(WRAL)   A tractor-trailer truck carrying thousands of pounds of live fish, crashed and spilled its load on I-95. Stupid flounders   (wral.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've haddock with these motherfarkin' fish on my motherfarkin' freeway!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imagine being the eagles near that highway.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Imagine being the eagles near that highway.


It's probably the stealers they have to deal with right now!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville."

I think it actually hand just before Exit 61 and right after Exit 60.  Stupid sixty Flanders.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet that smelt terrible.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't believe I just GISed for Stupid Sexy Flounders. No regrats
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"happened", not "hand".  I give up for today.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Okilly Dokilly - White Wine Spritzer (Official Video)
Youtube 2BEvh6HSQc0
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: Nintenfreak: Imagine being the eagles near that highway.

It's probably the stealers they have to deal with right now!


The Dolphins could eat more fish if they had a healthy quarterback right now.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Live fish, Live.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: I can't believe I just GISed for Stupid Sexy Flounders. No regrats
[Fark user image 196x257]


talkbass.comView Full Size



Flounder?

(RIP.)

/also, Vir
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nintenfreak: Imagine being the eagles near that highway.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

markie_farkie: I've haddock with these motherfarkin' fish on my motherfarkin' freeway!


I sea what you did there.
 
