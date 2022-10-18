 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Again, it must be said. Please. For the love of God. Stop bringing loaded handguns to Greater Pittsburgh International Airport, for fark's sakes   (wpxi.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Pittsburgh International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Pennsylvania, Firearm, Gun, US Airways, Handgun, Transportation Security Administration  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maga
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"MOVING WALK IS NEARING ITS END.  PLEASE WATCH YOUR STEP."

"MOVING WALK IS NEARING ITS END.  PLEASE WATCH YOUR STEP."

"MOVING WALK IS NEARING ITS EN-- *blam blam blam*"

...

...

...

"MOVING WALK IS SICK OF YOUR SHIAT..."
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
why isn't this a federal felony?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: why isn't this a federal felony?


I mean, it's not a great airport, but that's a little extreme.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about We the People's Constitutional Right to be a Militia in an Airport?!111
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: why isn't this a federal felony?


Because paranoid, stupid white men are the bulk of the offenders.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote for me!! I will allow Guns to be classified as service animals!
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpletons think that all rights are absolute. It's nice when they remove themselves from the free population like this.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country filled with guns feebly tries to prevent guns in certain areas.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the yinzers are armed: have you seen how close Ohio is to them?! It could invade at any second!
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the guns they sell at the gift shop on the concourse past security are priced ridiculously high.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saborlas: Simpletons think that all rights are absolute. It's nice when they remove themselves from the free population like this.


no.not all rights. just theirs
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shall not be Infringed" is all the permission I need! MAGA! RAHOWA! WHARRRRRRR-GARBLE
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making TSA useful is no way to act
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: freddyV: why isn't this a federal felony?

I mean, it's not a great airport, but that's a little extreme.


*chuckles in Pittsburghese*

This tracks far too well.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Must be a day that ends in "y" again.

These stories are just as common as the "who got shot in Pittsburgh" stories on the news.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For just once can we not celebrate the TSA performing their job correctly? They need a break
 
yellowjester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
maxwellhauser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm tired of all these motherfarkin' guns tryin' to get on this motherfarkin' plane!
 
harrywonkas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well when we have a country that cries after a mass shooting, then gets mad about changing any gun laws
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worked briefly in the new control tower building  there.   It took over a half-hour to get from the parking lot to the office even during low-traffic hours.   Four layers of security and a subway under the runway.   Passengers who bring loaded weapons should be banned from entering the facility for at least ten years.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nobody accidently puts a gun in their carryon luggage
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.