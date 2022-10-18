 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   If you're spending $300,000 to buy adult Happy Meal toys on eBay, you're a fool and should part with a whole lot more than just your money   (marketwatch.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I spent $300 at the Whatastore. Started off buying a shirt, decided "hey, let's use this site for a Halloween costume". I really don't know what happened after that, but clearly it got out of control
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can list it at most anything for asking price.
Call me when they make the sell and get the check.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I can afford to spend $300K on a Happy Meal toy, then I am probably not going to care what Subby thinks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
.....

Why do they have 4 eyes?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An Elon and his money are soon parted.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would not pay $3 for one of those toys let alone $300k
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: .....

Why do they have 4 eyes?


I thought i was drunk when I walked into a McD's and saw that.

...well, more drunk.
 
abcdwtf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: .....

Why do they have 4 eyes?


Yeah. It farks with my brain.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm well aware that C. S. Lewis said that (often poorly-deployed) quote about putting away the fear of
being childish, but I'd feel like a complete failure if I bought or attempted to sell one of these things.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I should go to McDonalds.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can lost a bad of m&ms on ebay for $3million.  Doesn't mean anyone is going to buy it
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: .....

Why do they have 4 eyes?


What's weird is that they're missing the second mouth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I can lost a bad of m&ms on ebay for $3million.


...

you don't say?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
About that plan for the 99.5% income tax I always used to scoff at....let's revisit that.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some people pay millions for J. Edgar Hoover/Sylvia Plath erotic porcelain figurines with accompanying, customized fanfic.

So who cares
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean not that I should know. A friend told me. From Canada. Nobody here would know them.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But one eBay listing offering three of the collectible Cactus Plant Flea Market, still unwrapped and in their original packaging, is asking for a whopping $300,000.

This post is your reminder that there is a world of difference between asking $300,000 for something and finding a person to pay $300,000 for it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm asking $300,000 for the privilege of me replying to your post in this thread. Payment is only in FUs.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They look light a sight for four eyes.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: You can list it at most anything for asking price.
Call me when they make the sell and get the check.


Mrs. F found several Beanie Babies going for what collectors hoped they would go for today 20 years ago. All had 0-2 bids, all of which were from sketchy accounts.

Probably the thinking is "If we can trick just one real person into bidding at that rate..."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How does I launder money?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shrug.  It's their money.  If they have enough that it's not farking them up financially to do it, and they regard it as fun, then it's none of my or anyone else's farking business what they do
 
