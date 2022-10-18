 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Nudist colony from Turkey tries to break into Greece... naked. (some blurred out nudity in article)   (foxnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nearly 100 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border, prompting UN to demand probe"

Oddly enough the fella that stripped them naked probably demanded the same thing.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass on clicking that, subby
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hard pass on clicking that, subby


TFA's headline from Fox:

Nearly 100 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border, prompting UN to demand probe

Apparently Fox isn't doing phrasing anymore. Or maybe they are...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nudist colony?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey Ahmet! Watch me fark with these Greeks!

"Hey Greek immigrants. You know about the invisible barrier between Greece and Turkey, right? You know you can't cross the border while wearing clothes or you get electrocuted! No, I swear that is true."


*** Snert...snicker***
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lol Fox.  Some pretty inconsistent blurring there.  Were the blurred guys just hanging so much meat their hands couldn't contain it, while the unblurred ones were not? What about the guy that has the side view of his thigh and butt blurred.  Was there pubic hair showing?
 
