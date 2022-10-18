 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   There can be only one...who controls the oven   (pennlive.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Internet privacy, Missouri, Privacy policy, Kansas City, Missouri, Privacy, second-degree murder, 38-year-old man, Kansas  
•       •       •

723 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Winn killed Winn. No one won.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be in the Food tab.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bro will come back since he wasn't decapitated.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU COOK TENDIES AT 425 NOT 450!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davethepirate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Last time I had to buy a new oven I was intrigued by one brand that claimed to have IOT functions. Curious what that could possibly be it turned out that it could sync with their microwave so that the clocks would always be the same. That was it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ye who controls the thermostat is truly the Ruler of the kingdom.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

davethepirate: Last time I had to buy a new oven I was intrigued by one brand that claimed to have IOT functions. Curious what that could possibly be it turned out that it could sync with their microwave so that the clocks would always be the same. That was it.


I can't say I wouldn't be tempted. Right now whenever the power so much as blinks out for a millisecond, I have to manually reset the clock on the oven and the microwave. The oven doesn't even have a keypad, so it's all one-minute increments forward or backward, hold for 10-minute increments.

To make matters more maddening, the microwave insists that I not only input the time, but also... the date? Why the hell does my microwave need to know what farking day it is? There's not even a button to push for it to report the current date. But you can't skip it. It blinks and blinks until you finally give in and input the month, day and year (and I'm not even getting into how utterly stupid and farked up that particular format is)

So now every time the power goes out, it's always 11/11/11.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Prosecutors have charged Aaron K. Winn with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his brother, 32-year-old Karl WinnLose.

FTFTFA
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sweet Aaron is a bit dim, but no one wouldn't chance him, because he was a samurai.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If my brother and I fought over the oven, it would be because we're both higher than shiat and he wants to bake cookies and I want to bake brownies.  Weed, the great arbiter, would step in and suggest we bake both at the same time.  And we would, and there would be peace and snacks and much rejoicing.
 
darinwil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: davethepirate: Last time I had to buy a new oven I was intrigued by one brand that claimed to have IOT functions. Curious what that could possibly be it turned out that it could sync with their microwave so that the clocks would always be the same. That was it.

I can't say I wouldn't be tempted. Right now whenever the power so much as blinks out for a millisecond, I have to manually reset the clock on the oven and the microwave. The oven doesn't even have a keypad, so it's all one-minute increments forward or backward, hold for 10-minute increments.

To make matters more maddening, the microwave insists that I not only input the time, but also... the date? Why the hell does my microwave need to know what farking day it is? There's not even a button to push for it to report the current date. But you can't skip it. It blinks and blinks until you finally give in and input the month, day and year (and I'm not even getting into how utterly stupid and farked up that particular format is)

So now every time the power goes out, it's always 11/11/11.


At one point I thought about rigging up something to interface with my smart home junk so I could do things like preheat the oven on the way home from work. Now that I work from home I realize that it probably wouldn't have saved me much time and for jobs that don't need in person interaction we used to waste soooo much time to only get paid for 8 hours a day.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: Sweet Aaron is a bit dim, but no one wouldn't chance him, because he was a samurai.


I love that song! Deep purple approves slight lyric change!
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Getting some use out of this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since it's not the Foodie tab, guess I'll have to explain:

It was the pineapple.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just boys being boys.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.