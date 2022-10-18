 Skip to content
(CNN)   They should totally make a movie about this   (cnn.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It took them five days to get it off the plane. Monday to Friday.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've had it with all these references to the muthafarkin snakes on the muthafarkin plane!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garter_snake
Unless it's from NJ.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Snakes don't do well at low atmospheric pressures.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I've had it with all these references to the muthafarkin snakes on the muthafarkin plane!


Rattlesnake Runway is better than Snakes on a Plane.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I've had it with all these references to the muthafarkin snakes on the muthafarkin plane!


and 30,000 Snakes at 30,000 Feet is better than them all.  a real nail biter.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know if they made a movie like this, the hero would need to be some unassuming guy
who doesn't look like he'd hurt anyone or even use a foul word...Someone like Tom Hanks..
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The snakes are nonvenomous, and they are indeed often found in gardens, where they help keep control of pests

Especially if the pests are monkeys. These are monkeyfighting snakes.
 
maxwellhauser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I've had it with all these references to the muthafarkin snakes on the muthafarkin plane!


Trifecta in play today.....
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The snake has disembarked.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SFW version

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
