explain the difference between meaningful protest and engaging in deliberate acts that threaten irreplaceable cultural and societal relics. Because the only kind of people who do that are assholes. Remember the Buddhas of Bamiyan? Those enormous statues carved into a mountainside destroyed forever by religious assholes -- some might call them zealots, otherwise might refer to them more specifically as The Taliban -- in Afghanistan?

Yeah. That's the club you belong in, assholes. Make your protest meaningful. Not the act of an ignorant, flailing ass.

Oh this could apply to so so many groups...

There is no cause so righteous it won't attract its fair share of assholes.


Yeah, I know. Just take a look at the Poltab sometime.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: raerae1980: NM Volunteer: raerae1980: Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.

At the very least you're probably going to ramp up security.

Theyre waiting for it.  Security has been prepared for a few months now.  We'll see, i guess.  😬😬😬

I know they won't do that at obscure small town museums, but I do dread the possibility because (a) we don't have the funds for frames with glass panes for our paintings and (b) the walls have historical wallpaper over plaster.  And no security beyond a docent, although we do have a policy of no food allowed in the building.  We simply won't buzz anybody in if they are carrying cans of soup in their hands, and backpacks have to be left at the front desk.


 Y'know...im not sure our Van Gogh is behind glass.  🤔  I dont think any of our Old Masters are, now that i think about it.  😬😬😬😬😬😬
 
Jeff73
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would just leave them glued there, clean off the tomato and rename the exhibit 'Art Plus Dumbasses,'
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: raerae1980: NM Volunteer: raerae1980: Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.

At the very least you're probably going to ramp up security.

Theyre waiting for it.  Security has been prepared for a few months now.  We'll see, i guess.  😬😬😬

I dunno how you're going to handle that, but how about a hug for a hedgehog?

[Fark user image image 736x570]


😍😍😍
Ill take it!!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I dont think any of our Old Masters are


I would hope that they're properly staked through the heart and beheaded, burned, and buried under at least 12' of sanctified earth.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: NM Volunteer: raerae1980: Ooooooooooooh boy!  Getty's granddaughter is helping fund them.    Wonder how we're gonna handle this one.

At the very least you're probably going to ramp up security.

Theyre waiting for it.  Security has been prepared for a few months now.  We'll see, i guess.  😬😬😬

I dunno how you're going to handle that, but how about a hug for a hedgehog?

[Fark user image image 736x570]

😍😍😍
Ill take it!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


*violently snuggles*
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i'd be willing to wager that dumbfark's pink hair dye is full of petrochemicals
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bummer that they are funded by Adam McCay
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: raerae1980: I dont think any of our Old Masters are

I would hope that they're properly staked through the heart and beheaded, burned, and buried under at least 12' of sanctified earth.


....but have you seen the new Lestat?!!
<_<
>_>
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got too close to this lady:
Fark user imageView Full Size

and an alarm sounded. I was trying to figure out what symbol was on her chest.

/ it's probably fine, her wings are covering her ta-tas
 
kab
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the activists glued themselves to the wall beneath the painting.

Leave them there.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are so many other world heritage things they could destroy.  Carve "stop global warming" into Stonehenge, obtain Da Vinci's notes and recycle the paper, the list goes on.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: I dont think any of our Old Masters are

I would hope that they're properly staked through the heart and beheaded, burned, and buried under at least 12' of sanctified earth.

....but have you seen the new Lestat?!!
<_<
>_>


Vampires are about as sexy as rabid tigers.

Lions aren't scary. Even The Lions of Tsavo only got 200-300 people. Tigers are 1/3 bigger, 1/3 heavier and way more stealthy. Tigers tend to get 500-600 people easy when they get a taste for human.
 
kab
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: no1curr: irreparably damaged

If you're worried about irreparable damage, I've got bad news about climate change.


I for one roll coal on my way to and from the art dealer.  Stay mad.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: I dont think any of our Old Masters are

I would hope that they're properly staked through the heart and beheaded, burned, and buried under at least 12' of sanctified earth.

....but have you seen the new Lestat?!!
<_<
>_>


I am the new lestat.

The smol, spiney/quilly, dadbod lestat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i would glue them totally to the wall and put up a sign...


DO NOT TOUCH OR FEED THIS DISPLAY.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Every time some idiot pulls a stunt like that, I feel the irresistible urge to throw batteries into landfill trash, spill some used motor oil in a park, or turn my gas furnace up to 84. Just out of spite.


You should go on a long drive to clear your head first.
 
