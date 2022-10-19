 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Jury reaches verdict in Kristen Smart trial, who you may remember disappeared in 1996   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Jury, Paul Flores, Ruben Flores, Kristin Smart, Judge, KSBY of San Luis Obispo, Verdict, presence of human blood  
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what they found after 25 years to finally bring charges?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame they didn't find her body.
I'm surprised the father was found not guilty.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit I initially assumed Elizabeth Smart. The one that was kidnapped by psycho religious nutjobs but eventually was rescued? After clicking the link I didn't remember Kristen Smart at all. Sad story though.

Smart does not appear to be a lucky surname.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember her.

I think I banged her.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

majestic: Wonder what they found after 25 years to finally bring charges?


Hmmm. The article linked within the article says he was convicted with probable cause and not without reasonable doubt. So the son probably killed her and the father probably did not help dispose of the body. Probably Justice served.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with a very intoxicated Smart on May 25, 1996, as he helped walk her to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University after a party, witnesses said. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room.
Defense attorneys said prosecutors did not present enough evidence during a 22-day preliminary hearing to support the criminal charges. But van Rooyen said there was probable cause, a lesser standard of proof than beyond a reasonable doubt, which prosecutors will have to prove at trial.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm going to hell for this, but...

Has the quality of "missing white girl(s)" improved over the years?
 
Azz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jmr61: I remember her.

I think I banged her.


You call your hand "Kristen Smart?"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ehhhhh - reading what's there this is shaky shiat.  I mean, yeah it's indicative but they can't prove shiat, it's all "This is stuff that could be indicative of hiding a body" and "He was the last person seen with her" and "He had a history of creepy shiat." etc.  None of that is we have evidence that this dude did it.  I'm among the last people to ever want to do a raper a good turn, but "Well this stuff looks suspicious and we can't find anyone else" is what it amounts to as far as I can tell.  I wouldn't convict based on what's presented in the available articles, unless there's some serious smoking fun action going on they're holding back that the jurors would know that we don't
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ehhhhh - reading what's there this is shaky shiat.  I mean, yeah it's indicative but they can't prove shiat, it's all "This is stuff that could be indicative of hiding a body" and "He was the last person seen with her" and "He had a history of creepy shiat." etc.  None of that is we have evidence that this dude did it.  I'm among the last people to ever want to do a raper a good turn, but "Well this stuff looks suspicious and we can't find anyone else" is what it amounts to as far as I can tell.  I wouldn't convict based on what's presented in the available articles, unless there's some serious smoking fun action going on they're holding back that the jurors would know that we don't


Smoking fun?  FFS GUN.  Argh
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I always thought the father had something to do with the disposal of the body. I read a lot about this at one point.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't like this one bit.  There's really no evidence against the defendants, and that bothers the fark out of me.
 
Phlegmbot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Don't like this one bit.  There's really no evidence against the defendants, and that bothers the fark out of me.


Same here. The standard of evidence for some juries is zero evidence other than "the cop said he is sure they did it", and that is all they need to hear. Particularly when the jury is white and the defendants are not.
 
