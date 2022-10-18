 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   This might explain what's been going on at CNN   (wfla.com) divider line
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, southern border, border patrol officer, Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility, cable news network CNN's logo, personal protective equipment, CBP officers, packages of alleged fentanyl  
johnphantom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just sayin, CNN is under new ownership.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
James Earl Jones voice:  THIS is CNN.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a way to recruit new talent.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is CNN (1994)
Youtube TvvLhwV_HbY
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So you're telling me there were 44 lbs. of fentanyl (remaining) and not one fatality from smelling it? According to the media, one particle of fentanyl could wipe out the entire universe.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I looked at the Fent, Ray!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/if it only worked like that
//on cops
///fentanyl that is. I know how it works on me
\is nice
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
coke nose network?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: coke nose network?


Cocaine 'N News
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I looked at the Fent, Ray!
[Fark user image image 425x240]
/if it only worked like that
//on cops
///fentanyl that is. I know how it works on me
\is nice


So stupid. He's either faking or he's overheating or some nonsense.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rfenster: [YouTube video: This is CNN (1994)]


And now they are The Most Rusted Name In News
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Nearly 20 bricks of suspected fentanyl," or enough to kill  the whole population of Cosucant and half the Outer Rim.
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*Coruscant

God DAMMIT, GEORGE!
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: mehhhhhh: I looked at the Fent, Ray!
[Fark user image image 425x240]
/if it only worked like that
//on cops
///fentanyl that is. I know how it works on me
\is nice

So stupid. He's either faking or he's overheating or some nonsense.


A cop isn't going to lie just to keep the department well funded to deal with the war on drugs. Come on, be reasonable.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: *Coruscant

God DAMMIT, GEORGE!


'cos u can't.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds about right.

Oh, and I blame Nancy Reagan.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's enough fentanyl to kill off trillions of people, TRILLIONS.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
About as questionable as the asbestos/Trump collab a few years ago

asbestos.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ted Turner did say uhm and and ah a lot. He just needed to talk, just to keep talking.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a nagging sensation that Wolf Blitzer is at the core of a narco-empire
 
Floki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CNN: The Most Busted Name in News
 
