foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fox News told me it's because they don't want real working Americans to have to foot the bill for their elite education.
 
camarugala
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because education has become over the last several years, decades in fact, complete and utter bullshiat.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
According to the study, college dropouts who have loans are four times more likely to default on their loans than students who graduate.

So people who make poor choices continue to make poor choices.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weird that a thing that should be free or cheap but has been farked by late stage capitalism is turning people off.
 
gbv23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Animals - Inside Looking Out (Live, 1966) ♥♫
Youtube H8M1MpkozJQ
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

camarugala: Because education has become over the last several years, decades in fact, complete and utter bullshiat.


Try talking to any geneticist, bio engineer or surgeon that graduated in the last few years.  Pretty sure they are not only well educated but successful, at least the ones I know are.  Liberal arts majors may be floundering around a bit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The expectation of an inheritance makes the basement life not so bad?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even at my alma mater, Generic U, they say it's $350 per credit hour plus fees.

In actuality...for 15 credit hours...they charge you $9000+ a semester. You don't have to be a Mathematician to figure out that they ain't charging you no $350 per credit hour.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I knew an older guy who dropped out after having a heart attack. I knew a younger woman who dropped out when they raised tuition again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: camarugala: Because education has become over the last several years, decades in fact, complete and utter bullshiat.

Try talking to any geneticist, bio engineer or surgeon that graduated in the last few years.  Pretty sure they are not only well educated but successful, at least the ones I know are.  Liberal arts majors may be floundering around a bit.


Education shouldn't be about how much profit you can make upon graduation.  Liberal arts majors' salary potential is a strawman for arguing against the value of education.  I'll take an English major over a CS major as a technical manager any day of the week.
 
IceCube85
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's been my experience that there are a number of reasons why there are people dropping out.  At the university I attended, there was always a contingent of students fresh out of high school who thought that university operated exactly like high school.  The plan was to just not bother showing up for classes, then in the last few weeks, beg the professor to just let them through anyway.  When that didn't work, they would quit university thinking the whole thing was stupid.

Others that I knew would get wasted or high most of the time and not bother attending classes.  When assignments weren't handed in, they had no hope of catching themselves up to get a passing grade.  Usually, that results in grades low enough to get kicked out.  Yeah, as much as people think university is about getting wasted or high the whole time, just doing that instead of going to classes is a recipe of flushing that tuition money down the toilet.

A few would think that they could handle a full time job and a full course load at the same time.  Usually, it's just a case of thinking that the courses at the beginning are going to be easy all the way through (they almost always aren't), get overwhelmed, fail a few courses, and just stick to whatever full time hours they had.

Obviously, as others have pointed out, some people just didn't quite get their finances in order and found themselves unable to continue and had to look for part time work so they can take another crack at it a few years down the road (good luck remembering most of the stuff you learned earlier over that long period of time, sadly).

For me, being the goodie two shoes I was, I attended classes, read as much of the textbooks I could muster, and did everything I could to try and pass courses.  I eventually graduated and attended college for a trade as well.  I figured bolstering my resume would at least land me something.  After my second graduation, I started handing out resumes to a wide range of job postings thinking that someone would at least give me a shot at an interview.  Landed a number of interviews and was always told that I did everything well, but they turned me down every single time, saying they found someone better than me.

After months of this BS, I eventually landed a job for high school drop outs that was, at the very least, a government job.  Everyone is floored whenever they ask me what I did prior to coming there and wondering how the heck it was that I couldn't land anything better.  Simply put, there is no work out there (at least in Canuckistan) and no amount of education was going to make a difference.

/ tl;dr education is worthless if you are hoping to land a decent paying job.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ctighe2353: camarugala: Because education has become over the last several years, decades in fact, complete and utter bullshiat.

Try talking to any geneticist, bio engineer or surgeon that graduated in the last few years.  Pretty sure they are not only well educated but successful, at least the ones I know are.  Liberal arts majors may be floundering around a bit.

Education shouldn't be about how much profit you can make upon graduation.  Liberal arts majors' salary potential is a strawman for arguing against the value of education.  I'll take an English major over a CS major as a technical manager any day of the week.


Education is just that, education.  What you do with it is your choice but it's tough to get a good career going without any education.
I'm all for education and have even taken a few classes in subjects I am interested in during covid.  I'm 45 and they are not for Mr to make $ but to satisfy my love of learning.
Certain jobs NEED an education, others do not BUT attending college does raise your worth in the majority of fields.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

camarugala: Because education has become over the last several years, decades in fact, complete and utter bullshiat.


I don't think it's education in general. I think it's the proliferation of low quality online colleges *cough* University of Phoenix *cough* and degree programs. People are starting to realize they're a waste of money.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IceCube85: It's been my experience that there are a number of reasons why there are people dropping out.  At the university I attended, there was always a contingent of students fresh out of high school who thought that university operated exactly like high school.  The plan was to just not bother showing up for classes, then in the last few weeks, beg the professor to just let them through anyway.  When that didn't work, they would quit university thinking the whole thing was stupid.

Others that I knew would get wasted or high most of the time and not bother attending classes.  When assignments weren't handed in, they had no hope of catching themselves up to get a passing grade.  Usually, that results in grades low enough to get kicked out.  Yeah, as much as people think university is about getting wasted or high the whole time, just doing that instead of going to classes is a recipe of flushing that tuition money down the toilet.

A few would think that they could handle a full time job and a full course load at the same time.  Usually, it's just a case of thinking that the courses at the beginning are going to be easy all the way through (they almost always aren't), get overwhelmed, fail a few courses, and just stick to whatever full time hours they had.

Obviously, as others have pointed out, some people just didn't quite get their finances in order and found themselves unable to continue and had to look for part time work so they can take another crack at it a few years down the road (good luck remembering most of the stuff you learned earlier over that long period of time, sadly).

For me, being the goodie two shoes I was, I attended classes, read as much of the textbooks I could muster, and did everything I could to try and pass courses.  I eventually graduated and attended college for a trade as well.  I figured bolstering my resume would at least land me something.  After my second graduation, I started handing out resumes to a wide range of job postings thinking that someone would at least give me a shot at an interview.  Landed a number of interviews and was always told that I did everything well, but they turned me down every single time, saying they found someone better than me.

After months of this BS, I eventually landed a job for high school drop outs that was, at the very least, a government job.  Everyone is floored whenever they ask me what I did prior to coming there and wondering how the heck it was that I couldn't land anything better.  Simply put, there is no work out there (at least in Canuckistan) and no amount of education was going to make a difference.

/ tl;dr education is worthless if you are hoping to land a decent paying job.


I think to many kids are in it for the experience forgetting they are spending $ and need to pay it back.
Stony Brook University is only 10k for ny residents but that cost skyrockets to 44k for out of state with room and board.
If money is tight study hard, get scholarships and stay local.

College is as cheap or as expensive as you want it to be, many companies have tuition reimbursement so there is always a way.

SBU 10k  my local public high school spends 39k per kid, college can be comparatively cheap.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because they just realized they got stuck with a lifetime debt and their degree will probably be werfless.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: camarugala: Because education has become over the last several years, decades in fact, complete and utter bullshiat.

I don't think it's education in general. I think it's the proliferation of low quality online colleges *cough* University of Phoenix *cough* and degree programs. People are starting to realize they're a waste of money.


That isn't cheaper.
 
