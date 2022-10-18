 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Queens man confesses to setting a Bangladeshi restaurant on fire because he "was very drunk" and they messed up his chicken biryani order. Chicken biryani, serious food   (nypost.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not put salt on suspect's Margarita and for God's sake, do not touch his stapler.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I bet they won't mess up his order again!!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh I think we've all been there...
 
inert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He desveres being locked up for having a biryani with chicken and not lamb. I had no idea other biryanis existed. Oh, and he probably should be locked up for that whole fire thing too.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More of a KFC guy myself.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
because he "was very drunk"

Oh, well it's all right then.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, yes, chicken biryani is very serious business but I wouldn't go all burninator over it.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seriously? Who orders biryani from a Bangladeshi restaurant?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

inert: He desveres being locked up for having a biryani with chicken and not lamb. I had no idea other biryanis existed. Oh, and he probably should be locked up for that whole fire thing too.


Chicken biryani is great.  I would definitely recommend getting it from Jackson Heights but maybe not that restaurant.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A Brooklyn man, would've never admitted to it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Food is expensive.  And, it's rare for  places to care when they fark up. And. It's not wise to complain.  So.....🤷‍♂💀🤣😬
Maybe in jail they will lean to just shut up and eat?

/
Also why is that the only choices
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NO TICKET!
 
Hinged
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since there's no bail there, he's free to go!

As for the business owners (along with building's owner), they're free to try and rebuild... if they can.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, you were very drunk? Well, why didn't you say so?  We'll just overlook the whole incident then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And, it's rare for  places to care when they fark up


It's very rare. Indeed.

I find that my ratio of getting what I ordered is 50/50 on a good day when I order for pick up.
and when I get there and the order is wrong, I no longer complain. I just ask "nicely" if they wouldn't mind correcting the order. I realize now, the hard way, that they are only there for the paycheck and customer service means nothing to them. So, i just save my breath and roll with the punches now. Makes no sense to complain anymore. I just shut up and move on.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing hones one's senses on correctly and incorrectly-prepared chicken biryani like a belly full
of alcohol.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another James Corden story? So soon?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dammit, I want a biryani now.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flucto: Seriously? Who orders biryani from a Bangladeshi restaurant?


Bangladeshi? In my Indian restaurant industry? I'm shocked
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Oh I think we've all been there...


Like shaking a baby we've all considered it, but you don't follow through.
 
