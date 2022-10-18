 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Ever pump gas, then decide you need to strip naked and crawl into a gas station bagged ice freezer? This guy too   (fox43.com) divider line
    Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Jonathan Beck, indecent exposure, East Earl Township  
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bagged ice freezer?  No.
Beer cave for me.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an excuse, dammit.  Hot flashes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bath salts strike again?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Bagged ice freezer?  No.
Beer cave for me.


Just stay out of the ice cream unless you want someone to think you blew a deal.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: SBinRR: Bagged ice freezer?  No.
Beer cave for me.

Just stay out of the ice cream unless you want someone to think you blew a deal.


*seal. Duck you autocorrect.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Normally, I'd say something like "drunk, high, and chilled is no way to go through life, son," but I'm frankly envious and wish that I, too, could go through life that way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If this guy can't claim he lost it. You can't claim you didn't see the human you hit with your car
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Normally, I'd say something like "drunk, high, and chilled is no way to go through life, son," but I'm frankly envious and wish that I, too, could go through life that way.


I've got two of the three down, and chill isn't one of them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Normally, I'd say something like "drunk, high, and chilled is no way to go through life, son," but I'm frankly envious and wish that I, too, could go through life that way.


He was mixing with bath salts or some sort of MMDA analogue. Makes you feel unbearably hot.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sometimes it is nice to see that other people share my hobbies.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See, this is why we have gas attendants pump our gas in New Jersey, the nuts stay in their own cars!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Walking distance to my (subbys) house...
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a time to be alive!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And people watch animal documentaries.

/Nobody stranger than people.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
