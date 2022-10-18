 Skip to content
(CNN)   In other news, it hasn't rained in Seattle since June
    More: Strange, Washington, Pacific Northwest, Seattle, Pacific Ocean, Cascade Range, Portland, Oregon, really persistent ridge of high pressure, Mount Rainier  
591 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 5:50 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual footage of downtown Seattle.


media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will change this weekend. We only had  a few sprinkles this summer down in Portland.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That sucks.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Wow. That sucks.


After having lived in Seattle from '85 to '00, I find the lack of rain a bit alarming. shiat's not right, Seattle was known for wet ass pussy before it was a thing
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only saving grace this summer has been a few mornings that were so foggy the dew completely saturated the grass. If not for that I think the wildfires would have gotten even closer to suburbia. Next up, mudslides closing passenger rail service between Everett and Seattle.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Grumpy Cat: Wow. That sucks.

After having lived in Seattle from '85 to '00, I find the lack of rain a bit alarming. shiat's not right, Seattle was known for wet ass pussy before it was a thing


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oops.  Wrong gif.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Oops.  Wrong gif.


I mean, that gif goes w/ anything.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New Mexico meanwhile had a banner monsoon season. We're still in drought but we had a top ten rain year, and drought conditions have improved. At this point we're all expecting a heavy winter as well (or hoping for anyway).

Things are farked up nationwide for weather. Almost like... the climate is changing for some reason...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know where all that rain went.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So Seattle is as dry as Ben Shapiro's wife?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bug: Sun is continuing to ruin Seattle's Look-And-Feel


Environment:

Seattle, Greater Seattle area, probably the whole western half of Washington state.


Repro:

Keep looking outside each day.


Expected result:

Clouds and rain, at least once a week.


Actual Result:

Clear sky and nothing but sun. All farking day long for half the year.


Severity:

2. Work commute is impacted, but fortunately we've mostly switched to stay-at-home.


Priority:

1. Must be fixed fast before it cannot be fixed at all.


Screenshot capture:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Grumpy Cat: Wow. That sucks.

After having lived in Seattle from '85 to '00, I find the lack of rain a bit alarming. shiat's not right, Seattle was known for wet ass pussy before it was a thing


Is that what you call a cat that got caught outside in the rain?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rain has been replaced with smoky skies in the Northwest
 
iaazathot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife was just in Seattle and they are planting palm trees, and they are living and thriving. This does not bode well.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thanks, Trump
 
Koodz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Actual footage of downtown Seattle.


[media.cnn.com image 850x478]


Well yeah ever since antifa burned it to the ground...
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am betting money that within my lifetime, snowy winters will cease to exist here in Minnesota.

Sh*t's getting really bad. We are 20 years too late in addressing this, and future generations will hate us for it.
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Of course I'm going to be in Seattle this weekend and it's going to rain.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From before glomar warming

Almost Live!: Seattle Summer
Youtube rsP2LGal0gQ
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm very excited for Friday. If it rains I'm thinking about taking the day off and walking around in it. Long overdue. fark the sun.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The Exit Stencilist: Grumpy Cat: Wow. That sucks.

After having lived in Seattle from '85 to '00, I find the lack of rain a bit alarming. shiat's not right, Seattle was known for wet ass pussy before it was a thing

Is that what you call a cat that got caught outside in the rain?


If that's what turns you on, sure
 
MIRV888
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Flameo Hotman
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As soon as Friday hits, we'll be back to rain and cold.

This is actually closely following the 2017 weather pattern.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We normally see like 1-2 rainy days in September, but the rain usually hits mid-late October around here.

And when it hits, it's usually a constant rainfall from like Oct 20-Feb 15. Like no sun.

...

The heat, however, is much more distressing with all the records being broken last weekend.

/needs to move to Mexico for the next 4 months
 
Calehedron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess the last of the rain was when I was there the week before and through Memorial Day. It rained every day with a few breaks here and there.

/Homeless huddled in clusters under shop overhangs and entrances
//Lots of yelling at no one and everyone at the same time
///Everyone has weed no matter how broke
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BilliamJ: Of course I'm going to be in Seattle this weekend and it's going to rain.


We're keeping our fingers crossed.  For the rain, I mean.  But welcome to Seattle, we'll cross fingers for your safe arrival.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: New Mexico meanwhile had a banner monsoon season. We're still in drought but we had a top ten rain year, and drought conditions have improved. At this point we're all expecting a heavy winter as well (or hoping for anyway).

Things are farked up nationwide for weather. Almost like... the climate is changing for some reason...


Unfortunately the La Nina forecast makes it pretty clear New Mexico is going to have a dry winter. Get ready for the Rio Grande to be a seasonal wetland, because there's not going to be much of a snowpack this year.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Winter 2017 or 2018 it rain only twice in the Portland, OR winter.

Once it was for 38 days, the next time it was for 45 days.  :D
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Calehedron: I guess the last of the rain was when I was there the week before and through Memorial Day. It rained every day with a few breaks here and there.

/Homeless huddled in clusters under shop overhangs and entrances
//Lots of yelling at no one and everyone at the same time
///Everyone has weed no matter how broke


It rained through June and early July too. My postage stamp sized lawn was still green in mid-July.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: This will change this weekend. We only had  a few sprinkles this summer down in Portland.


Yeah, everything is yellow/brown, smelly/smoky, and dead and that's not counting the homeless people and crackheads. Makes me want to punch people who go on and on about what a "nice day" it is when the whole state is in such bad shape.
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not really unheard of. In Portland we're lucky to get a few rain storms during the summer to break things up. It's kind of like just two seasons: rain and no rain.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm in South Hill right now and everything smells like wood smoke. ...Or is that burned toast? [left side twitches]
 
