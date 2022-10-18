 Skip to content
(Slate)   Democrats are struggling to accept the fact that we're about to surrender the country to a bunch of halfwitted fascists because Americans are upset that the mega SUVs they don't actually need cost too much to fill up with gas   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Republican Party, Mehmet Oz, Democratic Party, Voting, United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, John Kerry, George W. Bush  
•       •       •

ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I often have the pleasure of very unique discussions here in florida:

Me: what things did trump/maga et al do to benefit you

florida man/girl: random answer usually involving questionable masculinity and flying more flags

Me: well I can tell you that my family greatly benefit from the tax reductions and various other business benefits (you know an actual answer), yet I am telling you that I would not support or vote for any of these folks so maybe you should go back to your trailer and think long and hard why we still would not support even though we benefit greatly in the near term and you clearly have no real benefit aside from a new freedom to be an open bigot
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrats didn't fix literally everything in 2 years with the slimmest of majorities, time to elect Republicans.  This country is so farking dumb.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Surrender the country?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well yes.
Could the march of the ignoramuses have any different outcome?
 
id10ts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Need?  Don't tell me what I need comrade.
We make our own buying decisions in this country.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because the left believes this is the reason why is the real reason they'll lose.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As is tradition.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bodily autonomy for women?  Nope, gas is too expensive. Fascist takeover of elections?  Sorry, gas prices are high.  Republicans literally saying they're going to cut Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security?  Yeah, that's gonna suck later on, but my lifted truck is too expensive to fill up today.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ac982000: I often have the pleasure of very unique discussions here in florida:

Me: what things did trump/maga et al do to benefit you

florida man/girl: random answer usually involving questionable masculinity and flying more flags

Me: well I can tell you that my family greatly benefit from the tax reductions and various other business benefits (you know an actual answer), yet I am telling you that I would not support or vote for any of these folks so maybe you should go back to your trailer and think long and hard why we still would not support even though we benefit greatly in the near term and you clearly have no real benefit aside from a new freedom to be an open bigot


I have idiot cousins like that and I have given up trying to reason with them. Trump was going to ride into town reopen all the closed businesses and everyone was going to make $40 an hour. Since that didn't happen it is Hillary, Pelosi, Biden, racial group of the weeks fault that it never happened.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Politicians don't set the prices for private companies.
No Republican will change the price of gas either.
Or groceries.
They don't even lower your taxes, unless you're wealthy enough to give them money.
 
mononymous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Democrats didn't fix literally everything in 2 years with the slimmest of majorities, time to elect Republicans.  This country is so farking dumb.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SUV? try driving a van.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Naido: That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.


Same thing around the world. So what's the answer? Elect fascists, obviously, like Italy did.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's not actually why. But hey, let's concentrate on the "It's the economy stupid" camp. Because that's how you give all your power to oil companies, so that nobody even needs an election campaign anymore. Elections are dumb. Run the country like a business, and just price gouge people inot doing what they're told. It's so much easier.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Running on "You don't want THAT guy to win, do you?" didn't work in 2000, 2004, 2016 ...

It did work in 2020, barely, but only because THAT guy was so over the top clown shoes. Someone slightly more sane but twice as fascist might still win handily.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only commies want lower gas prices
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least Subby managed to write a worse headline than Slate.  That's kind of an achievement.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fredbox: Running on "You don't want THAT guy to win, do you?" didn't work in 2000, 2004, 2016 ...

It did work in 2020, barely, but only because THAT guy was so over the top clown shoes. Someone slightly more sane but twice as fascist might still win handily.


Running on anything else doesn't work either.
Does it?
Logic doesn't work, good plans don't work, proven track records don't work.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sitting president gets more credit than they should when things are going awesome.

The sitting president get more blame than they should when things are going shiatty.

News flash!
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Only commies want lower gas prices


If you want low gas prices then move to Venezuela.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The will of the American electorate to vote against its self interest will never be broken.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: fredbox: Running on "You don't want THAT guy to win, do you?" didn't work in 2000, 2004, 2016 ...

It did work in 2020, barely, but only because THAT guy was so over the top clown shoes. Someone slightly more sane but twice as fascist might still win handily.

Running on anything else doesn't work either.
Does it?
Logic doesn't work, good plans don't work, proven track records don't work.


I admit getting the television watching public to understand complex systems thinking is a bit of a stretch.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Because the left believes this is the reason why is the real reason they'll lose.


So... the everlasting Republican obsession with women's and children's private parts then?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Because the left believes this is the reason why is the real reason they'll lose.


Pretty much.  "Half the country are racist stupid transphobic bigots.  Why won't they vote for us?"
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
meh.  CRT also gets the Dems all riled up to vote for folks like...Glenn Youngkin.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Naido: That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.


A tax cut for the rich and gutting public services and education will help!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have Dark Brandon issue and EO ordering the military to crush all Persxnal ICE vehicles over a certain size.  Start on the coasts and move inward.  Eliminate all resistance with overwhelming force.  Nuke any city or state that declares is a ICE vehicle sanctuary.

Problem solved.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Having said all of the above, if Blue Team wins the midterms gas will go up half a buck the next day, and if Red Team winds the midterms gas will go down a quarter, because Fark You, That's Why.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: That's not actually why. But hey, let's concentrate on the "It's the economy stupid" camp. Because that's how you give all your power to oil companies, so that nobody even needs an election campaign anymore. Elections are dumb. Run the country like a business, and just price gouge people inot doing what they're told. It's so much easier.


And not just oil companies. Russia and Saudi Arabia can just fark over any party that doesn't bend the knee to them like the Republicans have.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aren't SUVs primarily driven by women these days? For kind of a "I'm not driving a minivan but this is essentially the same thing" reason.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Dark Brandon issue and EO ordering the military to crush all Persxnal ICE vehicles over a certain size.  Start on the coasts and move inward.  Eliminate all resistance with overwhelming force.  Nuke any city or state that declares is a ICE vehicle sanctuary.

Problem solved.


If the Deep State could keep TFG from nuking Portland, they can keep DB from executing your modest proposal.
 
vonster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Naido: That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.


Every single Republican will vote against anything a Democrat does to help fix these problems.
Every member of Congress already has.
But non-Republicans don't vote against things that will actually help.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

majestic: Naido: That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.

Same thing around the world. So what's the answer? Elect fascists, obviously, like Italy did.


I recollect hearing a story like this before. Can't remember where though. Something about trains running on time and another guy blaming Jewish people. I don't remember the whole story but it ended with a couple really big booms.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.


I guess I'm rich!!!!  Only thimg I noticed is fast food got expensive and gas was for a while but it's back to 3.
If Republicans win everything I wonder how long the high price of gas will be bidens fault
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't care, my 10,800 pound electric Hummer just came in and the flag pole brackets and patriotic wrap are being installed now.

So what if I'm not supposed to cross some puny bridges built with Democrat pork, like they're going to check.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Naido: That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.


None of that is Joe's fault.  And, Trump stated a trade war.  And Trump made c19 worse.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fredbox: Having said all of the above, if Blue Team wins the midterms gas will go up half a buck the next day, and if Red Team winds the midterms gas will go down a quarter, because Fark You, That's Why.


Healthcare companies promised that if Obamacare passed, they would raise rates to punish people for supporting it.
And they did exactly that.
Same with energy companies.
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: fredbox: Running on "You don't want THAT guy to win, do you?" didn't work in 2000, 2004, 2016 ...

It did work in 2020, barely, but only because THAT guy was so over the top clown shoes. Someone slightly more sane but twice as fascist might still win handily.

Running on anything else doesn't work either.
Does it?
Logic doesn't work, good plans don't work, proven track records don't work.


Catchy, easy to chant slogans. That's where we are as a nation.

Convincing your voters that by voting for you they are special and part of an elite group that recognizes the TRUTH.

Creating a persecution complex that anyone can find some reason to blame all the ills in their lives on.

You know, the same playbook that authoritarians regularly pull out to gain power.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Aren't SUVs primarily driven by women these days? For kind of a "I'm not driving a minivan but this is essentially the same thing" reason.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Half-witted Americans and their bro-dozing mega SUVs aren't really the Democrats' fault.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Because the left believes this is the reason why is the real reason they'll lose.

Pretty much.  "Half the country are racist stupid transphobic bigots.  Why won't they vote for us?"


"Yeah, we'll show them they're wrong about us by voting for racist stupid transphobic bigots!"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Aren't SUVs primarily driven by women these days? For kind of a "I'm not driving a minivan but this is essentially the same thing" reason.


Don't you mean "crossovers"?
 
LL316
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Naido: That's totally what they're upset about, subby.

It's not the president's fault, but have you tried to rent a house or apartment lately?  Hell, been to the grocery?  Inflation is outpacing wages in a way that is noticeable to almost every non-rich person.


Inflation has been outpacing wages for the entirety of most of our lives.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: That's not actually why. But hey, let's concentrate on the "It's the economy stupid" camp. Because that's how you give all your power to oil companies, so that nobody even needs an election campaign anymore. Elections are dumb. Run the country like a business, and just price gouge people inot doing what they're told. It's so much easier.


The cast majority of people will not spend a penny to do the right thing.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Halfwitted" is a bit generous.  Quarterwit more likely.  Thirdwit at most.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ac982000: I often have the pleasure of very unique discussions here in florida:

Me: what things did trump/maga et al do to benefit you

florida man/girl: random answer usually involving questionable masculinity and flying more flags

Me: well I can tell you that my family greatly benefit from the tax reductions and various other business benefits (you know an actual answer), yet I am telling you that I would not support or vote for any of these folks so maybe you should go back to your trailer and think long and hard why we still would not support even though we benefit greatly in the near term and you clearly have no real benefit aside from a new freedom to be an open bigot


Perhaps it's condescending attitudes like this toward conservatives that have something to do with it
 
debug
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As if the president has any control over these things...
 
