 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Four story rest home collapses in Naples. Bodies of the dead left in place as officials begin investigation   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Burial, Italy, Cemetery, collapse of a four-storey building, oldest cemetery, Coffin, Cremation, collapse of the marble building  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 10:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought this happened in Naples, Florida. After reading the article, I see Italy lives up to its reputation, particularly Naples.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well...at least no one died.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people leave their burial arrangements up in the air.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Halloween.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the dead hate us for breaking the planet.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"For too many years, cemeteries in Naples have been badly managed and left to fend for themselves"

Just last week I caught a cemetery eating out of my garbage.  Now I leave out a dish of food and water.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tibetan sky burial FTW.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Well...at least no one died.


Someone did or they wouldn't have this situation.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?????

/I'm not very good at this
 
Bob Down
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
True storey!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Rest home"?   Dick.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Corpsevana.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They will not broadcast this story on the 10pm news, for fear of dead air.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
♬ They put a wreath upon his door....
And soon they'll carry him away..♫

/ Played in A
// Good country key
 
jsmilky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Such a weird and custom to keep dead people around in expensive boxes.  Honor your loved ones by occasionally standing over their decaying carcass. At least cremation let's you keep them close to you.

I guess that's also true of taxidermy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Such a weird and custom to keep dead people around in expensive boxes.  Honor your loved ones by occasionally standing over their decaying carcass. At least cremation let's you keep them close to you.

I guess that's also true of taxidermy.


Plus with taxidermy you can use whacky poses and outfits - it's like zombie Barbie!

/generally minus the devouring the living though
//unless of course I give the command word
///isn't it about time you were leaving?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have no clue why this popped into my mind.
The Jeffersons - Theme Song
Youtube _-OnRQ4P0VY
 
fat boy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ancient-origins.netView Full Size
pilotguides.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.