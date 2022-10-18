 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   George Floyd's daughter files $250 million lawsuit against Kanye   (sg.news.yahoo.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.  I hope they win.

Assholes need to learn that, yes, you can say whatever you want, but that doesn't mean there won't be consequences
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure that's actionable, really, but best of luck.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She must be Jewish, huh Kanye?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought you could not slander/libel the dead.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Kanye doesn't own a smartphone, TV, or computer because I saw for myself what who killed him.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kornchex: I guess Kanye doesn't own a smartphone, TV, or computer because I saw for myself what who killed him.


The fentanyl dressed up as a cop.  It's tricky that way
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: She must be Jewish, huh Kanye?


As a Jew myself, I think that's a GREAT line, thanks subby!
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: I thought you could not slander/libel the dead.


They aren't charging slander/libel, if the article is accurate. They're claiming that he's endangering the daughter. Given how volatile his fan base is, that's plausible.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Alex Jones was getting too much attention.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yee gawds
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kanye's comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd's life and to profit from his inhumane death," attorney Pat D. Dixon III said...

Oh, the irony.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$250 million?  How much do the lawyers get out of that?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ye!!!

Go get that $$$$


Make people accountable for their actions and words
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she wins.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kanye's comments are a repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd's life and to profit from his inhumane death,"

"... and by God, I demand to be able to retire in luxury because of it!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly do not think they have any chance of winning, but I really hope they do.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be great if Kanye had a fark account.  Wonder how many alts he would have.

Can you even imagine if he posted in here?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is Kanye might have a billion dollars
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality? If the Asshole didn't sit on his back for ten minutes, there still was a non-zero chance Floyd dies.

But Ye's statements are still libelous.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: $250 million?  How much do the lawyers get out of that?


In a fair world, none.  Lawyers would represent their clients for a set fee and the size of the settlement would be independent of their compensation.

In America, I'm guessing $260 M
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headlines like this really do make me feel like we are in a badly malfunctioning matrix. It was funny at first, but i'm a bit scared that now i'm starting to have a tinge of doubt about stuff....

Like, the designers aren't even trying at this point, and just throwing darts to prevent a crash, and hoping that it stays up long enough for someone to sort it out.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good,maybe he'll finally get some help and break up with all the grifters around him.
 
abcdwtf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: SpockYouOut: I thought you could not slander/libel the dead.

They aren't charging slander/libel, if the article is accurate. They're claiming that he's endangering the daughter. Given how volatile his fan base is, that's plausible.


Not to mention that the maga crowd has found the only black man they've ever liked, so it's a novel thing to them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media.tenor.com image 288x376] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wow.  So I guess now I have to thank Alex Jones for something.

Broadcasting hateful shiat should have consequences.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: $250 million?  How much do the lawyers get out of that?


Nothing. The case is without merit.  The Floyd case is a public issue (we did all get enraged by it didn't we?). The First Amendment is an absolute defense to say anything about a public matter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: I'm guessing $260 M


sounds about right.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Infowars Effect.  Noice.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kanye West doesn't care about black people.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: steklo: $250 million?  How much do the lawyers get out of that?

Nothing. The case is without merit.  The Floyd case is a public issue (we did all get enraged by it didn't we?). The First Amendment is an absolute defense to say anything about a public matter.


Try harder.  Everyone knows blatant defamation isn't protected under public interest.  Well, everyone but you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: SpockYouOut: I thought you could not slander/libel the dead.

They aren't charging slander/libel, if the article is accurate. They're claiming that he's endangering the daughter. Given how volatile his fan base is, that's plausible.


That's racist.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so strange how Ye has become a hero of the conservatives. He's going to be like "my (one) Black friend" that they all seem to know and can't tell you anything about, but want you to know they have one.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big mistake. She's going to get stuck owning Parler.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently being dumped by a Kardashian will make you do stupid things
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RowdyPants: Kanye West doesn't care about black people.


Kanye is to melanin that which Peter Thiel is to buggery.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I honestly do not think they have any chance of winning, but I really hope they do.


Out of curiosity, why?

I mean Kanye just imploding is funny, a bit sad if we don't pretend fark cares about mental health EXCEPT FOR THIS ONE TIME.....

And certainly i feel for Floyd's family.....

But nobody should have anything approaching that amount of money, or percentage of what money they have in Kanye's case, just for being an ass and having a shiatty take.

Kanye starts telling people to go after his family, yeah, have at him. Lock him up while you are at it.

As wrong as most of us hopefully believe his opinion is.....its just like....his opinion man.....and nobody with 2 brain cells to rub together is taking it seriously.

Including Kanye, because i doubt he has 2 working ones to spare.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Kornchex: I guess Kanye doesn't own a smartphone, TV, or computer because I saw for myself what who killed him.

The fentanyl dressed up as a cop.  It's tricky that way


Also, US law doesn't negate responsibility because an injured party had a preexisting health condition that was a contributing factor in their injury.  If you rob a bank and someone has a stress induced heart attack and dies, that's on you, even if that other person had cardiopulmonary disease.

Kanye is going to learn an expensive lesson in choosing your words carefully.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I just noticed Kanye's shoe line has one named after a specific cookie used to describe certain black people. I'm going to bet it ain't coincidence.

Wonder if The Boondocks' Uncle Ruckus can use Kanye's word salad the same way they dub Mark Levin into Aqua Teen Hunger Force's Master Shake and the ridiculousness of the specific cartoon and its character still makes sense.

But yeah, I'd be afraid of Kanye's ability to raise an army or at least a Jim Jones cult:

Donda Academy - Good Morning Donda
Youtube DcAJoCwA6p8
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is a nothing suit.  Which is sad, because Ye needs to be smacked around, but this is a complete losing argument.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark ya. Kanye West like Alex Jones is what happens when you hand a microphone, fame and a pile of money to an uneducated, uncultured, toxic shiatbag

Maybe Kanye and Alex Jones can get together for a gay frog pity party with all you can eat fish sticks
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jvl: steklo: $250 million?  How much do the lawyers get out of that?

Nothing. The case is without merit.  The Floyd case is a public issue (we did all get enraged by it didn't we?). The First Amendment is an absolute defense to say anything about a public matter.

Try harder.  Everyone knows blatant defamation isn't protected under public interest.  Well, everyone but you.


Who, exactly, is defamed here?  Because Floyd can't be defamed by statements occurring after his death, his daughter isn't being talked about, nor is the mother of his children.

So, who, exactly, is being defamed here?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: Good,maybe he'll finally get some help and break up with all the grifters around him.


Yes, because people typically make rational decisions when they are backed into a corner while off their rocker.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: SpockYouOut: I thought you could not slander/libel the dead.

They aren't charging slander/libel, if the article is accurate. They're claiming that he's endangering the daughter. Given how volatile his fan base is, that's plausible.


At least they're easy to identify.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: It would be great if Kanye had a fark account.  Wonder how many alts he would have.

Can you even imagine if he posted in here?


It would be somewhere between wax beans and an alien robot.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be settled out of court.

Good for George's mom.

Disinformation should costly, and I am glad people are starting to sue the ones who make a living peddling lies
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: jvl: steklo: $250 million?  How much do the lawyers get out of that?

Nothing. The case is without merit.  The Floyd case is a public issue (we did all get enraged by it didn't we?). The First Amendment is an absolute defense to say anything about a public matter.

Try harder.  Everyone knows blatant defamation isn't protected under public interest.  Well, everyone but you.


And what exactly is the blatant defamation?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now do Alex jones, ...oh wait one minute, really? Ha ha ha ha ha ha
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's favorite game, lawsuit lottery!
 
